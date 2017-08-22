Transocean - Low Day Rates Are The Magic Formula For Recovery

Offshore drillers could be at the bottom, and it is perhaps time to invest in this sector again for the long-term while the stock prices are showing multi-year lows.

Transocean is getting a solid hand in the North Sea and the Barents Sea.

Statoil is reportedly in the market for four additional rigs as it seeks to take advantage of lower day rates.

Image: Semi-Submersible Transocean Spitsbergen. Harsh-environment.

Investment Thesis

It is not a secret, the offshore drilling industry is not doing well and drillers are struggling to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that appears to slip further away due to a stubborn low oil price environment, which is not enough to push oil majors to invest sufficiently in offshore exploration capex.

However, the market is far from being dead and I have noticed some tendering activity the past few months, especially in the jack-up segment, and recently shifting to the floater sector as well.

Thus, trends signaling a rig market recovery have emerged this year. Rig contracting activity and utilization are on the rise, asset values are increasing, crude oil benchmark prices held relatively stable, albeit not enough but sufficient to trigger new activity.

The conclusion is that offshore drillers could be at the bottom, and it is perhaps time to invest in this sector again for the long-term while the stock prices are showing multi-year lows.

What does the industry have to say about the market environment?

The industry is positive and signs suggest that it is something solid that is happening.

David Carter Shinn from Bassoe.no said:

In March, Ensco PLC executives told investors that they have seen a 200% increase in rig years, tendered for jack ups year-over-year. Future deepwater markets likely will become more focused toward the operators' growing need for plug and abandonment work and large new projects.

Furthermore, Noble (NE) CEO David W. Williams indicated in the 2Q17 conference call,

Now I'll turn our attention to the business. I'm pleased to tell you that we've seen a step-up in contracting activity over the recent weeks. After a rather quiet period, the contract awards that began to appear, primarily in the jackups sector in early 2017, have recently spread to the floating side of the business, and Noble is benefited.

Ensco (ESV) CEO Carl Trowell said in the company 2Q17 conference call,

While recent volatility and commodity prices could present challenges at the onset of customers' 2018 budget season, we continue to see signs of improvement in customer activity. New contract awards and inquiries for future work have increased year to year, albeit of a very low base. More projects have reached a final investment decision, sanction this year than we did in all of 2016, providing a pipeline future offshore work in the years ahead.

And finally, Ms Terry Bono from Transocean (RIG) said in the 2Q17 conference call,

We also see multiple bidding opportunities globally where we have identified almost 60 floater programs that could begin within the next 18 months. We are participating in multiple bids and seeing more opportunities in other parts of the Latin America, including Trinidad, Colombia, Guyana and Suriname as a number of operators have programs that should begin in the next 12 to 18 months. In addition to the FID approval for ExxonMobil's Liza development, offshore Guyana, Tullow recently signed a 10-year lease for the Orinduik Block in the Guyana-Suriname Basin. We are also excited about deepwater opportunities in Mexico, including the recent large discovery of the Zama field by the Talos JV.

August 18 news about Statoil in "fresh rig hunt" - The Arctic Barent Sea's potential

On August 18, 2017, Steve Marshal wrote in Upstream the following:

Statoil is reportedly in the market for three additional rigs as it seeks to take advantage of lower day rates, including two units for drilling work in the Barents Sea off Norway. The state-controlled operator has initiated a tender for two frame agreements for a pair of rigs capable of working in both deep and shallow waters in the Arctic region, Norwegian news site Petro.no reported, citing a Statoil spokesman. The work will entail exploration wells, as well as drilling near existing fields and for upcoming projects, though the workscope and licences to be drilled have not yet been finalized, according to the spokesman. Statoil will be looking to drill production wells under its proposed development of the Johan Castberg field in the region on which a final investment decision is due later this year. The spokesman said projected start-up for the two frame agreements is between 1 October 2018 and 1 March 2019, and between 1 April 2018 and 1 March 2019. In addition, Statoil is hunting for a rig for drilling of 22 wells under its Snorre Expansion project in the North Sea field, with estimated start-up in the third quarter of 2019 and a duration of between three and four years. The latter contract is contingent on a final investment decision and submission of a field development plan on the project that is due in December this year, with an award likely to be made around the same time...

