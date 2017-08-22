A Potential Buyer For Chesapeake's PRB Assets - Some Insight

Without knowing the potential for increased production using horizontal drilling, it is difficult to assign a value to the PRB assets.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) is one of the few highly leveraged energy companies that did not file for bankruptcy during the 2015-2016 energy price crisis, but it still faces significant headwinds and need to deleverage by selling assets. Some investors have asserted that the company should sell its Powder River Basin assets in Wyoming to pay down debt without making a thorough case for a specific potential buyer. I think Phil Anschutz is a likely potential buyer of its PRB assets.

In this article, I am going to cover these three questions:

Does Chesapeake need to sell assets?

How much could the company get for its PRB assets?

Why is Phil Anschutz a likely potential buyer?

Why Is Phil Anschutz A Likely Potential Buyer?

I am going to analyze the last question first because it is the most intriguing. Phil Anschutz is estimated to be worth over $10 billion and is the sole shareholder of Anschutz Exploration Corp. He made his original fortune after he sold his energy company in Wyoming decades ago for $500 million.

Reason #1 - Anschutz Has Recently Been Buying PRB Assets

Starting in 2014, he made a deal with Bill Barrett Corp. (NYSE:BBG) to swap 8,000 acres in Colorado's Wattenberg Field for 30,000 acres in PRB. Over the last few years, he has made other PRB purchases and has been accumulating acres via federal and Wyoming BLM monthly lease auctions to bring his total ownership to 340,00 net acres.

Besides his direct ownership of PRB assets, Anschutz owns additional ownership via his equity interest in Samson Resources (privately held). He used the “buying debt to own" method to get partial ownership of Samson under a reorganization plan when it exited bankruptcy. Samson holds 153,000 net acres in PRB. (Interesting trivia item: Chesapeake bought PRB assets from Samson in 2010.)

Anschutz has become one of the largest lease holders of net acres in PRB.

(Source: Anschutz presentation material page 40)

Reason #2 - Over The Years, Anschutz Has Been Selling Other Energy Assets

His most recent sale of other energy assets was indirect when Samson sold its East Texas and North Louisiana assets for $525 million this summer paying down debt. Samson is primarily focused on PRB now.

In 2010, Anshutz sold his Bakken holdings for $1.4 billion, and the same year he sold his entire Appalachian holdings to Chesapeake for $850 million.

Reason #3 - A Positive Presentation About PRB At A Recent Conference

Joseph DeDominic, COO of Anschutz Exploration Corp., made a very positive presentation at the EnerCom Conference in Denver on August 16. One of many positives he highlighted was that historically most wells in BRB have been just vertical wells, and that horizontal drilling offers the potential for greatly increased production. Another positive was that drilling cost per lateral foot has dropped sharply in PRB, from $2000 per lateral foot in 2013 to about $750 in 2016, and has become cheaper than in some other major basins. (Listening to his bullish presentation, I asked myself whether Anschutz was looking to buy even more PRB assets.)

(Source: Anschutz presentation page 45)

Reason #4 - Anschutz and Chesapeake Have Some Adjacent PRB Property

As can be seen in the map below, Anschutz (in blue) has some adjacent property to Chesapeake (in yellow). Costs could be lowered and information shared by owning adjacent property.

(Source: Chesapeake 2016 presentation)

Reason #5 - Phil Anschutz Has The Capital

Phil Anschutz is reported to be worth over $10 billion. (Trivia item: He owns part of the LA Lakers and the Staples Center). He has a history of doing deals in the $500 million-1.5 billion range, and unlike most energy companies, Anschutz Exploration has no debt. He will not need any financing, which could be a problem with other potential buyers. Given the sharp decline in some other energy companies after exiting bankruptcy, it may be challenging for other potential buyers to raise capital to buy Chesapeake’s assets by those unable to use their own cash.

Anschutz has a staff of number crunchers who will do extensive analysis after collecting detailed data about Chesapeake’s assets. He also has a reputation of being very cheap, because he buys his clothes at discount men’s stores. Therefore, do not expect him to overpay for the assets just because he has the cash. It is, however, sometimes cheaper to buy reserves than to explore and drill. There was a saying in the early 1980s "that it was cheaper to drill for oil on the floor on the NYSE than it was in an actual oil field".

Does Chesapeake Need to Sell Assets?

Some investors would argue that the answer is obvious. Chesapeake needs to sell assets to reduce its huge debt. Not so fast - others would counter-claim. Selling assets with a potential rate of return on those assets greater than the yield to maturity on the debt repurchased is ridiculous. The problem in Chesapeake’s case is that its financial leverage is too extreme, as the tables from the company's 10-K indicate. Debt needs to be reduced, even if that means selling assets with potential returns greater than the yield to maturity of the debt repurchased.

Fixed Obligations

Fixed Obligation Coverage

Chesapeake's management has stated that their goal is to reduce debt by $2-3 billion via asset sales. This goal most likely cannot be met with just selling "extra" assets. Management needs to sell some core holdings. It is sort of like getting a major margin call from your broker and you need to decide which stock to sell to meet that margin call.

