Exxon Mobil: Still A Tiger In Your Tank

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a major integrated oil company and a dividend aristocrat raising its dividend each year for the last 35 years. While it was hit hard by the large drop in oil prices, it has now gone a long way towards adapting to the new environment. Based on its last two quarters of operational performance, the dividend is quite safe. At current market prices, that dividend and its likely future increases make XOM a good buy for a dividend growth investor.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about XOM on May 18th. At that time, I saw the Q1 report as a good indication that XOM was turning the corner. I liked the market price of the shares at the time because it represented a good value for the dividends I expected XOM to pay out in the future. Looking forward from late May, I wanted to see XOM continue to increase earnings from a year ago. I also wanted to see XOM continue to cover the dividend, the share buybacks, and the CAPEX with cash flow and assets sales. Finally, I wanted to see XOM continue to decrease asset sales.

What new information do we have now?

XOM reported Q2 earnings for 2017 on July 28th (my 33rd wedding anniversary as it turns out). I thought the report was quite good, but analysts were disappointed because it missed earnings expectations by 6 cents. I thought it was good enough that earnings nearly doubled from a year ago. Revenues were also up 9% from last year, and I was more than happy to see nearly $1 billion beat in revenue expectations. I know that some were disappointed by the earnings miss and that volumes didn’t increase. With earnings and revenues growing, I don't think it’s a bad thing that XOM didn’t pump more oil when prices are so soft. All things considered, it seems to me that the more oil they can leave for when prices are better, the better I like it. This earnings report is that it gives me more confidence in the safety of the dividend while at the same time not pushing the stock price higher!

I was looking for earnings to continue (okay, well, establish is maybe a better word) the trend of increasing earnings from a year ago. While the increase over last year in Q2 wasn’t as big as last quarter, it was still pretty big at almost 2X.

Looking at the slides in the conference call presentation, I see evidence for other positive developments during Q2.

First, I wanted to see cash flow and assets sales continue to cover the dividend, the share buybacks, and the CAPEX. The slide above shows that it did with shareholder distributions at $3.3 billion and CAPEX spending at $3.9 billion. I also wanted to see (I circled it in green on the slide) that asset sales stayed low, and at ~$200 million, they did. In fact, not only did they stay low, they came in half a billion dollars lower than last quarter.

Also, circled in green on the slide above is the figure for debt. While $41.9 billion is a still a lot of debt, it is quite a bit less than last quarter’s debt of $43.6 billion. While XOM burned through some cash to decrease the debt, I think that is okay, because it tells me that management is comfortable with operational cash flow in the coming quarters, and so it is willing to use some of the cash on hand to pay down debt.

My only point of concern is that CAPEX is well below budget. Such low spending is why the cash flow looks so good with assets sales dropping so much. I wonder how much of a problem this very low CAPEX rate spending will be in the future.

I like the major integrated oil companies over smaller companies that concentrate on just one segment of the business, because often conditions that are good for upstream operations are bad for downstream and vice versa. The chemical business also offers results that are uncorrelated from the other parts of the business. The slide above shows how these segments performed for XOM in Q2. Both upstream and downstream had increased profits this quarter, while the chemical side had only a small decrease. I also liked that, in these times of low oil prices and thus low revenues and profits, XOM has been able to decrease its corporate charges. Such cost control will make it easier to generate profits under the current conditions.

I was looking to see earnings continue to be higher than a year ago, the shareholder payouts and CAPEX covered by cash flow, and asset sales with asset sales staying low. Not only did Q2 produce all of that, but revenues also continued to increase from last year, and total debt was decreased. So, I am quite happy with how Q2 worked out for XOM and not at all disappointed.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for five or more years), I see analysts are expecting some pretty large earnings growth over the next five years, like 35%! I think that is too optimistic. So, I will stick with using 2.7% growth for the dividend over the next five years. I know that over the next 12 months, XOM will pay out the current dividend of $0.77 a quarter three more times. For the last quarter, I expect that XOM will raise the dividend. To be conservative, rather than using the last raise of 2 cents a quarter, I will figure in only a 1 cent a quarter raise, which gives a value of $3.09. For the 12-month period after that, I will figure a dividend of $0.78 for three quarters and then one of $0.80 and manually set that dividend to $3.14. After that, I will assume the next three years will see a 2.7% dividend increase and then 3% after that.

Using these parameters in the DDM calculator, I determine that the NPV of my predicted dividend payments is $91.36. In my last article, I wanted an additional discount of 5% because of uncertainties in the oil market. Since that time, I think uncertainties over oil prices have grown and that a trend in higher oil prices that was evident in Q1 has since petered out and prices have retreated a bit as well. I now think 10% discount to cover the risks that oil prices will stay very low for a long time is more prudent. That sets my current buy price as anything under $83.

Readers should understand that my buy price isn’t a prediction of where I expect the share price to go. Markets are just not that rational and nowhere near enough investors set their price targets based on the value of future dividends. My buy price is just the price where I think I am getting good value for the dividends I expect to receive in future because I am a shareholder.

To double check that my $83 buy price is reasonable, I want to look at the four-year average yield and compare it to the current yield. I see that the average is 3.09% compared to the current yield of 4.02%. If I use that average yield as the divisor and the current dividend as the numerator to calculate a price, I get just under $100. Looking at the yield from 2013 and even 2014, I can see that with a yield well below 3% that XOM was likely overvalued during those years. I think a yield around 3.5% is probably a more reasonable yield for XOM, and that would give me a price of $88. So, even using historic yields, I see the current market price as being undervalued.

Can options help?

Looking at call contracts, one has to go out to the January monthly expiration date to get a reasonable premium on the call contracts with an $82.50 strike price. Even that far out, the bid price is only $0.72. While the Delta seems attractive at 0.24, that is nearly six months out. With the amount of uncertainty in oil prices, I don’t know that I like the odds that the market price and my valuation will still make this a good idea to sell at that price.

I think the put contracts offer some better opportunities. I think the September 1st weekly expiration put with a strike price of $76 sells at an attractive premium.

Writing the $76 put contract with the September 1st expiration date should get you about $0.63 in premium. With a Delta at about -0.40, you have a good chance of writing two or more similar contracts till you actually get the shares. Your chances, given a similar Delta for each new contract, of not getting the shares after three tries are just over 20%. With the strike prices spaced 50 cents apart, that makes it fairly easy to find a new contract every other week with a Delta around -0.40. So, you should be able to write multiple contracts with nice premiums before finally getting the shares below market.

What to watch for going forward?

I still want to see earnings, and revenues too, increasing from their year-ago values. I want to see assets sales stay low and perhaps even stop. Also, going forward, I want to see CAPEX spending more in line with the original budget numbers or an explanation of why management thinks the lower numbers are right for current conditions (other than that it doesn’t have the cash to spend more than that).

Conclusion

XOM, like all the major integrated oil companies, got caught by the big drop in oil prices with its cost structures and capital spending too high to make a profit at the new lower price for oil and gas. Management has been working to restructure the company so that it is profitable with lower cost oil. During this time, the dividend has been supported by a combination of additional debt, asset sales, and reduced CAPEX spending. This restructuring is nearly complete and so is the need for more debt and asset sales to support the dividend payment. In Q2 2017, asset sales were only $200 million, and debt was actually reduced. With oil prices still fairly soft, it’s prudent that CAPEX spending is still tightly controlled. At this time, the last two quarters show me that XOM is well along the path to recovery and can continue to support the dividend and even grow it for some time. I think the current market price represents a good opportunity for dividend growth investors to get a great company at a good price.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.