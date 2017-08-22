Abeona Therapeutics - String Of Pearls Strategy With Numerous Catalysts And A Lot Of Upside

Some of New York's smartest healthcare investors joined the register in 4Q16 and newsflow continues to surprise on the upside. There are multiple catalysts in the next 12 months.

My last report focused on ABO-102 for sanfilippo syndrome type A, which I believe may be worth $30 - $60/ share. Recent clinical trial data continues to support that view.

Abeona Therapeutics has a number of gene therapy projects in late stage clinical development that have the potential to be worth >$100/share. Regulatory approvals are anticipated in 2019.

Please Note that this article contains a graphic image of an epidermolysis bullosa patient.

Abeona - a "String of Pearls" Strategy with each Pearl Potentially Worth >$30/ share in NPV

Abeona (ABEO) is a small cap biotech company that I have written about in the past (see Abeona: Preparing For Liftoff - The Next AveXis?). In my opinion, this stock has the potential to be >$100/ share in 24-36 months, driven by the commercialization of five gene therapy products for rare diseases that currently have no available treatment options.

My last report, published in February, provided a detailed analysis of the company's initial gene therapy product, ABO-102, which is in clinical trials for San Filippo Syndrome Type A. This company uses an identical AAV9 vector to that employed by AveXis (AVXS) for their SMA gene therapy product. Initial data from the first six patients is extremely encouraging demonstrating a dose response in biomarkers (such as urinary GAG and CSF GAG) and suggestive evidence that the patients are experiencing a neurocognitive benefit. In fact, the clinical trial data presented during the past six months on this product really couldn't have been any better. You can read about this product in my initial report and see the initial clinical trial data in the company presentation. Without knowing pricing strategy or the outlook for reimbursement in my last report I suggested that future cash flows from this product alone likely have an NPV of $1.5bn - $3bn, equivalent to $30 - $60/share.

Beyond ABO 102, the company has a pipeline of other projects in gene therapy - see below.

It is worth highlighting at this point that ABO-101 (Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B - MPS IIIB), ABO-201 (Juvenile Batten disease - CLN3)), ABO-202 (Infantile Batten Disease - CLN1) all utilize the same or similar AAV9 vector to that employed by AveXis in their SMA gene therapy project and Abeona in ABO-102 in their Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A project. The animal data on all these projects looks remarkable and to date, in these AAV9 treated diseases, animal data has been quite suggestive of how human data appears in initial clinical trials. Clearly, this pipeline could have tremendous value if successfully commercialized.

This report focuses on EB-101, a Pearl potentially worth >$60/share

However, the purpose of this report is to focus on EB-101 which lies below the radar screen of most Abeona analysts and investors because ABO-102 has stolen the spotlight (and to be fair, the ABO-102 clinical data has been remarkable and far exceeded my expectations twelve months ago). In the analysis of the commercial opportunity I provide in this report, you will see that with very modest market penetration assumptions, I highlight that this product alone could easily be worth $60/share in NPV. A full sensitivity analysis to market share and pricing assumptions is contained within this report.

Having witnessed the commercial failure of products such as Dermagraft and Apligraft, I have long been skeptical of expensive wound dressings. Prior to conducting this due diligence, I had written EB-101 off as a small experiment Abeona were conducting to satisfy academic interest. However, greater due diligence, which I detail in this report has changed my view greatly on this product and I now believe this product may get to market ahead of ABO-102 and have even greater commercial potential.

I see multiple paths to >$100 / share and I believe we will witness a number of clinical milestones that will release this value in the next 6 - 12 months. As with all pre-commercial biotechnology companies, the risks are obvious - clinical and commercial failure of these programs will result in significant downside and unlike commercial companies with revenues and profits, biotechnology companies rarely find valuation support! That said, these are rare diseases with no current treatment options and the current administration is keen to facilitate the approval of such drugs (as shown by the recent news flow at Amicus (FOLD)). As described in more detail in this report, Abeona should be classified as a speculative investment into an unprofitable biotechnology company that is subject to numerous risks. Under a worst case outcome where all of the company's pipeline candidates fail the stock is likely to trade to cash value (or perhaps even below cash value) which is c. $1.5/ share (suggesting there is >80% downside on a worst case outcome).

