An Oil Update - Not Time To Buy Yet

For something as seemingly simple as the oil market (USO)(OIL), it usually confounds and confuses more than any other securities market. We will try to lay out the data points released weekly. We will try to translate the most recent smoke signals from OPEC, Shale, and any other relevant players. Hopefully, we can set the ground work for monitoring this industry which can translate into profitable trades. One thing we will state up front which we will repeat often: the long term trend is what matters - do not get bogged down in the minutia.

As always, there were two U.S. petroleum inventories released last week. The private American Petroleum Institute releases its report on Tuesday at 4:30pm Eastern time. The Energy Information Agency releases its data every Wednesday at 10:30am Eastern time. Many overlook the API report as they think it is only a voluntary estimate with a smaller reach than the governments EIA numbers and therefore it is not as accurate. But the API covers about 90% of the American petroleum market which is about the same as the EIA. In fact, the two sets of numbers are within 1% of each other on a monthly basis about 70% of the time. But we are not advocating the usage of API data over EIA (or visa versa). We are saying that both are valuable and should be incorporated together.

Now for the data. API crude inventories had a massive draw of 9.2mm barrels versus an expectation of a draw of 3.6mm. This was partially offset by a 300k increase in gasoline inventories versus an expectation of a draw of 1.5mm barrels. The third generic bucket of petroleum, distillates, fell by 2.1mm barrels (estimates are less common/precise here so we typically just look at the level and trend). The EIA data showed a decline of 8.9mm barrels for crude. Gas and distillates had similar numbers to the API (flat on gas and 700k increase in distillates). This was the seventh week in a row for EIA crude declines. So there is a trend developing here to state the obvious. But we need to look at the bigger picture. Crude oil stocks are just now coming off of record highs.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count is another weekly data point. It is pretty basic in that it shows how many active rigs there are in the U.S., Canada, and International. One can drill down with some pretty good precision if you want to know where each and every drilling rig is active. This is helpful for company specific analysis. But we can just look at the top line trend for our purposes.

As you can see, the oil rig count (don't look at the total rig count as this includes gas rigs) has leveled off from a nice rebound. We think this is a secondary indicator in general. If current rigs are having great success, then operators are less likely to keep starting new rigs. Of course, this is oversimplifying things as there will always be exploration, but we think it is logical for the short term trend to ebb and flow a bit. And needless to say, actual production is what really matters.

Each Friday, the CFTC releases its Commitment of Traders Reports. These are reports that breakdown futures positions in various assets. There can be a lot of data on a simple topic, but the easiest set to view is the Speculative Net Positions. This excludes oil producers and their hedging activities. This is surely relevant information, but for this exercise, we are trying to get a look inside the mind of the speculative oil trader and its impact on short term oil prices. Yes, we have cautioned against looking at short term blips in this market. And that is exactly what we use this data for. If the market is set up for a medium term trade and these short term speculators are going to influence the price, we will use this to assist in our timing (typically by waiting for these traders to flush out of a portion at the wrong time). Notice we are focused on the medium term. While the short term is filled with noise and emotions, the long term is simply too difficult to extract given the changes in science, consumer habits, government policies, etc.

The latest COT report on crude shows a net long position of 463,500 contracts. This is about $22.5b in notional which is large but not overwhelming so (the US produces about $500mm worth of oil in a day). This contract amount is down a bit from last week but it is still near its highs. Now, oil futures are typically held net long. This can be a natural counterbalance to producers selling production forward. Of course, it can be a function of curve trades, as well, in which financial traders try to capitalize on buying oil now and selling it in the future. Whatever the case, today's level is pretty elevated (and we acknowledge that many oil bets are made in the OTC market - but we will just have to go with the data we have. it should be consistent over time if not become better). So we will incorporate a negative bias into any trade timing as our base case is that speculators are usually wrong...or at least do not have the staying power to fight any headwinds and thus sell/buy at the wrong time.

Moving on to the recent actions of specific players in the oil market, we will first look at OPEC and its non-OPEC partners deal to cut production. Compliance continues to deteriorate. July saw OPEC compliance drop to 75%. And this includes Saudi Arabia cutting more than its share to make up for any shortcoming. Needless to say, the noncompliance is running ahead of Saudi's efforts. Part of the problem is that Nigeria and Libya are exempt from the cuts for political reasons (Iran is also exempt, but they export far less despite producing a large amount). Libya is the main culprit recently as it has seen its production skyrocket in the grand scheme. Libya is said to have the most crude reserves in Africa. In 2008, it was producing almost 1.8mm boe per day. In 2011, it was only pumping a measly 45k per day. At the beginning of this year, production stood just shy of 700k. July's ramp up eclipsed 1mm per day. Furthermore, Libya has said it will keep pumping until it hits 1.25mm. Bloomberg was reporting that Shell was to deliver its first Libyan oil in over five years. Shell has a checkered past with Libya with large investments, failures, political games, etc. For Shell to dive back in, it must be pretty confident in the production and stability (it is just trading and shipping business at this point, but we still think the general point is valid). And there are other OPEC nations struggling with the lowered production levels. Ecuador has stated that it cannot continue. Iraq tries to play nice, but its cost of production is much higher it is struggling, as well. We could go on and on.

