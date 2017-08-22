Fabrinet: Some Issues, But I'm Buying The Dip

Fabrinet (FN) has capped off a bad month of August with another disappointment: fourth quarter earnings. The company reported earnings after the close Monday and was down 9% after-hours due to a significant miss on guidance for Q1 2018. While some near-term issues remain, I'm holding my shares and will likely add on this dip considering the medium-term growth prospects for the company.

I'll quickly recap the headline numbers for Q4 and guidance for Q1 and then discuss what I consider to be the most salient takeaways from the report.

For Q4, Fabrinet reported revenue of $370 million, which was up 34% YoY and beat the consensus estimate by $8 million, and EPS of $0.86, which was up 43% YoY and beat by 3 cents. In continuation of recent trends, the strong revenue growth was driven by growth in both optical and non-optical products and in rapid growth in the data communications and telecommunications markets. Q4 was really just more of the same robust growth we've been seeing from Fabrinet in recent quarters, so I'll leave the recap of Q4 results here and discuss the forward-looking developments.

The real hiccup for Fabrinet, and the reason the stock was down 9% after hours, is the guidance the company issued for Q1 2018. The company is projecting revenue between $356 million and $360 million, well below consensus of $376 million, and non-GAAP EPS of between $0.78 and $0.80, also well below $0.87 expected. These numbers are a disappointment for two reasons: 1) they missed consensus estimates and 2) they represent the first sequential revenue decline since Q3 2015.

The guidance miss is mainly a result of lower demand for the ROADM products of Fabrinet's top customer Lumentum (LITE) in North America and the high inventory levels in the Chinese telecom market. The former seems to be a more straightforward short-term problem, as Lumentum indicated on its conference call that ROADM demand will rebound going forward, but the latter problem is a bit more difficult to parse. Chinese telecom demand has been hit hard over the last couple of quarters and inventory has risen to the point where it's hurting margins and reducing revenue.

As Fabrinet mentioned on the conference call, the company's exposure to China remains low and will sink below 10% in Q1, but this is really a double-edged sword. Yes, the downside risk of further China downside is low, but the primary reason percentage of revenues derived from China is lower is because revenues from the region have fallen off sharply.

In response to an analyst question about catalysts in the telecom space, CFO TS Ng stated:

Obviously 5G and I think in the near term everybody is speculating when Chinese is coming back. Most of the Chinese talk about telecom as you probably know. So if that Chinese sector return eat up all the inventory that will be pretty optimistic for the whole industry.

That statement is optimistic or pessimistic so, as it stands, the short-term future of Chinese telecom demand seems up in the air. If the weakness persists we can see another couple quarters of slower growth and if it disappears, we will likely be in for another revenue explosion. We are left to make predictions for ourselves.

In my opinion, the rebound in Chinese telecom demand is only a matter of time, probably sooner rather than later. 100G capacity for metro applications remains largely unfilled and Chinese telecom companies are likely just taking a breather from building out infrastructure due to the increase in inventory levels. As demand eats into the supply, which has tightened significantly, I think we will see a return to growth and a return of higher margins to the optical communications industry as a whole.

In my last article on Fabrinet, which I wrote after the stock jumped 15%, I argued that the deals with Amazon and Tesla re-affirmed the growth narrative and justified holding shares. A broader tech sell-off, a more focused optical communications industry sell-off, and a disappointing earnings report seem poised to drop Fabrinet into the mid $30 range. Last time we were in that range I bought calls on FN with a $35 strike which I sold when the share price reached $45, a strategy I'm considering following again, hopefully with the same outcome.

My main argument is one of valuation:

Even if we assume a conservative outlook of $3 in EPS for FY2018, we're looking at a P/E of between 12 and 13 at the open tomorrow depending on how far the stock sinks. This would be in the middle of the pack relative to its peers, but factoring in revenue growth, where FN performs better than its low P/E peers, would seem to give it a valuation advantage.

Another possible factor for why FN missed Q1 guidance estimates could be due to Q1 2017 being a 14 week quarter and Q1 2018 being only 13 weeks. I'll give the benefit of the doubt to analysts that their models took this into account, but it's something I think should be noted regardless.

Ultimately, I think Fabrinet is facing some short-term headwinds, but I expect them to be manageable and to dissipate before long, clearing the way back to strong revenue growth. Lumentum expects revenue for its ROADM products to rebound in North America in FY2018 and the Chinese market is likely to be back on track sometime in FY2018 as well, leaving FN at an advantageous valuation after a likely sell-off on Tuesday. I'll be holding my shares and will likely be adding to my long position either with additional shares or with call options.