Other companies involved in rare diseases and dermatology include Allergan (AGN), Ultragenyx (RARE), Audentes (BOLD), RegenxBio (RGNX), Spark Therapeutics (ONCE), Sangamao (SGMO) and Pfizer (PFE).

Anticipated newsflow during next 12-24 months will likely drive considerable upside to ABEO shares.

The focus of this report is RDEB... What is Epidermolysis Bullosa?

Epidermolysis Bullosa has to be one of the worst diseases I have ever seen. There are no known cures, few treatments that provide adequate palliative care and the quality of life for those afflicted is low. Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) is a genetic skin disorder characterized clinically by blister formation from mechanical trauma. There are four main types with additional sub-types identified. There is a spectrum of severity, and within each type, one may be either mildly or severely affected. EB ranges from being a minor inconvenience requiring modification of some activities, to being completely disabling and, in some cases, fatal. Friction causes blister formation. Blisters can form anywhere on the surface of the skin, within the oral cavity and in more severe forms may also involve the external surface of the eye, as well as the respiratory, gastrointestinal and genitourinary tracts. In some forms of the disease, disfiguring scars and disabling musculoskeletal deformities occur. EB patients suffer through intense pain throughout their lives, with no effective treatments available to reduce the severity of their symptoms. Along with the life-threatening infectious complications associated with this disorder, many individuals often develop an aggressive form of squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). See below for a picture of a patient with RDEB (Source: Google).

Epidermolysis bullosa is divided into four subdivisions, and each subdivision has subtypes. Abeona is focusing on RDEB (Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa). Patients with RDEB lack functional type VII collagen (C7) owing to mutations in the gene COL7A1 that encodes for C7 and is the main component of anchoring fibrils that attach the dermis to the epidermis.

Some type of EB occurs in an estimated 1 out of every 50,000 live births. The disorder occurs in every racial and ethnic group throughout the world and affects both sexes equally and the prevalence of EB is c. 30,000 - 40,000. However, RDEB is one of the rarest forms of EB with an estimated 2,000 - 3,000 patients in the US. The Stanford Natural History Study contained 128 patients with RDEB

Current standard of care is very poor with bad outcomes for patients

By definition, inherited EB is a genetically transmitted disorder characterized by marked fragility of the skin. Any trauma, no matter how minimal it may seem, is likely to cause the skin of an EB child or adult to tear or blister. The following advice is provided by the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD):

1.Reducing friction: Extreme care should be employed in handling the skin of any patient with EB.

2.Non-adhesive bandages and dressings: Adhesive or semi-adhesive dressings, bandages, Band-aids, or tape should not be used on the surface of the skin. Instead, wounds should be covered with an appropriate non-adhesive dressing and then further wrapped loosely with rolled gauze. This can be secured by using a tubular dressing retainer.

3.Keeping the skin cool: Nothing hot should ever be applied to the skin of a patient with EB. In particular, bath water should be no warmer than body temperature. Patients should avoid prolonged exposure to ambient heat and humidity. If possible, air conditioned environments should be sought whenever possible.

4.Managing blisters: Because blisters in EB are not self-limiting, and can fill with fluid and grow quite large, they need to be drained.

5.Clothing: In younger children, diapers may require additional padding at the legs and waist. Whenever possible, loose-fitting garments should be worn. If blisters develop from the seams of clothing, garments may be worn inside-out and tags, cuffs and necklines may be removed. Loosely-fitted, padded shoes are generally better tolerated.

