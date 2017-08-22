How Boeing Will Save Millions On Dreamliner

The Boeing (BA) 787 is regarded as one of the most advanced aircraft active in revenue service today. The aircraft aims to reduce fuel burn by as much as 20% compared to the Boeing 767 and is often said to exceed those fuel burn promises. The Boeing 787 sparked the development of the Airbus A350 and Airbus A330neo and can be seen as the aircraft that sparked the development of next generation aircraft. While the Boeing 787 is quite a revolutionary aircraft, several decisions Boeing has made during the development of the aircraft have tremendously backfired sending deferred costs north of $30B before starting to decline some quarters ago.

Source: www.reutersmedia.net

This has forced Boeing to be aggressive in its negotiations with suppliers and be rather inflexible in discounting the Dreamliner. The more positive thing the ballooning costs have brought is that Boeing had to look for methods to make the production of the Dreamliner leaner. One of those methods that should save Boeing some costs is 3D printing of titanium, which I will evaluate in this article.

Titanium in engineering

Source: The Titanium Bike Experts | Van Nicholas

When designing structures, the use titanium or titanium alloy is often preferred. When looking at the density of titanium, we see that it is much heavier than aluminum alloys. Titanium alloys such as Ti 6Al-4V weigh between 4.4 and 4.5 grams per cubic centimeter (.16-.18 lbs per cubic inch) compared to roughly 2.54 grams per cubic centimeter for Aluminum-lithium alloys. With titanium weighing almost twice as much compared to aluminum alloys, one would think that it is best to avoid the use of titanium. However, the specific properties of titanium alloys (the strength divided by density of the material) are superior to that of the aluminum alloys. With a tensile strength of roughly 1000 MPa and density of 4.5 grams per cubic meter the specific strength of titanium alloy is 222, while the specific strength of typical aerospace aluminum-lithium alloy such as Al-8090 is 177.

So, in the design process, one would prefer titanium alloys. These alloys, however, are 6 to 7 times more expensive than aluminum alloys. This means that from cost perspective, engineers will try to keep the use of titanium and titanium alloys to a minimum.

Using aluminum alloys instead of titanium alloys, however, is not always possible and next to its high strength-to-weight ratio titanium has other appealing properties such as hardness, corrosion and fatigue-resistance.

Norsk Titanium AS

Source: Norsk Titanium

With the production costs of the Dreamliner ballooning far beyond levels that Boeing anticipated, the jet maker has been looking at ways to reduce these costs. These cost reductions can come from increasing efficiency of the workforce (learning curve) or decreasing supplier costs. As early as 2015, there were rumors that Boeing was looking to decrease the use of titanium on its Dreamliner replacing it with other materials where possible. Knowing that the high strength-to-weight ratio of titanium alloys comes at a price, it does make sense to try reducing the usage of titanium on the Dreamliner. At the same time, one would expect that Boeing would already have tried to replace titanium, where possible, early in the design process.

Whereas it was rumored that Boeing was be looking into reducing the use of titanium alloys on the Boeing 787, it has actually been looking into ways to make production of titanium parts more efficient. In its quest to less expensive titanium parts the company has found Norsk Titanium AS prepared to provide 3D printed parts.

3D Printing

Source: Norsk Titanium

The printing method patented by Norsk Titanium does both things that can lower part costs: It reduces the waste of precious titanium alloys and the production method itself requires less energy compared to traditional manufacturing techniques. Norsk Titanium uses plasma arc Rapid Plasma Deposition (NASDAQ:RPD) technology of which they say it is the ultimate in additive manufacturing method; Titanium wire is melted in a cloud of argon gas and precisely and rapidly built up in layers to a near-net-shape (up to 80% complete) that requires very little finish machining. The production costs using RPD are less, because less energy is required to process the titanium compared to forging and billet manufacturing techniques and there is less waste (scrap), which is a huge benefit given the relatively high price of titanium and titanium alloys.

Dreamliner cost reduction

Figure 1: Material composition Boeing 787 (Source: www.boeing.com)

The Boeing 787 consists for 15% of titanium parts and the value of these components is estimated to be $17 million. The shortest Boeing 787, the -8, has a list price of $229.5 million while the longest variant, the -10, has a list price of $312.8 million. The actual sales prices for the Boeing 787 are more likely to be between $115 million and $160 million, which would put the titanium costs expressed as a percentage of sales prices between 10% and 15%. So, the cost share of titanium alloys in the Dreamliner is significant and a cost reduction in that area would be most welcome.

The printing method by Norsk Titanium is expected to decrease the costs of the titanium parts by two to three million dollars, which means that savings for the titanium alloys will be between twelve and eighteen percent.

Expressed as a percentage of the sales price the savings are smaller, between 1.25% and 2.6%, but still significant and should save Boeing hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

Conclusion

Ballooning production costs on the Boeing 787 have not only forced Boeing to be aggressive in its negotiations with suppliers and be rather inflexible on pricing in negotiations with airlines, but also forced the jet maker to look for state-of-the-art solutions to lower costs.

Looking for state-of-the-art solutions in the aerospace industry can be difficult, since produced parts need to meet strict requirements and these strict requirements often make certain novel technologies unsuitable or expensive. Over the past years, we have seen 3D printing technology mature. The printing of parts became faster and cheaper, but is currently not going to completely replace traditional production methods.

3D printing is relatively new in the aerospace industry and is often used to print parts that are otherwise close to impossible to manufacture. Nowadays, we find 3D printed parts inside the CFM LEAP engines.

Norsk Titanium even goes a step further in additive manufacturing with its RPD™ technology that allows for efficient printing of titanium parts and we are seeing that it allows manufacturers such as Boeing to save hundreds of dollars of costs on the Dreamliner program. The technology is a nice example of the implementation of state-of-the-art technology to lower costs.

