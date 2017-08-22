Altria: FDA Announcement Immaterial

The real risk is the general trend of people shifting away from cigarettes and into other categories such as vaping and marijuana usage.

Altria (MO) shares have taken a sharp decline recently due to the new FDA regulations which plan to reduce nicotine levels to the point of being non-addictive. History tells us that regardless of regulations smoking among teens has been on a steady long-term decline. In fact, historical trends suggest that if anything FDA regulations have proven to be counter-intuitive and may have sparked interest in teen smoking.

Executive Summary:

Altria owns the Marlboro brand which controls 40% of the US cigarette market. With a long track record of returning profit to share holders with a current yield of 3.8% (which is more likely than not to increase in the near term - fellow contributor article here), a high margin business with low capital requirements, low current valuations, and market over-reaction to news, this has created a winning combination for a strong buy.

The return on invested capital has been outstanding and increasing as of late.

source: author generated using Morningstar data

Operating margins have remained very healthy along with free cash flow generation.

source: author generated using Morningstar data

Free cash flow generation has remained strong due to the low capital requirements of the business.

source: author generated using Morningstar data

Altria currently trades at a PE of 8.4 which is below 2008-09 levels. Additionally, operating margin and return on invested capital are well above historical averages implying a great opportunity to pick up shares today.

What about the Regulations?

Reading various articles outlining the FDA regulations of the tobacco industry, what I've found is that most if not all analysis fails to look at historical regulations and their actual impact on smokers.

For example, from the 1970s to the early 1990s smoking in teens was on a slow decline, when Congress passed the Synar Amendment mandating the first legal smoking age of 18. In the next six years the decline ended and youth smoking began to level off. By punishing youths and restricting them history suggests they may even be sparking interest to do these activities that are perfectly legal for adults. Call it the "cool kid effect."

source: nortonchildrens.com

The LA Times reported that three communities in Massachusetts implemented a vigorous enforcement campaign against under age tobacco sales - which included raising the smoking age from 18 to 21. Much support was generated and advocates promised teen smoking would fall sharply when cigarettes became harder to purchase.

The result:

Failure. Fewer stores sold tobacco to minors but surveys of high school students in the same communities revealed no effect on the ability of teens to get cigarettes and no reduction in the prevalence of smoking. In fact, there was an increase of teenage smoking compared with nearby communities that hadn't cracked down.

The good news for the health of our youth is that without this FDA intervention there has been a steady decline in tobacco smoking among teens. However, more kids are starting to use e-cigarettes (source: nbcnews). In 2014, Altria acquired the e-vapor business of Green Smoke for $110 million.

The Washington Post has picked up on the obvious underlying trend, which is that while teens are smoking and drinking less than the previous generations, marijuana usage among teens is on the rise. The political track record of lobbying and campaign contributions by big tobacco companies could potentially pave the way for further legalization of marijuana in the US. In fact, by entering stakes in the vaping market, they are exposing their products to crossover potential between tobacco and marijuana.

In short, people are smoking less without regulation, and in the past all regulation has done is level off or fuel more people to start to smoke. In the near term, we expect no material impact of the FDA regulations on current purchases of cigarettes. Longer term management may need to shift focus as general trends of non-cigarette smokers increase and people shift towards alternatives. The premium wine business and 10.5% stake in SABMiller (OTCPK:SBMRF) / Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) doesn't hurt either.

Additional disclosure: We purchased shares of Altria in our "Milwaukee Investment Group" meeting today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.