6.Nutritional deficiencies: Many children with EB become anemic due to a chronic loss of blood through wounds, poor nutritional intake, poor absorption of iron and bone marrow suppression from chronic inflammation. It is important to work with a nutritionist experienced in the care of special needs patients. Treatment for iron deficiency anemia is often necessary. Other patients have selenium and carnitine or vitamin D deficiencies which may predispose them to cardiomyopathy and osteoporosis. Many patients develop failure to thrive and require feeding gastrostomies.

7.Monitoring for cancer: Squamous cell carcinoma is the leading cause of death in EB usually occurring after the 2nd decade of life. Patients with RDEB and JEB are at increased risk of developing skin cancers during their lifetimes. It is very important that all EB patients have at least yearly examination of all skin areas.

Natural History Study Highlights the need for a new treatment.

Stanford University School of Medicine recently presented a Natural History study of wounds in Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB) which involved 128 patients.

The key findings from this study are:

100% of 128 RDEB patients reported a history of either chronic open wounds or recurrent wounds

38% of chronic open wounds were large (>/=40 cm2) and 39% remained unhealed for >/=7 years

74% of recurrent wounds healed within 1-3 weeks and 63% re-blistered/opened again in less than 3 weeks

53% of recurrent wounds were present for >/= 7 years and 49% measured >/= 20 cm2

Of chronic open wounds and recurrent wounds treated with allografts, only 7% remained healed after 12 weeks

History of anemia was significantly associated with having larger recurrent wound size and longer recurrent wound healing time

Absent C7 or NC2 expression was significantly associated with larger recurrent wound size

Patients in which both COL7A1 alleles had a premature termination codon (PTC) mutation had the largest chronic open wounds

Treatments for Leg Ulcers and other skin disorders have failed to demonstrate any significant efficacy in this disease

In the natural history study, 13 patients were treated with an allograft such as Apligraft or Dermagraft and the results were consistent with previous studies.Â

Apligraf is living cell based product for chronic venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers. Apligraf is supplied as a living, bi-layered skin substitute. Like human skin, Apligraf consists of living cells and structural proteins. The lower dermal layer combines bovine type 1 collagen and human fibroblasts (dermal cells), which produce additional matrix proteins. The upper epidermal layer is formed by promoting human keratinocytes (epidermal cells) first to multiply and then to differentiate to replicate the architecture of the human epidermis. Unlike human skin, Apligraf and Dermagraft do not contain melanocytes, Langerhans' cells, macrophages, and lymphocytes, or other structures such as blood vessels, hair follicles or sweat glands.

Cells used in the manufacture of Apligraf are processed under aseptic conditions. The cells are originally derived from donated human neonatal male foreskin tissue. The foreskin donor's mother is tested and found negative for human viruses, including antibodies to human immunodeficiency virus types 1 and 2 (HIV-1 and HIV-2), human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1), human T-lymphotropic virus types 1 and 2 (HTLV-1 and HTLV-2), hepatitis A virus (NYSE:HAV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis B surface antigen (HbsAg), hepatitis C virus (HCV), west nile virus (WNV), epstein barr virus (EBV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), and syphilis. The fibroblast and keratinocyte cell banks which are the source of the cells from which Apligraf is derived are tested for human and animal viruses, retroviruses, bacteria, fungi, yeast, mycoplasma, karyology, isoenzymes, and tumorigenicity. The final product is tested for morphology, cell viability, epidermal coverage, sterility, mycoplasma, and physical container integrity.

While indicated for the use in chronic venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers, both products have regularly been used off label to treat RDEB and there have been three clinical studies conducted during the past 25 years. As shown in the exhibit below

Notably, in the natural history study, 13 RDEB patients with a total of 15 chronic wounds were treated with an allograft product, including Apligraf and Dermagraft. Of these wounds treated with allografts, only 7% (1/15 treated wounds) remained healed after 12 weeks, and 0% (0/15 treated wounds) remained healed after 24 weeks.

