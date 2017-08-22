Get to Know Aphria's American Sister-Company

We wanted to fill everyone in, so here's our profile on Liberty Health Sciences.

Despite the fact that Liberty has been trading on the CSE since July 26th, many investors are still wondering what the company is, why it's separate from Aphria, and more.

Back in April, Aphria Inc. announced "the launch of its US expansion strategy through a strategic lead investment in an entity to be renamed Liberty Health Sciences Inc."

What is Liberty Health Sciences?

Some of you may have seen the joint press release this morning from Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) and Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCPK:SCQBD) regarding their response to TMX Group's "regulatory engagement." Some people contacted us asking questions like how are the two companies related?, and more. Don't worry - we've got you covered!

According to the company's website, "Liberty Health Sciences was launched to acquire and operate U.S. – based companies in the medical cannabis market. Liberty adds value to acquired companies through our proven expertise in commercial scale greenhouse growing at a low cost, our proprietary Seed-to- Sale Certified process, and our proprietary automation and processing methods." To boil it down... Liberty is Aphria's American sister-company.

How Liberty Health Sciences Came to Be

Liberty all started with Aphria making a $25 MM investment in a special purpose private company called DFMMJ Investment Ltd. According to the announcement, DFMMJ would be acquiring "all or substantially all of the assets of Chestnut Hill Tree Farm LLC," which is described by Liberty as "a Florida nursery authorized by the Florida Department of Health, Office of Compassionate Use, as a dispensing organization of medical cannabis to patients in need in the State of Florida."

Then in May, Aphria announced that a management agreement was approved by the Florida Department of Health authorizing DFMMJ to "exclusively manage and operate Chestnut's cultivation, processing, and dispensing of medical cannabis to patients within the State of Florida, as well as provides DFMMJ with the exclusive benefits of the finances from Chestnut's operation."

Not so long after the deal was announced, the CSE approved a reverse merger transaction between DFMMJ and SecureCom Mobile Inc. as well as a name change for the surviving entity to Liberty Health Sciences - thus enabling Liberty to trade publicly as it does today.

Relationship with Aphria

In addition to the substantial investment made in the spring, Aphria also agreed to licence its "Aphria" medical brand to Liberty, in exchange for a perpetual 3% royalty on all sales of marijuana and related products. As a cherry on top, Aphria also made its proprietary techniques available to Liberty.

In return, Vic Neufeld, the CEO of Aphria was granted a Liberty board seat to oversee and control the approximate "37.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Liberty" that Aphria owns.

Through Liberty, Aphria's check book is now able to cross the border into the U.S. to make acquisitions and more in a rapidly growing market. Through this special structure, Aphria is able to indirectly hold and operate the assets of Chestnut or other companies without any red flags from regulators.

Market Opportunity

Chestnut currently holds one of eight existing licenses granted in Florida. With a population of roughly 20.61 million, Florida is almost 4x larger than Colorado. This is why Florida's medical marijuana market is estimated to become the second largest medical marijuana market in the U.S. with revenues of over $1.6 billion by 2020.

Beyond Liberty's existing investment in Florida's medical marijuana market, the overall U.S. cannabis space is ripe with opportunity. Given how well capitalized Liberty is, we would not be surprised if we saw some more acquisitions in the near future.

Conclusion

For those who want a U.S.-focused cannabis company with the leadership and guidance of a Canadian L.P. superpower, Liberty is worth a look. The sheer size of Florida's potential medical marijuana market is reason enough to take a look. To add the fact that there's only 8 licenses out there make it an oligopolistic market to say the least. As a consumer, an oligopoly can be bad...as an investor it rarely is.

