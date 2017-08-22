Wal-Mart Not Expensive At $80 A Share

Even after Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) mute share price action in the wake of its Q2 earnings numbers, I maintain this stock is an excellent investment at this present moment in time. Our portfolio has been long this stock for quite a while now and I can only see it going higher. Wal-Mart at present gives the investor significant upside potential as its e-commerce wing continues to go from strength to strength. E-commerce sales gained 60% in the second quarter which is well ahead of what the industry average is currently increasing by. Furthermore long term holders will be excited by the market share gains the retailer is continuing to make in grocery.

Wal-Mart knows grocery is its bread and butter which will protect the retailer against any potential softness in this sector. I have always stated that Wal-Mart's sheer size and low cost brand definitely limits downside risk in this stock compared to other brands. We saw this underlying strength in the great recession where the company was actually able to increase its earnings year over year whereas most of its competitors reported sizable negative growth numbers. Wal-Mart has now easily outperformed the market since the start of the year. I see this trend continuing which is why we will remain very much long this stock.

Despite the small pullback in the share price post earnings, Wal-Mart is still trading with an earnings multiple of 19.18 which is a good 20%+ above the company's average price to earnings ratio over the past 5 years. Nevertheless I do not see this as a sign to exit for the following reasons.

Firstly sentiment has come right back down to near pessimistic levels which on the surface looks encouraging. Why? Well over the past 12 months, when Wal-Mart's medium term sentiment reached pessimistic extremes, the stock has always rallied quite aggressively in the aftermath. The chart below confirms this behavior.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Moreover I believe the Street will continue to reward Wal-Mart for its e-commerce growth. Expect acquisitions to continue and don't expect the elevated SG&A (selling, general & administrative costs) and lower gross margins to adversely affect the share price in the near term. Why? Because despite the 20 basis point drop in gross margin to 25.8%, gross income rose 6.63% to reach $31.83 billion.

The market knows that continued investments in areas such as its staff, lower prices and digital will over time pay out sustained dividends. As long as the top line remains strong (up almost 5% to $123.36 billion), I feel we will continue to see the market reward Wal-Mart's shares appropriately. Yes there is going to be a period where investment remains elevated but as long as the market feels that these investments will pay off, Wal-Mart's shares will continue to march higher.

With respect to the company's earnings multiple, consensus is pricing in pretty robust earnings growth over the next number of years. Remember Wal-Mart is cheaper from an earnings standpoint than the market. I have been consistent in my coverage recently stating that I believe a bubble could be ahead of us in US equities. If this is correct, valuations go out the window as capital comes pouring into stocks in droves. I believe Wal-Mart will continue to be a favorable recipient due to its strong downside protection, intangible assets and cost advantages it has over its competitors.

Walmart.com has been consistently improving the amount of products for sale on its website (SKUs). This will over time definitely help e-commerce growth. The real leverage Wal-Mart can gain though will come from its existing stores which the company can. Once Wal-Mart has its stores run like a well oiled machine in tandem with its digital divisions, I expect the company to gain even more market share. Why? Because more and more retail stores are expected to close over the next few years in the US for example. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) up to now has been the front runner with respect to gaining significant market share but this may change and here is why.

Although Amazon is working on improving its offline presence, it cannot compete with Wal-Mart's sheer footprint of stores. Once Wal-Mart's stores can really communicate with each other with respect to offering a host of omni-channel services, e-commerce will grow even more. Remember Wal-Mart's superstores were built back in the day when supply chain optimization and logistics were the key priorities.

The game was all about getting the very best price from the supplier which facilitated growing at scale. Then by having a superior supply chain as well as managing stock levels as efficiently as possible on the back end resulted in cash flow optimization. It was an ultra successful strategy that catapulted Wal-Mart into the world's biggest retailer. The game now though has changed to such an extent that if a retailer doesn't adapt quickly, the business quickly disappears. It's all about fulfillment services nowadays and Wal-Mart has deep enough pockets to keep on investing until its stores can literally talk to each other.

Wal-Mart has the advantage of having an offline store within 10 miles of 90% of US inhabitants. Over time, this simply has to turn into more convenience for its customers. At present, Wal-Mart is simply doubling down on its grocerydivision, offering discounts for e-commerce shoppers that collect in store and continuing its 2 day free delivery service in an renewed effort to build massive scale. Yes operating margins will remain mute for while but as long as the retailer is gaining market share, I don't think the Street will mind as much.

Furthermore Wal-Mart will be doing everything possible with the data it collects behind the scenes from these digital-type transactions to improve operations so that over time, more profit can be eked out of the system. For the time being though, Wal-Mart will continue doubling down. Being a proven dividend aristocrat, the retailer boasts a payout ratio of 45% and a debt to equity ratio of 54%. Despite its sizable acquisitions and investments to date, you can be sure that we are only in the initial innings of sustained investment here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.