Emerson Looking Forward To Improving Process Markets

If Emerson can drive more value from the Pentair valve business than its last two owners could, there is upside here; as is, though, Emerson's valuation seems fair today.

About a year ago, I was not that keen on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) given what I saw as ongoing challenges in the core business and a management track record that left something to be desired. With the shares up less than 10% in that time versus 11% for the S&P 500, over 15% for Honeywell (NYSE:HON) and more than 35% for Rockwell (NYSE:ROK), at least some of that skepticism was valid. Then again, I also liked ABB (NYSE:ABB) better than Emerson, and ABB has barely squeaked out any gain, so I'm not exactly running a victory lap here.

Emerson looks priced for mid-to-high single-digit returns, which isn't bad given overall industrial valuations, and there is some potential that the recovery in end markets like oil/gas and chemicals could be stronger and that the non-residential HVAC cycle could last longer. The acquisition of Pentair's (NYSE:PNR) valve business was a logical if somewhat risky move and it should give the company a lot of opportunities to improve margins in the coming years. I'd be more excited about Emerson if it were cheaper, but then that's true of a lot of companies, and I think the company's long-term underperformance versus other automation companies like Honeywell, Rockwell, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and even ABB shouldn't be completely dismissed.

Automation Is Restructured And Recovering

Emerson's automation business (now called Automation Solutions) is certainly different today than it was a year or two ago. The company sold a meaningful piece of its old industrial automation business (motors, drives, alternators) to Nidec and spent over $3 billion to acquire Pentair's valve and control business. Now it generates more than 60% of its revenue from this segment, about half of which comes from “intelligent controls”, and the rest from products like final control products (valves, etc.) and discrete/industrial products.

This is still a process-focused business, with over 40% of revenue coming from oil/gas and another 15% or so from chemical end-markets. While Emerson is a solid number two player in market share terms, a little behind Siemens in the low-to-mid teens, on par with ABB, and ahead of Honeywell and others, there are some interesting details within that. Emerson's share is stronger in North America (in the mid-teens) and weaker in Asia and Europe; it is also much stronger in process industries like oil/gas than auto, food/beverage, general industrial, mining, where its shares are often in the low-to-mid single digits.

After orders finally turned up in December, the fiscal third quarter (reported earlier in August) saw the first organic growth in the business (up 2%) in about two years (although those comps are not apples-to-apples). So far, the recovery has been dominated by MRO (companies catching up needed maintenance spending), but Emerson has noted some improvements in North American energy capex spending, and ABB and Honeywell have corroborated signs of early recovery in oil/gas and chemicals.

Looking ahead, the ongoing recovery in oil and gas, especially in the U.S., is the biggest probable driver of better results. Management noted with the last earnings report that its pipeline of large projects improved by a third, but oil/gas prices need to stay at or above $50/barrel for the recovery to stay on track. While expansion into other end-markets could diversify the revenue streams over time, that's going to take time.

Margin improvement, though, is more of a near-term opportunity. Adding in the Pentair valve business should improve the company's go-to-market strategy, as well as expand its addressable markets and share-of-wallet with customers. What's more, there are meaningful synergy opportunities here.

All of that comes with a caveat, though – both Tyco (NYSE:TYC) and Pentair have had their challenges maximizing the potential of this business, and the unit's peak margins weren't that much higher than recent core segment margins for Emerson's automation business. Given Emerson's acquisition history (Chloride, Artesyn, and Avocent) and its challenges with maximizing value from deals, that's not a a strong confidence-builder even though I do think Emerson could be a better home for this business.

Commercial and Residential Has Been Doing Well

In contrast to the oil/gas-dependent process automation business, Emerson's other segment (Commercial and Residential Solutions) has benefited from solid compressor and control demand as recoveries in residential and commercial construction have supported healthy trends in HVAC. Healthier construction markets have likewise helped business segments like its appliance and tool businesses.

This business is healthy (segment margins in the 20%'s) and not in need of extensive work, although I suppose an argument can be made that segments like the RIGID tools business don't really fit. The bigger issue I see is that North American commercial construction activity could be slowing, and that would sap a business that has been producing good mid-single-digit growth in recent quarters. On a more positive note, management is trying to grow its HVAC monitoring business – a segment that has attractive potential on the basis of high-margin recurring revenue streams, but where the company hasn't really focused in the past.

The Opportunity

I expect recovering demand in oil/gas and chemicals to help drive more impressive growth over the next couple of years, but I'm not so confident that management will hit its targets of $18 billion and $20 billion in revenue in 2019 and 2021. I'm not too far below those numbers, mind you, but Emerson management has been a little overly optimistic in the past with its projections.

Long term, I think Emerson can grow revenue at a rate of around 5% a year with Pentair's valve business in tow, and I expect FCF margins to move toward the mid-teens over time. This is where I think management has the most opportunity to outperform my expectations, but that will be driven by the company's ability to integrate the valve business and drive better overall leverage.

Using my cash flow forecasts, I believe the shares are priced today for annual returns around 7% to 8% a year. That's not too bad, but I would argue it already assumes some meaningful improvements in the business. Expecting a lot from the automation businesses of companies like Honeywell and Rockwell seems reasonable, but I do wonder if expectations are running a little hot here on the assumption of a big recovery in oil/gas.

The Bottom Line

If management can deliver better margins in automation and/or if the U.S. onshore oil and gas recovery is strong, there could be upside from here. The industrial recovery does seem to be underway, and I think Emerson will have a lot of opportunities to do better in the coming quarters. The problem for me is that management doesn't have a great track record, or at least not across the board (I can't really complain about how it runs the compressor and climate controls business). Given that, I'd want a wider discount and I still think that between Emerson and ABB, ABB has more potential if and when management can “get with the program” and drive the sort of results investors have been expecting for a while.

