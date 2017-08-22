Macy's: Second Angle Emerges To An Already Rock-Solid Bull Case With eBay VP Hire

There's a lot to look forward to and a profitable Macy's with billions in real estate remains far underpriced with a nearly 7.5% yield.

If Lawton can help the business expand further online and "stop the bleeding" when it comes to cash flow, Macy's becomes even more attractive.

By Parke Shall

Macy's (M) has poached a key executive from eBay, as former Senior VP Hal Lawton has been tapped to be Macy's new president effective Sept. 8.

Every time we've written about Macy's in the recent past, we have made the argument that the company's real estate makes it a fantastic value, despite its debt, due to the extremely low market cap and valuation that the market has placed on Macy's equity. This most recent executive move introduces yet another angle to a bull thesis that hasn't really been considered too often: What if Macy's can stop the bleeding in its core business or, even more optimistically, what if they can bottom and then find a path to growth yet again?

Certainly, this recent executive signing seems to be something worth being confident about. Shares in Macy's on Tuesday morning advanced about $0.50 in the premarket session on the news. Lawton has a resume of success, especially with turnarounds, to back him up. Seeking Alpha had some of the details yesterday after hours and noted:

Lawton, whose responsibilities at eBay included all aspects of the Americas business unit, was considered a key player in eBay's turnaround effort, following its 2015 split from PayPal, helping lead initiatives such as guaranteed delivery for millions of items in three days or less, as well as price-matching. Before joining eBay in 2015, Lawton held a number of leadership positions during a decade at Home Depot, including Senior VP of Merchandising and head of the company's online business. Macy's also says it is restructuring its merchandising and data analytics capabilities by consolidating its merchandising, planning and private-label functions into a single unit, resulting in the elimination of ~100 jobs.

In a model that we put together just days ago making the case for significant upside in Macy shares, we assumed that free cash flow would fall by about 15% annually over the next couple of years and essentially put Macy's into some type of runoff scenario, before trying to discount and divide its remaining free cash flow up among its shares. During that analysis, we came to the conservative conclusion that Macy's probably had about $8.77 of free cash flow per-share that it will be bringing in over the next five years. After that there would likely be residual free cash flow, but not in any meaningful amount if the company's growth continued to decelerate. Our model looked like this:



But that model changes completely in a situation where Macy's is able to either slow down its free cash flow bleeding or perhaps even stop it. This is where Lawton might enter the picture.

It's fairly obvious that online sales are one of the biggest challenges that brick-and-mortar stores like Macy's face nowadays. For all intents and purposes, online sales have basically crippled and bankrupted a large portion of the brick-and-mortar sector. Macy's has remained an outlier over these last couple years, not only because it has not gone under, but because it also is one of the few brick-and-mortar stores left to generate lots of free cash.



At the same time, its stock price has been decimated, while its dividend yield has now moved fairly higher to almost 7.5%.

Our argument in the past has been that, with its tremendous real estate backstop worth likely well over $10 billion, the market is not appropriately pricing Macy's equity. We have made this analysis under the assumption that its core business would likely continue to shrink and decline.

But if new executive Hal Lawton can somehow find the synergies and the strategy necessary to either slow Macy's decelerating growth or perhaps leverage an area like online sales to try and level off the bleeding, Macy's becomes then an even far more appealing scenario. Macy's is priced extremely conservatively on the assumption that its core business is eventually going to die off. If there can be any type of turnaround at all in the company's core business, Macy's becomes a blindingly obvious value proposition of these levels.

Not only does the company have a significant real estate portfolio as a backstop, but we don't believe that the company will have to cut off its dividend either. Investors buying today can lock in a significant yield that, in the case of an underlying business turnaround, could turn out to be the icing on an extremely lucrative cake.

For now, however, Lawton's work lies ahead of them. While we have always been optimistic about Macy's as a strategic scenario to unlock value from its real estate, this executive hire shows us that management might not be ready to give up on the core business just yet. It represents a second glimmer of hope for Macy's equity going forward.

As we wrote just days ago, our price predictions for Macy's as based on a number of crude models we put together, taking into account the company's real estate value, lead us to believe that there remains substantial upside for Macy's shares from current prices. We are long Macy's.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.