EB101 appears to be a very attractive potential new product with promising signals of efficacy.

EB-101 is an autologous, ex-vivo gene therapy in which COL7A1 is transduced into autologous keratinocytes for the treatment of Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB).

RDEB Genetic Correction Flow-chart

EB 101 LEAES Graft Production

Abeona recently presented data at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) on a phase 1/2 gene therapy clinical trial. In the Phase 1/2 trial, EB-101 was administered to non-healing chronic wounds [mean length of time wounds were unhealed (unclosed) was 8.5 years prior to the gene therapy administration] on each subject and assessed for wound healing at predefined time points over years. The primary endpoint of the clinical trial is to assess the safety and evaluate wound closure after EB-101 administration compared to control untreated wounds. Secondary endpoints include expression of full-length collagen C7 and restoration of anchoring fibrils at three and six months post-administration.

The results demonstrated unprecedented wound healing and durable collagen C7 expression of four patients through two years post-treatment, including one patient that has continued to see EB-101 treated wounds remain healed three years post-treatment.

Current standard of care is not very effective but very expensive

RDEB also has a major health economic burden; and in 2014 Kirkorian et al. published a study on the subject (Evaluation of Wound Care Options in Patients with Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa: A Costly Necessity; Pediatric Dermatology Vol. 31 No. 1 33 -37, 2013) (Evaluation of Wound Care Options in Patients With Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa: A Costly Necessity). The study concluded that wound care costs (assuming retail prices for an uninsured individual) for a single dressing change for a neonatal boy ranged from $10.43 for the least expensive option to $127.54 for the most expensive option. Wound care costs ranged from $22.15 to $270.92 daily for an infant boy and from $54.54 to $668.23 for a 10-year-old boy. Annualized costs are shown below:

I have consulted with numerous clinicians whose view is that annualized costs for these patients well exceed $100k. In addition to the costs of these dressings, there are considerable system costs associated with the changing of bandages.

Commercial opportunity very significant and likely underappreciated

Abeona estimate that there are between 2,500 and 3,000 in the US. Experts with whom I have consulted suggest that approximately 10-15% of EB patients are RDEB and that RDEB (and EB) is underreported. Most databases suggest there are 30,000 - 40,000 EB patients in the US. Assuming 10-25% of these patients are RDEB, supports the estimate provided by Abeona at 2,500 - 3,000. Assuming the lower number of 2,500 and assuming there are slightly under 2x the population in OECD countries arrives at a global population in developed markets of around 7,000 patients.

The table below indicates what annual revenues might look like under various pricing outcomes and penetration outcomes in the OECD population only.

The company has already identified 128 patients suitable for therapy as these patients were included in the natural history study. Based on discussions with management, regarding the cost of goods and anticipated marketing/ sales and distribution costs, (<$20,000 per patient) we can calculate an EBITDA estimate per level of penetration and price:

And assuming a 14x EBITDA multiple, which is broadly where most rare disease companies trade, this suggests the equity value attached to this project is as shown below.

So using conservative assumptions of 20% penetration (1,400 patients) at $150,000 per patient per year, suggests fair value resides at c. $2.4bn in value or $60/share. Clearly, there are a lot of assumptions here that may prove too optimistic or perhaps too conservative. I have never really been a huge fan of these types of products and in my opinion, the commercial failure of Dermagraft and Apligraf highlight the challenges associated with commercializing these "high-end skin dressings". However, there is a huge unmet medical in this patient population and the efficacy of this potential product looks like it will have a high level of utility in this patient population.

Next steps for commercialization

There is little doubt that EB 101 has a beneficial effect on patients who suffer from this appalling disease. However, the route to commercialization is still unclear as the FDA has never approved an agent for this indication before.

