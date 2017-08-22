Williams Companies Reorganizes For Great Benefit

Getting rid of IDRs and slashing payouts stung, but it leaves investors with two entities that are sustainable.

Williams Companies Inc. and Williams Partners LP made some major changes to their corporate structure over the past several quarters.

Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), which owns the vast majority of its master limited partnership Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ), is a key player in America's midstream natural gas space. The Williams midstream family has undergone some massive changes over the past few quarters, let's take a look at where these entities stand today (below is a picture from 2014).

Realistic coverage and growth targets

Incentive distribution rights, abbreviated as IDRs, have played havoc on the midstream business model. The general partner [GP], which usually owns all of the IDRs, is entitled to an increasing % amount of the incremental distributable cash flow [DCF] the master limited partnership [MLP] was generating.

At a certain point, this model begins falling apart. Williams Companies Inc. got rid of its IDRs regarding Williams Partners LP in return for a large amount of WPZ units, and the resulting ventures are far more sustainable because of it.

Williams Companies Inc. traded in its IDRs for 289 million additional Williams Partners LP units, boosting its ownership in the MLP to 72%. To compensate for the large unit count, management cut WPZ's quarterly payout by 29% to $0.60/unit to ensure a reasonable coverage ratio.

It stung, but this had to be done. Back in the middle of last year, WMB had cut its payout down by roughly 70% to $0.20/share a quarter. To reward WMB investors for stomaching the large reduction, management boosted WMB's payout up by 50% to $0.30/share (still less than half of previous dividend). Part of a re-balancing effort between WPZ and WMB.

Now WMB's payout is guided to grow between 10-15% over the long haul while WPZ's distribution is forecasted to rise 5-7% per year. These targets are realistic, and as things stand now, the Williams' midstream family is in a solid financial state to deliver on those promises. Williams Companies Inc. yields a tad north of 4% and Williams Partners LP yields around 6.35% as of this writing.

Coverage overview

In Q1 and Q2, WMB received $421 million from WPZ distributions on top of a small amount of income from WMB's "Other Segments". Quarterly dividend and interest expenses come out to $248 and $66 million, respectively, enabling WMB to generate $244 million in excess cash after investor payouts in 1H. Equal to an average coverage ratio of 1.49X during the first half of this year (much better than weak 1H 2016 coverage ratio of 0.90X), high enough to justify dividend increases on the upper end of management's guidance.

Pivoting to Williams Partners LP, the MLP generated $1.45 billion in distributable cash flow during the first half of the year, equal to a distribution coverage ratio of 1.27X (much higher than 1.02X in 1H 2016). WPZ paid out $1.141 billion to investors in 1H, ~$570 million per quarter, enabling its excess cash generation to cover part of its growth capex.

Summing this up, WMB and WPZ went from having terrible coverage ratios that weren't sustainable, meaning a cut was inevitable, to now offering a yield and growth trajectory that investors can believe. Simplifying the corporate structure (goodbye IDRs) and cutting investor payouts down to manageable levels is a hard pill to swallow but it's the only known cure.

Major sale helps alleviate balance sheet problems

At the end of 2016, Williams' consolidated balance sheet had $1.46 billion in current assets versus $2.95 billion in current liabilities on top of $22.62 billion in long-term debt. The sale of its Williams Olefins LLC venture that owns 88.46% of an olefins plant in Geismar, Louisiana, helped close that gap.

WPZ is getting $2.1 billion before closing adjustments. At the end of June, the midstream family's consolidated balance sheet had shown material improvements. Current assets shot up to $3.97 billion while current liabilities rose to $4 billion, largely due to $1.4 billion in debt being reclassified as current due to Williams' intent on refinancing those notes.

There was a $1.45 billion note (3.75% due 2027) offering in early-June which is being used to refinance the reclassified $1.4 billion notes (4.875% due 2023), but repayment hadn't happened until early-July. A few days later WPZ repaid its $850 million term loan due December 2018, which was classified as long-term debt at the end of June.

Investors should note that $1 billion of WMB's current assets was made up of assets held for sale (the Geismar stake specifically). However, the price Williams is getting is well above the value of the asset on its books. The firm expects to record a $1.1 billion gain on the sale in Q3. Pro forma, the Williams family should have ~$2.75 billion in current assets versus ~$2.6 billion in current liabilities with a long-term debt load of ~$20.5 billion. This is for the end of Q2, and doesn't include the impact of WPZ's known 2H outspend.

Still, clearly a better balance sheet than the one WPZ and WMB were rocking just six months ago, especially as interest expenses move marginally lower.

Management expects WPZ will spend between $2.1-2.8 billion on growth related capital expenditures this year (versus $450 million in annualized excess cash generation after payouts). Roughly 40% of that budget was spent in 1H, implying a step up in spend during 2H prompting a greater need for a better balance sheet. Williams likes to say that divestment proceeds are prefunding its growth capex budget, which really means that the midstream family doesn't have to turn to debt to cover the large outspend. At least not entirely.

Final thoughts

It is becoming increasingly clear IDRs are going out of style. Williams Companies Inc. and Williams Partners LP were some of the first to face this situation head on, and many other midstream families will have to come to terms with the reality that IDRs don't work in the long run. This is just a snapshot of Williams Companies Inc. and Williams Partners LP. In future pieces, I will go into detail on what kind of upside and downside the midstream family's asset base and growth portfolio offers.