In theory, Chesapeake should have had a massive debt repurchase in early 2016 because its debt was selling at extreme discount from par, but the company did not have cash, nor could it sell major assets. Now its unsecured notes are selling close to par with 6-7% yields to maturity. Investors are pricing Chesapeake’s unsecured notes to reflect partial early repayment from the sale of assets and not based upon actual current operations. CHK common stock, however, does reflect current conditions.

How Much Could The Company Get For Its PRB Assets?

Chesapeake holds 307, 000 net leasehold acres, with management estimating that 2,800 locations remain to be drilled and that there are 1.7 bboe net recoverable resources. Since 90% of the company's holding is undeveloped, a potential buyer could place greater emphasis on future production rather than weighting current production as the key variable in the company's valuation.

Management’s recent positive statement that they may increase the number of rigs in PRB to 3 from 2 in October reminds me of someone polishing their car to make it look better just before they try to sell it. They are trying to paint a positive outlook.

PRB has a bad reputation for having high drilling costs. As the chart earlier in this article showed, the lateral drilling costs have dropped over the last few years. The basin also has a reputation for large price differentials because of bottlenecks in getting product out of PRB. This history could have a negative impact on the selling price for Chesapeake’s assets in the basin.

The severe differentials for natural gas have not been a problem for years, as additional pipelines have been constructed/extended to reach consumers in the Midwest. Oil differentials have been helped the last couple of years, with new oil train terminals in Wright, WY and Fort Laramie. There is also a new oil train terminal in Casper, but that does accept PRB oil. Some of the oil goes to three small refineries that surround PRB - a 25,000 bbl/day refinery just outside Casper, an 18,000 bbl/day refinery in Newcastle, and a 4,500 bbl/day refinery near Douglas. Most of the PRB oil is sent out of the area to be refined.

The oil differential is still critical because prices are so close to breakeven costs. The average WTI price in July was $45.17, compared to an average WY Sweet (PRB oil is sweet) price of $41.53 or a ($3.64) differential. That differential is critical given that Chesapeake estimated the breakeven for Sussex, for example, during a June 20 conference at $35-45. (During a conference on June 26, the company estimated a Sussex breakeven at $28-39.) Management's recent forward-looking statements have been based on $50 WTI and $3 natural gas (I am assuming using Henry Hub prices).

When reading estimates for Chesapeake’s PRB assets at various price levels, it is important to determine if the prices are actual ones received in Wyoming or commonly used benchmark prices.

The last major transaction in PRB was Devon Energy Corp.'s (NYSE:DVN) purchase of 253,000 net acres for $600 million in early December 2015 from RKI Exploration and Production LLC. That roughly values each acre at $2,370. The price for WTI was trading just under $40, and the Cheyenne Hub price was about 20-30 cents higher than current Cheyenne Hub prices. Obviously, acreage values have a very large variance depending on a specific location, but using the $2.370/acre value, Chesapeake's 307,000 acres would be worth $728 million.

The monthly BLM auctions for oil and gas leases in PRB have seen some parcels go for more than $16,000 per acre during auctions this year. Some, however, have also gone for only a few dollars per acre. Samson (Anschutz is an equityholder) stated in its March presentation, "The recent Wyoming BLM February and March 2017 lease auctions gave a strong indication that value for core Powder River Basin acreage is in excess of ~$15,000 / acre." Of course, only a small percent of a large lease holding is first-tier or even second-tier core holdings, but the strong bidding does indicate increase energy investor interest in PRB property.

Anschutz has won bids on some PRB parcels this year. It could be cheaper for him to negotiate a price for additional acreage with Chesapeake than to bid at a BLM auction.

Company management sees great potential in PRB, as seen in the chart below. This chart is not an actual forecast for expected results.

(Source: Chesapeake May 24, 2017, presentation)

The real "million dollar" question is trying to determine reserve values without getting a clearer picture of using lateral drilling that has not been frequently used by energy companies so far in PRB. Without knowing greater details of this key variable, it is almost impossible to assign an accurate valuation to Chesapeake's PRB assets.

Since the bidding at monthly BLM auctions for PRB leases is much stronger now than in late 2015, energy prices are somewhat higher since late 2015, and there is a much more positive sentiment in the basin this year, I am estimating that Chesapeake's PRB assets could be sold for more than $750 million. The proceeds from any sale would be used to reduce debt.

Conclusion

Chesapeake's PRB assets need to be sold within the next few months, with the proceeds used to repay debt. Given billionaire Phil Anschutz's strong interest in PRB area of Wyoming, I think he is a potential cash buyer.

A low selling price (below $750 million) would hurt CHK stock price, and a very strong sell price (near $1.0 billion) for the PRB assets could have a positive impact on CHK. I am recommending a purchase of CHK common with writing out-of-the-money long-term calls to reduce risk and establish a maximum upside potential gain. I would close the position when a PRB asset sale is announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not have any financial interest in Chesapeake or Anschutz wells in the PRB, but I do have indirect interests in other Powder River Basin wells as a limited partner. I also have friends and business associates with direct and indirect financial interests in PRB.