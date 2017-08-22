An early warning signal has proven useful in working to predict peaks and troughs in stock prices and volatility over time.

Investors have become increasingly focused on volatility in recent years. When stock prices rise, volatility typically holds steady or drifts lower. And when stock prices fall, volatility typically spikes higher. The shifts between stock prices and volatility almost always happen simultaneously. But another indicator can be useful in helping to predict these shifts in stock prices and volatility weeks to months in advance.

Volatility

The CBOE Volatility Index, more commonly known as the VIX, is a measure of expectations about future price volatility in the S&P 500 Index (SPY) over the coming 30 days. It is constructed by measuring the implied volatility of S&P 500 Index (IVV) options.

The chart below highlights the relationship between the S&P 500 Index (VOO) and the VIX. Since the 2017 calendar year so far has been one that is completely devoid of volatility (VXX), we can reflect on the 2016 calendar year to see the relationship between the two. Put simply, spikes in the VIX coincide almost exactly with corrections in the S&P 500. Moreover, the VIX comes down just as quickly almost exactly at the same time when the S&P 500 Index starts to bounce.

So we have two distinctly different asset classes in U.S. stocks (DIA) as measured by the S&P 500 Index and volatility as measured by the VIX that have a historical monthly returns correlation of roughly -0.80. In short, when one is going up, the other is usually going down at any given point in time and vice versa.

This leads to some natural questions. The VIX is a useful reading, but it is a coincident indicator that spikes with the speed of light at the same exact time that a correction in stocks is getting underway. Thus, can we assess volatility in a way that can provide advanced warning that stocks may be moving toward a correction? Also, could this same assessment be used to also help provide an advanced signal that a bottom and subsequent bounce may soon be coming once the correction is underway?

Volatility of Volatility

The answer to both of these questions is yes. For just as we can measure the volatility of the S&P 500 Index through monitoring the VIX, we can assess the volatility of the VIX through monitoring what is known as the CBOE VIX of VIX Index, or VVIX.

Much like foreshocks before an earthquake, the volatility of the VIX itself has shown itself to start increasing before the VIX itself starts to spike at the same time that the stock market starts to correct. Conversely, the volatility of the VIX also starts to subside ahead of the stock market bottoming and the VIX peaking once a stock market correction is underway.

The following is a chart of the VIX and the VVIX.

Of course, the VIX tends to be a noisy indicator in and of itself with its measurable daily percentage moves in either direction at any given point in time. As a result, it is not surprising that the VVIX appears even more noisy, as the volatility readings of something that is more volatile is going to start to look like static.

Early Warning Signals

Fortunately, such noisier data series can be smoothed a bit in order to help identify potentially useful signals. The following is a chart of the 90-day moving average of both the VIX and VVIX. Suddenly, we have some historical data series that we can more usefully assess.

Consider the following points from the chart above.

1 - On 6/3/08, the 90-day moving average of the VVIX (adjusted VVIX) bottoms and starts to steadily rise. On 8/22/08, the VIX itself starts to rise along with the S&P 500 Index starting to fall into correction. Over the next three months, the S&P 500 Index falls by more than -40% while the VIX quadruples.

2 - On 2/5/09, the adjusted VVIX peaks and starts to steadily fall. Roughly one month later, the S&P 500 Index reaches a final bottom marking the end of the bear market associated with the financial crisis.

3 - On 1/9/10, the adjusted VVIX bottoms and starts to steadily rise. On 4/20/10 the VIX itself finally bottoms after drifting steadily lower throughout the early spring. Just a couple of trading days later, the S&P 500 Index peaks before flash crashing in May and falling into the summer.

4 - On 8/20/10, the adjusted VVIX peaks and starts to steadily recede. At the end of August 2010 the market finally bottoms as the Fed effectively announces the launch of QE2 at Jackson Hole.

5 - On 1/27/11, the adjusted VVIX bottoms and starts to steadily rise. The S&P 500 Index proceeds to go through a head and shoulders topping pattern through the winter and spring before finally breaking to the downside in mid-July 2011 and falling nearly -20%. The VIX itself did not start moving higher until almost the same exact moment that the S&P 500 Index itself started falling in July.

6 - On 11/29/11, the adjusted VVIX peaks and starts to steadily recede as the stock market thrashes its way sideways and starts rising again into the end of 2011 and into early 2012.

7 - On 3/29/12, the adjusted VVIX starts to turn back higher. The S&P 500 Index turns sideways before reaching its final peak and turning lower starting in early May 2012.

8 - On 6/15/12, the adjusted VVIX peaks and starts to steadily recede. The S&P 500 Index that had already bottomed earlier in June 2012 but had been thrashing back and forth since finally starts moving sustainably to the upside later that month.

9 - On 3/28/13, the adjusted VVIX bottoms and starts to steadily rise. A few weeks later, the U.S. stock market starts to fall and interest rates rise amid the so called "taper tantrum" in May and June 2013.

