More Upside For Morningstar

Morningstar sold off a non-core asset, and it is aggressively buying back stock when it gets cheap.

Morningstar is performing extremely well in 2017, with revenue growing double digits in the most recent quarter.

Shares of Morningstar (MORN) have performed relatively well YTD under new CEO Kunal Kapoor, with shares up 11.2%, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY).

Source: Google Finance

I took a look at shares in November of last year, and I believe the core business has actually accelerated in the past several months. I continue to believe shares have upside to $90. Let’s review recent performance and what has changed.

Reinvigorated revenue growth

In my view, the most important factor driving Morningstar’s share performance has been reinvigorated revenue growth driven not only by PitchBook, but also by strong performance in the core business. Overall, revenue was up 15.6% y/y, with organic revenue growth (excluding PItchBook) up 9.2% y/y.

Source: Company filings

Every single business was up sharply in Q2, with Data up 6.2%, Direct up 12.7%, Investment Management up 9.7%, Advisor Workstation up 10.6%, and Workplace Solutions up 13.4% y/y. With revenue growth accelerating in Q2, we can safely expect strong results in Q3 and Q4, as Morningstar has likely one several important contracts.

Overall, I’m very pleased with top-line performance, though I suspect a great deal of growth is driven by fiduciary rules remaining in place, explaining the clear jump in growth from Q1 to Q2. Regardless, this should be very solid long-term revenue that generates solid free cash flow for years to come.

Operating leverage fails to materialize…but it should in time

While I am pleased with top-line performance, I am a little baffled by the lack of operating income growth. During Q2, the 15.6% increase in revenue added $31 million in sales but a paltry $1.4 million in EBIT. Headcount excluding PitchBook jumped 8.4% y/y, and I believe we need to see some fairly significant increases in revenue to justify the additional spend. Excluding PitchBook, operating income grew 7.1% y/y –slightly disappointing but better than the GAAP number.

That being said, I think Morningstar has the ability to accelerate growth at a property like PitchBook that will allow it to leverage its massive fixed costs and existing data. Additionally, I think Kapoor seems more focused on improving shareholder returns than his predecessor, Joe Mansuetto, who could afford to run Morningstar like a private company given his large ownership position. Kapoor looks like he is the right leader to take a fresh look at Morningstar’s operating margin and expense spending.

Capital allocation remains strong

Morningstar did a commendable job in divesting its ownership of HelloWallet. The company identified it as a non-core asset, selling it for $23.7 million –a loss of over 50%, but a return better than -100%. I think this asset was completely out of Morningstar’s core customer base, and I think it had virtually no business in the Morningstar portfolio.

Additionally, Morningstar has repurchased $27.7 million worth of stock during the quarter, capitalizing on its weak share price. Given its capital light business model, I anticipate Morningstar to remain a share-eating cannibal for years to come. As long as shares are purchased around fair value, repurchases will create value for shareholders.

Overall, I am incredibly pleased to see Morningstar engage in some robust organic revenue growth, though I am a bit disappointed in operating earnings growth. Nevertheless, I think Kapoor has a good grip on how to tighten expenses, and I think we could see some operating profit growth in the mid-single digits in the back-half of 2017 and in 2018. Shares continue to look somewhat undervalued at current levels, though a broader market pullback would put a lid on share price growth. My fair value remains unchanged at $90 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.