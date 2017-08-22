Johnson & Johnson: A Dividend Aristocrat You Must Neither Sell Nor Buy At These Prices

By S. Mitra, with inputs from Dr UKM

We are beginning a series of 10 articles on 10 blue chip dividend aristocrats, some, if not all, of which are must-haves in any proper biotech portfolio. In today's article, I will cover Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and then follow up with the following list. I will discuss pros and cons of each investment as a dividend. At the end of the series, I will sum it all up by giving an order to the stocks - best to worst as dividend stocks.

The list

No. Ticker Company Country Market Cap P/E Price Yield Founded 1 JNJ Johnson & Johnson USA 359.01B 22.51 133.1 2.52 1886 2 NVS Novartis AG Switzerland 217.75B 30.42 83.35 3.26 1859 3 RHHBY Roche Switzerland 217.5B 21.52 31.48 3.26 1896 4 PFE Pfizer Inc. USA 196.77B 24.22 33.25 3.85 1849 5 MRK Merck & Co., Inc. USA 171.76B 33.98 62.38 3.01 1891 6 SNY Sanofi France 119.16B 21.63 47.55 3.45 1834 7 GSK GlaxoSmithKline plc United Kingdom 95.10B 43.2 38.79 5.13 1850 8 BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company USA 93.26B 20.67 56.73 2.75 1887 9 NVO Novo Nordisk A/S Denmark 91.16B 18.74 45.81 2.44 1923 10 LLY Eli Lilly and Company USA 88.93B 35.18 81.15 2.56 1876

Johnson & Johnson is a mature stage company known not only for its products and innovation but also for its attractive dividend yield. Even at its current price, which is hovering close to its 52 weeks high of $137.08, the stock delivers a lucrative 2.52 percent dividend yield. However, we strongly believe that fundamentals are just as important as yield while choosing a stock for an income portfolio. Johnson & Johnson has delivered 16 percent return this year so far on top of its regular dividends, which makes it just that more attractive. I would be happy if those numbers continue, which is what we will be checking here.

The stock has paid a regular dividend for more than 50 years now and the streak is likely to be maintained for the foreseeable future, as the company continues developing new products and market strategies. Although Johnson & Johnson is an old company founded in 1886, it has a very robust product portfolio and an equally formidable product pipeline. However, we note that Johnson & Johnson revenue mainly comes from tried and tested market segments some of which are now showing signs of maturity and declining growth rates. On top of it, the company received negative news for its sirukumab as the FDA Advisory Committee declined to recommend approval of the drug for treating moderate to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in adults who have had an inadequate response or are intolerant to one or more disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs. While the drug’s efficacy was not brought into question as the committee unanimously approved that aspect, it was the safety factor which led to the negative decision. The drug has the potential to address the RA market which is expected to be worth $34.6 billion by 2020. While the FDA is not obligated to follow the committee’s advice, it still puts a question mark over the drug’s future.

However, on the brighter side, the company expects more than 10 new blockbuster products to be launched by 2021. It also plans to have more than 50 drug label extensions during the time period. This development is of utmost importance as the company needs to fend itself against inertia shown by many of its segments such as the medical device business and the cardiovascular segment of its pharmaceutical products division. Johnson & Johnson typically divides its business into three broad categories which are personal care, medical devices and pharmaceutical products. The company recently reported its second quarter numbers, which showed consumer segment and medical devices revenue growth at 1.7 percent and 4.9 percent on Year over Year basis to $3.5 billion while the pharmaceutical segment registered a 0.2 percent decline to $8.6 billion. However, in the coming quarters, the company is expected to benefit from its new products such as Darzalex and Imbruvica. Darzalex was recently approved by the FDA for an additional indication. Pursuant to the approval, the drug may now be used in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone, or bortezomib (VELCADE®) and dexamethasone, for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy.

There are certain other red flags as well. One of the biggest concerns faced by Johnson & Johnson is related to lawsuits and the general regulatory environment. Currently, Johnson & Johnson is battling a number of cases alleging that the company failed to warn its users about the likely danger of ovarian cancer associated with its talcum powder product. Its first case in California is now close to being decided by the jury (Update: This was decided just yesterday, and the company lost and is now required to pay $417mn in expenses and damages). The company has already lost four out of five cases filed against it in the state of Missouri, which resulted in fines up to $110 million. It has 5000 such cases pending in various US courts. Any new fine is sure going to hit the company’s bottom line (not so much) and eventually its stock price (probably disproportionately). The loss in California is also important as an unfavorable verdict will likely increase the company’s vulnerability to more lawsuits. All its earlier talc related cases were based out of Missouri, which is known for its lenient joinder rules. Apart from this company specific legal hassle, Johnson & Johnson is also gearing to fend itself against an upcoming opioid related litigation. The company was recently sued by New York County for allegedly downplaying the risks associated with several opioid painkillers. Lately, more and more states are getting on the bandwagon as South Carolina became the sixth state to file a case earlier this month. The outcome of this wave may result in anything ranging from massive fines to more drastic actions such as discontinuing rogue drugs. In the current anti-opioid climate in the US, this could be a bigger worry than talcum powder.

Johnson & Johnson’s stock performed well this year, gaining over 16 percent. Coupled with its dividend, the stock gives a decent yield to its investors. While the company is set to face some turbulent times where its bottom line is expected to be hit by lawsuits and potentially hostile regulatory environment, it is likely to continue with its dividend payments. However, dividends may not retain their growth rate because, like we just discussed, if new products revenues do not hit the bottom line and existing revenue declines, the company will likely not be able to increase dividend payouts. However, whatever the scenario, the stock is expected to give steady yet moderate return to investors on the strength of its stellar product portfolio and pipeline.

If you hold JNJ, should you sell it now that it is trading near its all-time highs? Definitely not; most serious investors hold a stock like JNJ for years because of two factors at least; one, these old companies look immortal and always manage to rediscover themselves even in times of crisis, and therefore, two, selling them and incurring a large capital gains tax makes no sense. However, if you are planning to purchase a set of dividend stocks for your income portfolio - afresh - JNJ at these prices may not be your first option. As this series continues, we will discuss other biotech stocks that might be better bets. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.