1 - The Kayak discovery using the Semisubmersible Songa Enabler.

Statoil announced on July 3, 2017 that

Statoil and partners ENI and Petoro have made an oil discovery in the Kayak well in the Johan Castberg license. Totalling between 25 and 50 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalents, the discovery may provide valuable additional volumes for the Johan Castberg development. The discovery also opens other exploration opportunities in the same area.

2 - Snorre Expansion project.

In addition, Statoil is hunting for a rig for drilling of 22 wells under its Snorre Expansion project in the North Sea field, with estimated start-up in the third quarter of 2019 and a duration of between three and four years.

Note: The award is expected around December 2017 and is contingent on a final investment decision and submission of a field development plan on the project about the same time.

Transocean is getting a solid hand in the North Sea and the Barents Sea

1 - Transocean is acquiring Songa Offshore.

On August 15, 2015, Transocean announced that it is acquiring Songa Offshore for a total transaction value of $3.4 Billion. Transocean expects to close the transactions contemplated by the Offer during the fourth quarter of 2017. To read my article, please click here.

The combined company will operate a fleet of 51 mobile offshore drilling units with a backlog of USD $14.3 billion consisting of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 11 harsh environment floaters, three deepwater floaters and seven midwater floaters. Additionally, Transocean has four ultra-deepwater drillships under construction, including two contracted with Shell for ten years each. Consistent with Transocean’s strategy of recycling older, less capable rigs, Transocean anticipates re-ranking the combined fleet, which may result in additional rigs being recycled.

Songa Fleet composition: Comparative table (Based on InfieldRigs data):

Offshore drilling Company Total rigs Semi Submersible Operational Semi Submersible Ready Stacked Semi Submersible Cold stacked Songa Offshore (Not including the JV Songa Opus with 6 rigs) 7 4 0 3

There is likely to be fierce competition for the three contracts, given that 15 floating rigs are already dispatched off Norway with four more units due to come off contract later this year.

A few competitors stay, though, North Atlantic Drilling (NADL), Seadrill (SDRL) through Northern Drilling (John Fredriksenand the Semisubmersible West Mira) or China Oilfield Services Ltd. (COSL), Stena Drilling

However, only a handful of these rigs will be compatible with harsh-environment requirements for drilling in the Barents, including Ocean Rig’s Leiv Eiriksson and Transocean Spitsbergen, said Steve Marshal.

Songa Offshore is showing $4.1 billion in backlog with Statoil already with four Semi-submersibles on contract for the next seven years.

2 - Transocean may be the buyer for the semisubmersibles Ocean Eirik Raude and the Ocean Leif Eiriksson for a total of $60 million.

In March 2017, Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) indicated in its lender update, that the two semisubmersibles will be sold for a total of $60 million. The semisubmersible Eirik Raude for $10 million in August 1, 2017, and the semisubmersible Leiv Eiriksson for $50 million in January 1, 2018.

The company indicated in the fleet status "Rig assumed to be sold on August 1, 2017 for $10 million" and "Rig assumed to be sold on January 1, 2018 for $50 million". See lender update page 5.

3 - Transocean may acquire the Semi-submersible West Rigel from North Atlantic Drilling (NADL).

Transocean was interested by the $455 million West Rigel and could acquire the rig at a distressed price, unless NADL can manage to contract the rig?

Conclusion

Oil majors and National oil companies [NOC] are back on a "rig hunt". I have commented about opportunities in harsh environments (North Sea and possibly Canada), as well as regions such as Brazil, Guyana, Mexico, West Africa, the US Gulf of Mexico, and the Middle East.

A few more long-term contracts, here and there, and the market will finally recognize that the offshore drilling industry is trading at the rock bottom now. The five companies still considered as safe in this sector are now trading about 50% lower since January 2017. I see this situation as an opportunity, especially for Transocean.

