GlycoMimetics's Year-To-Date Runup Is Just The Beginning

Potential catalysts in the next year include further data updates, outcome of discussions with the FDA about pivotal trial design, data in the much larger multiple myeloma indication and possible takeout by a larger company.

An upsized secondary offering in May was a strong sign of institutional interest. The company's resulting cash position postpones the risk of dilution for the near term.

Better than expected response rates for GMI-1271 coupled with a low toxicity profile make it a unique asset that should continue to create value for shareholders and patients.

Shares of small biotech firm GlycoMimetics (GLYC) have risen by around 70% year to date and 25% over the past three years.

In May the company announced its E-selectin antagonist GMI-1271 received the coveted breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA. The drug candidate is being tested in a phase two portion of a phase 1/2 study in adult patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. There is quite the buzz around the treatment, as patients who received GMI-1271 unexpectedly realized higher remission rates and lower 30 to 60 day mortality rates in early evaluations. Granting of BTD likely will result in expedited clinical development of the asset.

In June GlycoMimetics presented new and updated data at the ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) annual meeting. GMI-1271 continued to be well tolerated by patients, with lower rates of oral mucositis and only one grade 3/4 event observed. Overall response rate of 41% was significantly higher than historical controls, while 60-day induction related mortality rate of 8% also compared quite favorably to historical controls. Median overall survival time for phase one trial patients was 7.6 months, with remissions durable enough in 9 patients to allow them to receive stem cell transplants. Looking specifically at newly diagnosed elderly patients in the trial, overall response rate was 68%, 60 day mortality rate was 8%, and 9 evaluable patients who achieved CR/CRi were observed to have disease-free survival of 100% 6 months post treatment.

Their upsized secondary offering in late May was a big win for the company, with increased institutional interest boding well for future potential. Just over 8 million shares were priced at $11.50, resulting in gross proceeds of $92.6 million. It's worth noting that the stock price is about a $1 below the price those institutional investors got in, perhaps signaling a bargain for readers who buy in the near term.

Final Thoughts

For the second quarter ending June 30th the company reported a cash balance of $119.1 million, while research and development expenses decreased to $5.7 million. General and administrative expenses of $2.5 million was slightly elevated from the same quarter last year yet appeared quite reasonable.

Trends in institutional ownership are quite encouraging, with BVF and Baker Brothers aggressively adding to their positions.

Potential near term catalysts include the following:

Continued updates from the early-stage trial of GMI-1271 in the second half of the year and in early 2018. Keep in mind that some patients in the phase two portion may be treated with multiple cycles of the drug candidate.

Outcome of discussions with the FDA regarding design for a pivotal trial to support marking approval.

Opportunities involving other overlooked candidates from their deep pipeline, including GMI-1359 in multiple oncology indications (and an early stage study in healthy volunteers).

While not a near-term catalyst, keep in mind that lead drug candidate rivipansel is being utilized for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis of sickle cell diseases and enrollment completion will likely occur in the second half of 2018 (according to partner Pfizer).

Also, GMI-1271 is currently involved in a phase 1 open-label trial (n=24) to be utilized in combination with chemotherapy for treating patients with multiple myeloma. Top-line data should be forthcoming by mid-to-late 2018 and is a very material catalyst, as the commercial opportunity is much larger than in AML. Another overlooked catalyst is the very real possibility that the company is taken out in the near to medium term, as GMI-1271 could be a prized asset for other healthcare firms looking to strengthen their oncology franchises.

Risks to thesis include clinical setbacks with early or late stage candidates, as the successful jump from phase 2 to pivotal studies is far from guaranteed despite early promising data. Rivipansel's pivotal trial could see the timeline extended in the event that enrollment completion occurs later than expected. Dilution in the medium term is still quite possible, although I wouldn't expect it to happen until late in 2018 if at all. Cash burn at this point seems quite reasonable and management has a number of non-dilutive options on the table, including partnering.

With low toxicities and a decent response rate I believe that it's a good bet GMI-1271 will carve out its niche. I expect the next year to be transformational for the stock and its shareholders. Readers interested in the name who have done their due diligence could do well scooping up shares in the near term, looking to add to their positions closer to year end if the stock price remains near current levels.

I will be adding the stock to the ROTY Contenders list, as it has a few of the characteristics I look for in stocks that could rocket higher in the near to medium term while prior encouraging data significantly derisks the story.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.