BP Officially Turns The Corner

The big oil companies are turning things around. As of last quarter, most are finally able to tread water. Last quarter Exxon Mobil (XOM) was able to cover both its dividend and capital expenditure from cash flow from operations. Chevron (CVX) finished a chunk of some of its important "mega projects," and was for the first time able to cover all its cash flow needs as those projects began generating cash. BP Plc (BP), which I've tenuously recommended for those reaching for yield, is in a position similar to that of Chevron. BP has since finished a handful of projects which resulted in a boost of production and a significant improvement in the cash flow situation.

For this reason, I add BP to the list of big oil companies that have turned the corner. This article looks at BP's latest quarters, its finished projects, and what might be ahead for investors.

Turning that corner

BP's results were underpinned by 10% production growth on the quarter and an 18% reduction in unit production costs year to date. I'll start by talking about production growth. In 2017, BP has had three major projects already come online; Persephone in Australia, Juniper in Trinidad, both offshore oil platforms, and finally phase I of the Khazzan gas project. Gas production also started off the Taurus and Libra fields in the West Nile Delta.

I don't expect much production growth to continue on the rest of the year, because there won't be any more major projects coming off in the remainder of the year. However, BP is on track to add a total 800,000 barrels per day by 2020.

In my opinion, the biggest news is the ongoing production cost declines. This is an across-the-board thing. From what I can see, the cost declines have resulted from continued cost deflation in offshore operations. While costs are beginning to finally rise in pockets onshore in the lower 48, costs are still coming down offshore, and that is where much of BP's operations are. BP sees more of this on the way, with modernization coming from automated drilling and the use of sensors. Management expects more of this trend through not only 2017 but also 2018, to the point where they expect to be cash flow neutral with Brent as low as $45 per barrel. That's a good thing.

Here is what makes me optimistic about BP. So far this year, the company has made due on its promise to pay for all organic capex and dividends from operating cash flow. Yes, the Gulf of Mexico oil spill settlement payouts, when considered with dividends and capex, outstrip underlying cash flow. However, the payout for that is going to decline substantially going forward. From what it looks like, things are going to get better, as long as the oil price remains stable.

The biggest risk to BP is that Brent crude will slide back down to the low $40s or thereabouts. That is always a possibility, but BP is probably one of the least of my worries in that situation. The company has an A1 credit rating and is not on watch at all. BP also has $23 billion in cash. I predict that pile of cash will dwindle as Gulf of Mexico payouts are dispersed, but even still, BP is on very solid footing, much more solid than most smaller E&Ps. That gives me a great deal of confidence.

Still a great value

Despite spiking on earnings, BP is right back down to where it used to be, and then some. I'm not terribly surprised to see BP yielding 7%. Part of this is because many oil companies are beaten down, but another part is due to the British Pound being as low as it is.

BP is cheap. Yes, if you're an energy investor and must have yield, BP is about as solid a choice as you can find right now. All of this is true. However, I'll say the same thing about BP as I said about Chevron in a recent article: Both of these companies are growing production at a time when companies really should be doing what they can to leave the oil in the ground for a better date. This is not the time to be growing production.

In BP's case as in Chevron's, many of these projects leading to growth were begun during good times. Mothballing these projects would be even worse. Even still, I prefer Exxon, which is pretty much treading water with its production. I believe that is the best philosophy to take given the current circumstances. Therefore, Exxon continues to be my favored choice here.

If you're interested in BP, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I am personally long the stock with a small position, and I will continue writing articles on this when doing so is both material and relevant.