Non-OPEC compliance in July was even worse at 67%. This group, led by Russia along with Mexico and Brazil, was never a serious threat to cut production to the agreed upon level. But 67% is even lousy for this cast of characters. And it is likely overstated, as well (meaning they are producing more than they are saying...i.e. cheating on their reporting of their cheating).

Meanwhile in the U.S., shale drillers are pumping away. Production from this group is expected to increase another 115k in September which will reach about 6mm. This is nearly double what it was a few years ago. Shale will account for about 60% of all U.S. oil production by the end of the year. Many pundits have said shale production cannot keep up this manic pace. But with technology ever improving and with lag times being greatly diminished (to turn on and off production), the shale community is poised to challenge this. Along these lines, many of the largest, long-time shale owners sold out to the giants earlier this year (Bass family sold to Exxon and Williams family sold to Noble). The large, diversified oil companies can withstand the ups and downs in the market if they are en route to achieving some sort of market dominance (or at least a major foothold). It's akin to the Amazon theory of retail.

Another angle that must be considered is the shape of the oil futures curve. This can be a complicated discussion given all of the different contracts available for trading, the interest rate arbitrage at play, storage costs, and different levels of trading liquidity. We think it is fair to look at the one-year forward curve. It is about the right time frame for producers to want to hedge. Six months ago, the 1-year WTI future was trading at a $1.68 premium to the then current contract. Now the one-year future is trading at about a $0.78 premium. There could be many factors at play here (once again, curve trades, storage costs, changing interest rates, etc), but we think one likely contributor is the cranked-up shale production. Put simply, as long as there is a reasonable contango (upward sloping futures curve), shale producers will pump as much as they can now and sell it forward. Obviously the more this activity takes place, the more depressed this spread will be. There is a natural counterbalance point. As the spread shrinks, there will be less production. We do not think we are at that point yet...and we are not sure anyone knows this point to be honest. Moreover, this point is probably dynamically changing. Whatever the specifics, we know we can watch the shape of the curve to see how likely shale drillers are going to be to ramp up or down production.

An interesting twist to this futures curve shape monitoring comes from Saudi. Recently, the oil minister, Khalid Al-Falih, met with some hedge fund honchos in London. He wanted to float the idea of Saudi selling production forward like the shale guys. The audience politely told him that this would likely lead to a downward shift across the whole curve and not just change the shape of the curve (flattening). Saudi might try this ploy, but we think the honchos will be right in their prediction.

All of this leads us to a bearish stance in WTI oil futures. While U.S. inventories might continue to fall, they are still at elevated levels (Trump and the SPR is a double-edged wildcard we have not even addressed yet). We expect shale to continue to pump as close to their marginal cost as possible...if not through it. OPEC and its cohorts will likely fail in their attempts to control production. There is simply too much domestic pressure from the masses on the various kingdoms/dictators/etc to not fill the government coffers. Saudi desperately wants the price of oil higher so it can sell a piece of its state owned Saudi Aramco in an IPO next year. Unfortunately for them, their desire cannot overcome market dynamics like supply and demand. And the shape of the futures curve tells us that there is still room for shale to pump and dump..literally.

Having said all of this, we think we are a bit range bound right now. Yes, this is somewhat anticlimactic. But forcing a trade is always a money loser. But we do want to be ready for an actionable moment. So we will be sellers if oil ticks up near $50. But we are buyers if we see it dip a few more dollars...especially if this is accompanied by a liquidation from the speculators. Of course, these price points are predicated on today's general market information remaining the same. And that is always a tough assumption in any market much less the oil market. But we are having a hard time seeing a way the bearish trend can change. Sure, Middle Eastern turmoil or other idiosyncratic shocks can lead to emotional price changes. But these are typically temporary. And of course, they are impossible to predict.

On a technical note, be careful trading the oil ETFs. Make sure you know the underlying securities. Most of them are only good for short term trades. We would advise trading the actual futures contract if your brokerage can support them.