Recently the company had a type-C meeting with the FDA who recommended accelerating the EB-101 program into a pivotal phase III trial, based on the initial results seen in six patients. The company has yet to announce phase III trial design. However, in my opinion, it is likely that this trial will involve 12-20 patients and will compare EB-101 to the results of the natural history study. The company has said that they intend to initiate this phase III trial in 1Q 2018 and assuming the seven patients already treated will become part of the phase III population, the company will need to enroll a further 5-13 patients.

The FDA approved Apligraf as a Class III medical device via premarket approval (NYSEARCA:PMA). In addition, Apligraf meets applicable requirements for a Human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based product [HCT/P] in accordance with 21 CFR Parts 1270 and 1271. Dermagraft is also approved as a medical device. Apligraft was approved in venous leg ulcers via a prospective, randomized, controlled, multi-center, multi-specialty, unmasked study was conducted to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Apligraf and compression therapy in comparison to an active treatment concurrent control of zinc paste gauze and compression therapy. Wound closure was defined as 100% epithelialization without drainage and assessed by clinical observation at visits on day 0, day 3-5, weekly from weeks 1-8, months 3 and 6 after initial treatment application or until wound closure was achieved. Additional follow-up visits were at 9 and 12 months after initial treatment. In the diabetic foot ulcer trial, complete wound closure was evaluated by or on 12 weeks. Patients were evaluated weekly for the first 12 weeks with mid-week visits for dressing changes from Day 0 through Week 5 and follow-up visits at Months 4, 5 and 6.

In the dermagraft pivotal studies, the primary endpoint was complete wound closure assessed at 12 weeks. A determination of wound closure was only made if the wound remained closed at a second confirmatory visit occurring 4 weeks after the first assessment. In a previous dermagraft study, recurrence was also assessed in which patients were followed out to 32 weeks.

This suggests that the FDA may be comfortable with using wound closure at a 12 week time point as the primary endpoint in a clinical trial. It is likely that the company will file a BLA and obtain marketing authorization as a drug rather than a device. Given the small patient numbers in this disease, N is likely to be c. 10-20 and it is likely that the FDA will be comfortable using the natural history study as the comparison arm. My expectation is that the company meets with the FDA over the summer to work out a path for regulatory approval.

I would expect the endpoint to be at the six month timepoint which means the trial will likely conclude during 3Q 2018. Regulatory filing would likely occur during 4Q 2018 and subsequent FDA approval could be anticipated during 2Q 2019. Approval of this product would likely result in the receipt of a priority review voucher (PRV) many of which have been sold in the secondary market for $100m - $300m.

Thinking about Downside Scenarios and Company Specific Risks

Abeona is a non-profitable Biotechnology company than many investors consider speculative. The company is therefore subject to numerous risks. The most obvious risk is that all the company's development projects fail in clinical development and under that scenario, I would expect the company to trade at cash value, or perhaps slightly below it. The company finished 2Q 2017 with cash on balance sheet of $58.3m which is equivalent to $1.45/ share suggesting that there is >80% downside under the worst case outcome.

That said, the company has five shots on goal which is impressive for a company of this size.

Recently (4Q 2016) the company management has been accused of being stock promoters in a Seeking Alpha article by a short seller. This has caused some weakness in the price and may mean that the stock trades at a discount. Having read many of the press releases issued by the company during the past 12 months, it feels to me that management are very under promotional and appear to issue fewer press releases than many comparable companies who issue press releases every time there is a minor event. In addition, the article that suggested the company was a stock promotion contained many factual errors and incorrect conclusions on scientific data that simply cannot be debated. Anyone with a semi advanced scientific background would know the statements presented were incorrect suggesting that the short seller was simply trying to squeeze a few dollars out of less informed investors, which is becoming increasingly common on stock chat forums.

Taking a 1-2 year view on this stock, ultimately clinical trial data and subsequent commercial success of pipeline products is what will drive the share price of this company. If the company is successful, there is considerable upside (I believe that there could be 10x + upside) and if the company fails, there is a considerable downside (>80%). To date, clinical trial data suggest that the former is more likely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABEO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.