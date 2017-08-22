'Charlatans' And Mirages

But I will tell you that I know a laughable dynamic when I see one.

A lot of people ask me for specific portfolio advice - I'm not going to give you that.

I saw a statistic this morning that made me want to explain, for anyone who still hasn't internalized it, how we got to where we are.

Believe it or not, I'm not a complete recluse here on the island.

I do have neighbors (Sharon is a real person) and I've developed a cult following locally that approximates (in character if not in number) the following I've (unwittingly) built online over the past 14 months.

In my conversations with the locals, I get a lot of questions about portfolio strategy and, true to my approach on this platform and over at HR, I steadfastly refuse to give tailored advice.

People struggle to understand my penchant for avoiding recos, so allow me to explain it via a fantastic quote from an equally fantastic piece by Salient Partners' Rusty Guinn:

If you really must tinker with your allocation, sure, I can give you my view, but only if I know what else you own, and only if I know what you intend to sell in order to buy the thing. Anyone who will make a recommendation to you without knowing those things is an idiot, a charlatan, or both.

I don't fancy myself an idiot or a charlatan and certainly not "both."

That said, it's becoming exceedingly difficult for me to simply present the evidence and leave it to folks to make their own decision about how to interpret things.

I see real-life account statements where money market balances are essentially zero, while the equity-bond allocation for a retiree looks like something that's more appropriate for a 23-year-old.

In my opinion (and I'm sure most readers have surmised what I think about this), almost everything's a bubble in terms of traditional assets.

Earlier today, Bloomberg ran a piece on investment grade (LQD) corporate debt issuance, and wouldn't you know it, we just passed the $1 trillion mark for supply faster than any other year in history:

(Bloomberg)

Look at a yield chart for Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade corporate bond index:

That's a bubble.

Here's high yield (HYG):

Again: that's a bubble.

And it's being catalyzed by central bank policy. Here's Bloomberg recounting the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee's assessment of what's going on in markets:

After years of the central bank stimulus, signs of froth are everywhere. On the debt side, U.S. high-grade companies have already sold about $1 trillion of bonds this year, and are on track to break last year’s issuance record. Junk bond yields, at just 5.8 percent, are near all-time lows. In stocks, U.S. markets are close to record highs. The Fed hasn’t been buying corporate debt, but as it snapped up Treasuries and mortgage securities, bond yields broadly fell, making it cheaper for companies to borrow. Corporations have often used the money they raised to buy back shares, buoying the stock market. That’s what worries a group of investors and banks known as the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee, which counsels the government on its funding and the economy. “The private sector piggy-backed on the Fed’s large-scale asset purchases, a move that promoted a surge in corporate borrowing and tighter risk spreads,” wrote Jason Cummins, TBAC chairman, in an Aug. 2 letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Cummins is head of research at hedge fund Brevan Howard.

Note the highlighted bits. That is of course the dynamic I've been trying to tell you about for more than a year.

This is a castle built on quicksand. In many respects, it isn't real. And as the title of the above-linked Bloomberg post suggests, it's likely to all selloff at once when central banks pull back.

Have a look at this cycle schematic from Citi:

(Citi)

Now consider this color from the accompanying note out late last week:

Credit spreads rose sharply in 2011-12, and 2015-16. Global equities followed (21% correction in 2011-12, 19% correction in 2015-16). Many worried that we had passed straight through Phase 3 (when equities hang in there even as credit spreads rise) into Phase 4. Previous Phase 4s were credit and equity bear markets. These were driven by a global recession, collapse in EPS and significant bond defaults. But both of these sell-offs proved to be head-fakes. Instead of worrying about the signals from the credit market, equity investors should have been buying into both dips. The extra complication in this cycle is, of course, central bank policy. Both credit sell-offs were directly targeted by central banks, mostly notably the ECB. In the 2011-12 Eurozone crisis, Mario Draghi vowed to do “whatever it takes” to stop the periphery bond sell-off. As he succeeded in doing so, he also helped to turn corporate bonds and equities. In 2015-16, the ECB started to buy corporate bonds and again helped to stop the widening in spreads. Citi credit strategists suspect that this central bank intervention decoupled credit spreads from the underlying company balance sheets. As corporates lift leverage, we would normally expect the credit clock to enter phase 3. Spreads should widen to reflect higher Net debt/EBITDA ratios. But that hasn’t happened in this cycle. In the last 18 months, corporate leverage has risen but credit spreads have fallen (Figure 5). It seems that the corporate leverage clock has marched on to Phase 3, but the central banks have managed to held the credit spread clock back in Phase 2.

What you see in that chart is comically egregious. Here's another chart that shows you essentially the same thing:

(BofAML)

The policymaker-engineered hunt for yield has allowed spreads to become completely disconnected from credit fundamentals and what you have to understand is that part of that engineered hunt for yield involves buying corporate debt directly in Europe.

So they're driving spreads tighter not only by buying government bonds and thereby creating artificial and largely price-insensitive demand for corporate bonds but also by purchasing corporate bonds directly. What do you imagine happens when that dynamic creates distortions like € junk trading in line with US Treasurys?

(BofAML)

Well, demand increases for USD debt - i.e., demand increases for debt issued by corporates not operating in a NIRP economy.

What do you do if you're a US corporate facing insatiable demand for your debt? You issue more debt of course, and at the record-breaking pace illustrated here at the outset.

The proceeds from that debt are then plowed back into buybacks, which in turn artificially inflate corporate bottom lines and encourage retail investors to pour more money into an equity market (SPY) that to them looks healthy.

And around we go.

It's a mirage - it really is a mirage. Indeed, it's gotten to the point where every time I rehash how this dynamic works, I laugh. That's how patently ridiculous it is.

Coming full circle, I'm still not going to tell you or anyone I talk to here on the island what to do with your own investments, but what I can tell you definitively (again) is that the regime outlined above is laughable - it's silly - and it shouldn't be taken any semblance of serious.

I sincerely hope that is obvious to readers.

