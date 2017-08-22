AcelRX: A Misunderstood Diamond In The Rough

There are two defining fear catalysts stunting ACRX's stock price momentum at the moment. Primarily, there was the miss on August first's Q2 earnings report. This spiraled into a concern over ACRX's cash. Secondly, there's a fear over the likelihood of Dsuvia approval with growing social concern regarding opioid abuse.

ACRX missed on EPS by $0.01 which is a surprise factor of 3.57%. In addition to this, ACRX posted revenue of $2.7 million verses estimates of $2.6 million, a surprise factor of 3.7%. Some speculation, albeit merely that, apprises of ACRX's diminishing cash flow. According to ACRX CEO Vincent Angotti, the company:

...ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $62.1 million which was in line with our plan compared to $80.3 million at December 31, 2016 and $72.3 million at the end of the first quarter. The decrease in cash is primarily attributable to cash used in operating activities.

Obviously this is a negatively sloped trend. For a company of this nature, this burn of cash is not surprising; the question is whether it's sustainable. For this it best to use a liberal rate of change in order to calculate for larger investment risk.

Graph A The most precipitously sloped trend of ACRX's quarterly change in cash flow is the linear. The linear allows us to project the percentage burn projection in the next quarters. The future cash burn (%) increases were found by taking the average of the previous 4 quarters' cash burn rate to arrive at a base. Then to factor for three scenarios, pessimistic, realistic, and optimistic, a different severity of burn rate increase is considered for each. The remaining variable is Y, the random (this must be minimized) variable. Variable X is the variable which will change in different cash burn rate scenarios; it is the growth of cash burn from the historical trend. Variable Y is found by calculating the best estimate of known and fixed expenses for which ACRX will use its cash. This is calculated in Image B. Notice the deliberate 50% premium on marketing costs, as well as an assumed 20% relief of long term debt.

Image A

With Y calculated as $34,035,530, it is time to arrange three scenarios for cash burn rate growth: pessimistic, realistic, optimistic. See Image B below for details into the final products of the three scenarios.

Image B

Using the most redundant calculation of cash burn (in reality most of the Y value is realized in the increases of the X value) to give the most liberal possibility of ACRX's cash burn rate, even pessimistically, ACRX and it's $62.1 million in cash and equivalents can last until October, and even through the end of the year. The reason this isn't alarming however, is due to the likelihood of FDA approval of Dsuvia in October. ACRX reports that:

The Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP) reports that 111.8 million adults utilize the emergency services annually, of whom it is estimated that more than 51 million experienced moderate-to-severe acute pain. An estimated 105.5 million adult patients enter the hospital setting for out-patient and short-stay in-patient procedures, 5.1 million of whom experience moderate-to-severe acute pain, according to the American Hospital Association. In-office and ambulatory surgery centers combined treat another 68.2 million adults, 8.8 million of whom experience moderate-to-severe acute pain. With this approval, ACRX projects peak sales of Dsuvia to range around $1.1 billion.

This approval has a two-fold effect that helps alleviate cash flow concerns. First, the news will catalyze the stock price positively, showing investor confidence, and growth potential. This signals financial strength to creditors, present and future. Second, a company with a market cap of $134 million, which now has the opportunity to leverage future revenues of more than one billion dollars, will easily be able to take out new debt in order to handle the immediate costs of the growth. Not to mention the actual cash that will start to flow in as Dsuvia hits the markets in 2018 and the continued cash flow from the U.S. Department of Defense. According to a 10-Q published May 8, 2017:

On May 11, 2015, the DoD agreed to provide up to $17.0 million to support the development of DSUVIA... On March 9, 2017, the DoD Contract was amended to incorporate additional activities including the development and testing of packaging changes; additional stability testing; and preparation for the FDA advisory committee meeting for DSUVIA. The amendment also extended the DOD Contract period of performance by 11 months through February 28, 2018 to accommodate these additional activities.

Thus the cash concerns are only merited if Dsuvia, upon FDA announcing, is either rejected or requires more testing and trialing. This, as discussed below, is highly unlikely.

The most common fear or objection against the evidence pointing to Dsuvia's approval in October is the growing social fear and outrage over the opioid crisis. Why would the FDA approve of a sufentanil opioid such as Dsuvia with this social and political pressure? The answer in short is that this product maintains its integrity in efficacy and safety while simultaneously preventing the perpetuation of the sad crisis crippling many Americans today. When pressed about the opioid crisis by a Jefferies Analyst, ACRX's Chief Medical Officer responded, saying:

Really our products are not meant for that population. A lot of the issues just don't pertain to us and we're just trying to make sure...healthcare professionals reach for the best products to treat their patients in a hospital...

Additionally Gin Ford, RPh and vice president of commercial strategy commented:

We understand the opioid epidemic and have equal concerns about the chronic use of opioids... What we are really touting is this product that is used in a very short term way, in medically supervised settings, that is not available at all for home use. So, you can’t go to Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), or Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) and pick this product up.

She continues:

It’s not available via prescription; we won’t stock it; we won’t be allowed to stock it on retail pharmacy shelves; and it won’t be appropriate for a physician to hand Dsuvia to a patient leaving a facility...So, I like to call it actually the doctor’s opioid, because it is their only sort of treatment option that is only for them and their use in their setting for treatment of acute pain, and not available anywhere else.

