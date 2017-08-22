Energy Transfer Bets On Appalachian Liquids Wave

Important developments that are also potential JV targets, a much better way of raising capital.

In past articles I've bought up how America's booming natural gas liquids (like ethane, butane, propane) production, the "wet" part of the gas output stream, is creating all sorts of opportunities in the midstream space. I've also brought up how Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) and its general partner Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) desperately need to come up with better financing options to fund what is an extensive and ambitious growth runway. Here is how the Mariner East system will play a role in that.

Macro overview

Domestic natural gas plant liquids production is slightly different from gross natural gas liquids production. Plant output is the actual amount of NGLs processed out as a marketable liquid product (also EIA doesn't include isobutane due to that being counted as part of pentane supply).

According to the EIA, domestic NGLs plant output has risen from ~1,700,000 bpd a decade ago to 3,845,000 bpd as of May 2017. By 2025, the EIA sees that rising to 4,800,000 bpd.

NGLs production out of the Marcellus and Utica plays in Appalachia (Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia specifically) has soared from nonexistent a decade ago to 740,000 bpd according to RBN, but that includes rejected ethane volumes (kept in dry gas streams). The research firm expects that production base could rise between 60-70% over the next five years.

Natural gas liquids have plenty of industrial uses. Ethane is key for plastics production, propane is a useful fuel, as is butane which can also be used to produce synthetic rubber for tires. Global demand for polyethylene (ethylene, needed to make polyethylene, is made from ethane) is set to increase faster than global GDP growth over the next five years (and then some), according to research firm IHS.

Relevance for Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Partners LP is supporting rising Marcellus & Utica production through its Marcus Hook complex, Mariner East developments, and other growth projects.

The Mariner East 1 pipeline was turned online back in 2014, which originates in Western Pennsylvania. It carries 70,000 bpd of ethane and propane to Energy Transfer's Marcus Hook complex along the Delaware River in eastern Pennsylvania. Energy Transfer's Marcus Hook facility houses 3 million barrels of NGLs storage capacity and has access to international markets via four docks capable of handling very large gas carriers (VLGS vessels).

Propane and ethane shipped to the Marcus Hook complex is primarily sold to foreign buyers. ETP does distribute some propane locally via pipelines and trucks, but that makes up a small part of its operations.

American NGLs supply outstrips domestic demand by a mile, particularly when it comes to ethane, so exports are needed to support the upstream space. In light of continued strong liquids growth from Appalachia, Energy Transfer moved forward with the Mariner East 2 project.

Source: Energy Transfer Partners LP

Mariner East 2 offers upstream players 275,000 bpd in initial pipe takeaway capacity with commercial operations due to start by the fourth quarter of 2017. Those supplies will originate at a point in Ohio, farther west (deeper into the heart of the producing region) than the Mariner 1 pipeline, and will carry NGLs to the Marcus Hook complex. Also worth noting, ME 2 will transport propane, ethane, and for the first time, butane.

Energy Transfer noted that the Mariner East 2 pipeline's capacity could be scaled up to 450,000 bpd. This is on top of an expansion already in the works.

To keep growing the total amount of NGLs supplies the Mariner East system can service, Energy Transfer moved forward with the Mariner East 2 Expansion project. Set to come online next year this project will enable natural gasoline, condensate (very light oil), and refined products to be carried along the system. Management noted this development could add another 250,000 bpd in transportation capacity.

Some of the liquids that will be fed into the system will come from a new 440 MMcf/d cryogenic processing plant ETP is building in West Pennsylvania as part of the Revolution project. Natural gas is being sourced by a new 100-mile long gas gathering system ETP is constructing as part of the $1.5 billion endeavor. There is an option to process third-party gathered volumes as well.

The cryogenic processing complex separates the liquids out from the natural gas stream. Dry gas will be shipped out by the Rover Pipeline currently under development. Energy Transfer is routing liquids production to the Marcus Hook complex where it is constructing a ~40,000 bpd C3+ fractionator (NGLs processing plant) to separate out the different types of liquid gas products.

Keep in mind both of those plants were originally supposed to come online in Q2 2017, but delays appear to have pushed the start-up date back. As these midstream endeavors are all connected in someway, delays in one project (like the Rover Pipeline) can stall the commencement of commercial operations elsewhere.

Final thoughts

The Mariner East, Marcus Hook, and Revolution developments are targeting a high growth area with much needed midstream infrastructure investments. However, Energy Transfer Partners LP is in need of cash to cover its hefty growth spending which is another reason why the Mariner East system is important to unitholders.

Management is considering having Energy Transfer Partners LP form a JV at its either one or both of its ME 2 & ME 2X ventures. The Mariner East 2 is almost complete but the Mariner East 2X project is not, indicating a much stronger need to find a JV partner for that endeavor. By finding a JV partner Energy Transfer reduces its required capital expenditures, raises cash, and brings down its risk profile. A JV would make Energy Transfer's 2018 growth capex budget much more manageable.

Personally, I think joint-ventures are the best option Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP have to deal with the midstream family's current predicament [article on IDRs situation here]. While Energy Transfer is giving up future income potential it isn't getting rid of any current revenue streams and gets a nice cash infusion right away. Those capital injections are a much better way to raise cash than issuing out units that yield 11%.

Part of the turnaround thesis for Energy Transfer Partners LP, and through its economic interest in ETP, Energy Transfer Equity LP, rests on the completion of growth ambitions embarked on years ago. To read about how the Bakken Pipeline ties into this plan click here.

