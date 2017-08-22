Ecolab: Clean But Not Cheap

On August 1, Ecolab (ECL) released their Q2 results, reporting EPS of $1.13 which beat estimates by $0.01 and revenues of $3.46 billion which beat estimates by $60 million. This was notable as the previous three quarters had shown Ecolab to have either missed on EPS or on revenues - or both, as was the case with the Q4 results in February. That Mr. Market takes a favorable view of Ecolab's prospects is also apparent.

The bullishness is understandable. After all, Ecolab - which has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion - has been in operation since 1923, and has built up institutional expertise in cleaning, washing, and water-based solutions. The company employs 1,600 engineers, scientists and technical specialists in its research and development area, which consists of nineteen global technology centers. This huge combination of diverse research talent and facilities will enable the company to generate significant revenue going forward - the innovation pipeline outlined in 2016 is forecast to generate in excess of $1 billion annually for the next five years.

In addition, Ecolab also benefits from its 25,000 sales-and-service associates, who liaise with one million customers across the 170 countries that Ecolab operates in. This enables the company to get feedback from customers regarding the products and services that are being used and incorporate that feedback into improving their products and services and tailoring their offerings to the requirements of their customers. These associates provide Ecolab with greater stickiness in their customer base, entrenching their market position and enabling them to fend off potential competitors.

Going forward, these competitive advantages will serve Ecolab well, as will acquisitions such as Michigan-based Abednego Environmental Services, which will fall under the Nalco Water business and add $40 million in annual revenues. Ecolab has the scale and market dominance to acquire other companies that will provide synergy with its existing operations, ensuring value for money for its existing shareholders going forward.

However, this does not mean that prospective investors should buy now. Currently, Ecolab is trading in the $130 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a forward P/E ratio of 24.18 and offers a dividend yield of 1.14% with a payout ratio of 32.50%. The payout ratio is low enough to ensure that Ecolab can continue to pay shareholders consecutively rising dividends going forward, as they have done since 1986. The revenue and net income figures for the past five years further reinforce Ecolab's ability to sustain such dividend payments.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 11.84 billion 703.60 million 2013 13.25 billion 967.80 million 2014 14.28 billion 1.20 billion 2015 13.55 billion 1.00 billion 2016 13.15 billion 1.23 billion

While the P/E ratio is higher than the market average of 24.31, it is actually lower than the stock's five-year average ratio of 33.0, and the dividend yield is slightly higher than the five-year average yield of 1.08%. Furthermore, the P/E ratio is also lower than the Chemicals industry average of 47.11. Despite these facts, it's hard to call Ecolab cheap at this time.



Ecolab is a profitable, well-entrenched firm whose diverse products and services, wide geographical distribution, strong research and development and sheer scale will enable them to continue operating as a profitable firm that will deliver value for its shareholders. However, while the company is trading somewhat cheaply relative to its five-year averages and to its industry average, it is still trading at a premium to the market at this time. For now, Ecolab is a hold, not a buy, but certainly worth keeping an eye on.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.