BHP Billiton: High And Secure Dividends

The company is focusing on debt reduction, operational improvements and capital returns, which poises well for future share price gains.

BHP Billiton (BHP) (OTCPK:BHPLF) (OTCPK:BHPBF) (BBL) is the world's biggest mining company, and it is being positioned for the future by the company's management team. A cleaner balance sheet, a focus on cost cutting and higher capital returns, as well as very strong cash flows provide a good outlook for the company's shares in the long run.

As a mining company BHP Billiton is active in a quite cyclical industry, which sees steep ups and downs:

With big swings in the company's profitability, it is not surprising that BHP Billiton's share price is moving quite a lot as well, moving in a range between $20 and $95 over the last decade:

BHP data by YCharts

With its most recent results, which the company announced on Tuesday morning, it looks like BHP Billiton is once again getting into better realms when it comes to the company's operational results.

BHP Billiton earned $6.7 billion in net earnings over the last twelve months (the company's financial year ends at the end of June), which was up immensely from a steep net loss in 2016. This earnings growth was based on improvements in many different fields:

Iron Ore, which is the biggest segment for BHP Billiton in terms of revenues and earnings, produced more than $7 billion in EBIT, which was up about 100% year over year.

This big jump in the profitability is not surprising when we look at the chart for iron ore, as we see that the average from July 2016 to June 2017 was vastly higher than in the preceding year.

The company's coal business swung from a loss of several hundred millions to a $3 billion EBIT contribution, and its other segments (oil and copper) both saw higher profitability as well. BHP Billiton's earnings were further not impacted by any huge one time items, such as the big writedown of its petroleum reserves in FY 2016.

Since many of BHP Billiton's expenses are amortization and depreciation charges, i.e. non-cash items, it is not surprising that the company's cash flows are looking even better than the company's earnings:

BHP Billiton is proud to announce that the company's free cash flows totaled a whopping $12.6 billion over the last year, which was roughly four times the amount seen in the previous year. With these high cash flows BHP Billiton can finance its shareholder returns as well as significant debt paydowns, with the focus being on the second item:

BHP Billiton has reduced its net debt by almost $10 billion over the last year, with net debt standing at $16.3 billion now it is quite close to the targeted level: The company's management has announced that it wants to bring net debt down to $10 billion - $15 billion. When we use the midpoint of $12.5 billion, BHP Billiton would have to pay down an additional $3.8 billion of debt in order to hit the targeted leverage ratio, which would take less than half a year at the current pace. As long as BHP Billiton continues to produce strong cash flows going forward we can thus expect that the company's net debt has come down to the target range by the end of the year, which means that the company will have a lot of additional cash available for shareholder returns starting next year.

BHP Billiton's shareholder returns are already quite strong, thanks to a very generous dividend. The company has announced $0.83 per share (or $1.66 per ADR) in dividend payments over the last year, which means a quite strong dividend yield at the current price:

BHP data by YCharts

The company's shares as well as the ADRs are trading at dividend yields of 4.1%, which is more than twice the broad market's yield. Since BHP Billiton's annual total dividend payout stands at roughly $4.5 billion right now, the dividend looks well protected by earnings (the payout ratio is roughly 67%), and especially well protected by the company's cash flows (the free cash flow payout ratio is 36%).

Once the company has hit its targeted net debt levels, investors could easily see further dividend increases, as BHP Billiton would have many billions of annual free cash flows left over, it is also possible that the company plans to spend higher amounts of money on share repurchases though.

BHP Billiton sees FY 2018 capital returns at 11% (compared to 10% in FY 2017), which shows that the company's focus on bringing down costs and executing higher-return projects is paying off. The company further plans to increase its profitability and capital returns significantly more over the next couple of years, as capital expenditures are being spent on projects that average a 20% return from now on. High-grading the portfolio whilst reducing debt levels and focusing on productivity gains and cost cutting is poised to make BHP Billiton an even more profitable (and more stable) company going forward, which is a major positive for the company's shareholders.

With the company's market cap totaling $109 billion right now BHP Billiton is trading at 8.7 times its trailing free cash flow (which looks like a very inexpensive valuation), whereas its trailing earnings multiple is 16.3, which isn't high relative to the broad market either. Since the cash flows are more relevant for shareholder returns, and since the company's shares look quite cheap based on those cash flows, I believe that the low valuation could easily lead to capital appreciation going forward, on top of a very nice dividend.

Takeaway

BHP Billiton is making the right moves: Focusing on high-return projects, operational improvements, debt reduction and increasing capital returns.

All the while shares offer a high dividend yield (more than twice as high as the broad market's 1.9% dividend yield) that looks well protected, and the company's shares continue to trade at an inexpensive valuation. The combination of those factors makes BHP Billiton's shares look attractive, I believe.