Moreover, some fear the FDA's cancellation of a tentative joint Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products and Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee meeting bodes poorly for ACRX. In an article dated October 4th, 2016, TheStreet.com blogger Adam Feuestein, writing about Dynavax's Heplisav-B AdCom cancellation, looked at historical trends regarding AdCom cancellations. Mr. Feuestein and his researchers:

...looked as far back as 2008-2009 and found 15 instances where the FDA cancelled a previously scheduled advisory panel meeting. In 13 of those 15 examples, the FDA later rejected the drug on that review cycle.

Statistically speaking, this is disheartening, with a historical likelihood of approval calculated at just 13.3%. However, to be blunt, my own extensive research which was checked and double checked, revealed a much different and much more exciting reality for ACRX. As seen in Image D below, per my own findings, since 2010, there have been 17 and not 15 AdCom cancellations (so with two less years of data I still found more data points, respectfully calling into question the thoroughness and scrupulousness of Mr. Feuestein's research. Incidentally all AdCom cancellations found were on the FDA archives website itself.). Additionally, and more importantly, controlling for the approval cycles, I found that despite an AdCom cancellation, eight of these drugs were approved. Not controlling for approval cycles, nine were approved. Thus the reality is more than 47% of drugs who experienced an AdCom cancellation, were still approved - a much better likelihood than 13%. Finally it's appropriate to control for the FDA's purpose for cancellation, after all some of these drugs which were later denied approval, had serious outstanding questions and concerns - an issue Dsuvia does not have (in fact quite the opposite). The purpose of ACRX's AdCom cancellation is not public knowledge at this point, hence it is best to compare this situation to historical cancellations were no reasoning was given by the FDA. Of the six cancellations where no reasoning was given, three or 50% were approved. Finally, regarding the opinion of Jefferies analyst Matthew Andrews who believes "'The reason in part [for the AdCom cancellation] has to do with the uncontroversial product profile'; thus the analyst believes Dsuvia will be approved on its October 12, 2017, PDUFA date," it is best to compare to the historical cancellations where the FDA reasoning was that the meeting was no longer needed. Of the two incidents where this was in fact the case, both drugs or 100% were approved.

Image C



Having addressed concerns with missed earnings, cash flow, the opioid crisis, and the AdCom cancellation it is only right to support the approval of Dsuvia in October of this year. First, the clinical trials and their results. In a release dated September 15, 2016, ACRX announced the completion of the ARX-04 (Dsuvia) phase III clinical program. This program was comprised of SAP301, "an ambulatory surgery study that reported positive results in 2015 at the American Society of Anesthesiologists annual meeting," and SAP302, "An emergency room study that reported positive results in 2016 at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS)." Finally, SAP303 produced desired results as well in both adverse effects and pain reduction efficacy, leading Dr. Maurice Jové to comment:

Following surgery, and especially following short-stay in-hospital surgery, there is a significant unmet need for an efficacious opioid with good tolerability, particularly in higher-risk patients. ARX-04, if approved, could be the treatment option to meet that need.

Interestingly enough, when ACRX submitted their NDA for Dsuvia in February, they did so under section 505(NYSE:B)(2), which implies they are merely making improvements to a drug the FDA has already approved.

In addition to the efficacy of this product in both maximizing pain relief and minimizing adverse effects all while preventing a perpetuation of the vicious opioid cycle, Dsuvia has a strong lobbyest - the United States Department of Defense (DoD). The DoD has already agreed to invest over $19 million, and has a large interest in Dsuvia's approval for it's revolutionary battlefield implications. The DoD has the option of exercising the right to as many as 112,000 units of Dsuvia upon approval. Additionally, and most telling, the DoD contract requires periodic amendment to extend the contractual agreement. In other words, if the DoD amends the contract to extend the period under which the contract is valid, it is a signal that they believe in the success of the drug at least for the next year. If the DoD had any reason to fear a denial of approval, they would not extend the contract as they would be burning money unnecessarily. As of January 2017, the DoD extended their contract with ACRX by 11 months (right around the time Dsuvia hits the markets) Additionally, and far be it from me to start conspiracies, but under President Trump's administration, it is truly difficult to imagine a scenario in which the DoD (national defense, something he has promised to strengthen and fund) doesn't take precedence over the FDA (a regulatory regime he has promised to curb and one which he has advocated for quicker drug approval processes).

Finally the "smart money" is supportive of ACRX. Even Roth Capital Analyst Mike Higgins, the man responsible for penning the article triggering a huge sell off over opioid concerns, was supportive. Had investors read beyond the headline they would have discovered this seemingly bearish analyst reiterated his buy rating and set a price target of $12.50. Of course in mid-July Jefferies Analyst Matthew Andrews issued a buy rating on ACRX with a $7.00 target (but with a potential upside of $12.00). In addition to this, the "smartest" money, that is to say the decision makers inside ACRX, have already signaled to investors that they expect approval by making some key hires to help roll out and market Dsuvia. From a purely logical perspective, if ACRX's management had any notable doubt of Dsuvia's approval, they would likely not spend precious dollars to hire a marketing and sales team.

Dsuvia is a drug that has been brought to fruition almost perfectly, save for the FDA's cancellation of its advisory board meeting; which, incidentally is quite likely indicative of the smooth and effective development of the drug. Phase I and phase II have been passed, the NDA was accepted, the phase III clinical trials have delivered needed results, and the FDA is weighing in October 12, 2017. ACRX's cash flow concerns are only valid if Dsuvia is a failure - a scenario that is unlikely to occur, because contrary to the uninformed belief that Dsuvia may catalyze opioid abuse, it drastically prevents the perpetuation of it. ACRX has been pumped and dumped a few times in the past month, and unjustly so. As the October 12 Dsuvia FDA approval date nears, and passes, investors will be forced to reckon with the true value of ACRX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.