10 - On 7/23/14, the adjusted VVIX bottoms and starts to steadily rise. The S&P 500 Index briefly corrects not long after, but subsequently rallies to new highs by September 2014. U.S. stocks proceed to fall by more than -10% over the next month before St. Louis Fed President James Bullard saves the stock market day with hints of further monetary support ahead.

11 - On 6/25/15, the adjusted VVIX bottoms and starts to steadily rise. The S&P 500 Index continues to trade near all-time highs through early August 2015 before suddenly plunging to the downside. Stocks thrash back and forth for several months, falling by as much as -15% from peak to trough along the way.

12 - On 12/28/15, the adjusted VVIX peaks and starts to steadily fall. The S&P 500 Index that had broken key technical support levels and was threatening a major break to the downside reach a final bottom a few weeks later in late January and early February 2016 before rallying strongly through the spring and summer.

13 - On 6/7/16, the adjusted VVIX bottoms and starts to steadily rise. The S&P 500 Index manages to overcome the jitters associated with Brexit but eventually peak a few weeks later in early August before correcting by just over -5% through early November.

14 - On 10/17/16, the adjusted VVIX peaks and starts to steadily fall. The S&P 500 Index that has been modestly correcting since August bottoms a couple of weeks later and begins to embark on a rally to new all-time highs through August 2017.

On fourteen different instances over the past decade, the 90-day moving average of the CBOE Volatility of Volatility index reached a notable inflection point and reversed weeks if not months in advance of what turned out to be notable peak or trough inflection points for the U.S. stock market. And in nearly all cases, the adjusted VVIX reached these inflection points well in advance of any turns in the VIX itself if at all.

False Signals

It should be noted that while this reading has predicted many of the recent turns in the U.S. stock market, it has had some false signals. It has also had its moments where it did not inflect in advance of the market but instead it did so simultaneously. These are detailed below.

X - On 12/3/07, the adjusted VVIX peaks and starts to steadily fall. While the S&P 500 Index eventually finds a short-term bottom in March 2008 with the Bear Stearns bailout, the rally proves fleeting through May 2008 before reversing back to the downside.

Y - On 7/2/3, the adjusted VVIX that had recently bottomed and started to steadily rise peaks and reverses back lower. This comes roughly one week after the S&P 500 Index had bottomed.

Z - From October 2014 through 2/13/15, the adjusted VVIX continues to rise along with stocks before eventually falling back. Thus, the inflection in the VVIX comes several months after the fact for the S&P 500 Index. The continued rise in the VVIX despite the rally in the S&P 500 does hint at the challenges that lie ahead for stocks in the summer and fall of 2016, however.

So in short, it is worthwhile to note that while the adjusted VVIX has proven itself to be a useful advance indicator of turns in the U.S. stock market, it is not necessarily a perfect indicator in this regard. But with that said, it has provided a reliable early warning signal of turns in the S&P 500 Index more often than it has not.

Where Do We Stand Today?

All of this brings us to today. So where do we stand with the adjusted VVIX in August 2017?

On 6/22/17, the adjusted VVIX bottomed and started to steadily rise. The small cap (IWM) and mid-cap (MDY) segments of the U.S. stock market peaked in late July 2017 and have subsequently rolled over by as much as -5% to -7%. And the S&P 500 Index last reached a new all-time high in early August 2017 and has been edging lower by just over -2% since.

Will the recent bottoming and subsequent rise in the adjusted VVIX starting in late June once again predict a more pronounced turn in the S&P 500 Index in the coming months? Or will the recent turn to the upside in the adjusted VVIX end up being a false signal? The passage of time will provide us with the answers, but the fact that the turn in the adjusted VVIX was followed a month later by a turn in mid-caps and small caps then followed by at least a modest turn in the S&P 500 Index over the last couple of weeks suggests that the adjusted VVIX may once again have been on to something this time around.

The Bottom Line

Monitoring the 90-day moving average of the CBOE VIX of VIX Index has demonstrated itself as a useful early warning signal in predicting notable inflection points both to the upside and the downside in the S&P 500 Index over the past decade.

The adjusted VVIX marked its latest signal recently in June 2017. And developments in the weeks since have provided confirmation that something may truly be afoot with the S&P 500 Index itself in potentially marking the beginning of what could be at minimum a short-term correction that could continue into historically more challenging months of September and October in the weeks ahead.

If you are a stock market bull, any such correction predicted by the adjusted VVIX may provide you with the latest buy the dip buying opportunity. If you are a bear, it may mark the beginning of something more. Monitoring turns in the trend of the VIX itself in the coming days and weeks will be useful in determining which of the two outcomes will end up being more likely. Nonetheless, it appears that the placidly rising markets dating back to late 2016 may finally be starting to shake things up as we head into the fall.

