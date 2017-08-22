Stick A Fork In Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) reported FQ2 revenue of $188 million and loss per share of $0.15. The company missed on revenue by over $2 million and the stock fell 5% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter:

Revenue Tumbled

Hibbett's revenue fell 9% Y/Y - a sharp departure from Q1 when revenue was down just over 2%. The declines were broad-based. Apparel sales fell by double digits, driven by a lag in performance apparel and sports-related items. Women's, kids and team sports apparel fell by double digits, while men's apparel was off by low single digits. The retail sports market in general is experiencing a down trend. It is being disrupted by online sales as customers have changed their buying patterns. Not only was Hibbett's transaction volume down this quarter, but it had to engage in discounting in order to drive traffic through the stores.

Comparable store sales fell by an alarming 11.7%. The metric could give an indication of Hibbett's future sales growth. The company opened six new stores, and closed eight which brought the store count to 1,080. The store count was still higher than the 1,059 the company had in the year earlier period. With the disruption of the industry underway, knowing which stores to cull going forward will be key for management.

I expect the physical store count to decrease for the rest of the year as management emphasizes its online presence. Other retailers like Wal-Mart (WMT), Target (TGT) and to a limited extent, Foot Locker (FL), have made a concerted effort to sell online. The Amazon (AMZN) threat has forced them to change the sales culture to become more nimble technology-based companies. Hibbett has a nascent e-commerce platform that it must expand to a more sizeable presence in order stem the erosion in its top line.

Operating Income Margins Were Abysmal

The company's gross margin during the quarter was 29%, down from 33% in the year earlier period. Heavy discounting to drive traffic to the stores hurt margins. On a dollar basis gross margin of $54.4 million was off 20% Y/Y. SG&A and other operating expenses were practically flat. The fall out from falling gross margin and flat operating expenses was an EBITDA decline of over 90%. EBITDA was less than $900 thousand during the quarter. If revenue falls again next quarter then EBITDA could turn negative due to a loss of scale.

Dismal Outlook

Managment's outlook was even more dismal. The company's full-year earnings guidance was eps of $1.25 to $1.35. The mid-point of $1.30 was 47% less than previous guidance. Comparable stores sales were expected to be from negative mid-to high single-digits. Declining revenue and falling margins could cause EBITDA to turn negative in the second half of the year. That would not bode well for the stock.

Takeaway

Stick a fork in HIBB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.