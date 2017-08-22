Ralph Lauren - Something Is Starting To Work

Turnaround Plan Starting to Show Some Positive signs

I have followed Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) for a while and I have always thought it's an interesting case. Ralph Lauren, despite the strong position as an American iconic brand, the good geographical diversification, and the relatively strong pricing power, hasn't been immune to the weakness in the retail industry. Actually, the overexpansion in several new brands has had an additional negative effect on revenue and margins, as the lost focus on the company's core strength made it even more difficult for them to offset the negative effects of the weak environment.

Anyway, Ralph Lauren has started to implement a turnaround plan that includes store closures, tighter inventory management, a reduction in excess discounts, excess inventory, improvements in supply chain lead times, and an optimization of the portfolio of styles/brands, with a refocusing on Ralph Lauren's core strengths. Together with the necessary adjustments to its product offerings, store fleet and overall strategy, it's important for every brand in the 21st century to adapt to the changing consumer environment. Technology has transformed the way people shop and interact with brands. In order to compete effectively in this environment and face the challenge posed by eCommerce, brands have to create an omnichannel shopping experience that gives value to customers. Some brands have been proactive on this front while others have been laggards, while Ralph Lauren seems to be somewhere in the middle.

Ralph Lauren's transformation is still in its early days, but we can already see some positive results from the implementation of the "Way Forward Plan." Just a few days ago, Ralph Lauren posted a double beat on EPS and revenue, and while the top line showed weakness with a 13% decline, many other metrics showed good signs of improvement. The decline in revenue was in part due to store closures and in part a reflection of problems that haven't been solved yet. Comps were down 8% in both North America and Europe, and down 1% in Asia-Pacific. The situation is still challenging, but it has been worsened by the planned reduction in supply, which has the goal of reducing pricing pressure and discount activity.

Just like other brands such as Michael Kors (KORS) and Coach (COH), Ralph Lauren has been a victim of its excessive expansion, which has led to excessive discounts on its products and a loss of brand power. In order to understand whether the company is moving in the right direction, we have to give a look at margins.

Adjusted operating margin in Q1 was 10.2%, up 200 bps from the corresponding quarter of last year and even above the management's guidance of 9.5% to 10% in constant currency. Gross margin was up 210 bps, or 260 bps in constant currency. The management mentioned both average unit retail increases and discount rate reductions - discount rates were down and AUR was up almost 4%. Together with the margin expansion, these elements confirm that the strategy to reduce supply and avoid excessive discounts is not translating into a negative operating leverage, a strong positive sign that confirms the company's ability to successfully implement cost restructuring measures.

Situation Is Set to Improve From Here, But Challenges Remain

In order to understand the company's prospects, we have to understand what will be the effect of the turnaround plan. In the earnings call following Q1 results, the management mentioned that Gross margin also benefited from favorable geographic and channel mix, as "our high gross margin international and retail businesses represented a large percentage of sales compared to last year." Considering that most of the weakness comes from the wholesale channel, and that the wholesale channel is the segment where the company is downsizing their operations the most, it's clear that the lower marginality of the segment means margins shouldn't be damaged by the declining relative exposure to the channel (no rocket science).

Anyway, the management itself stated that the increasing share of revenue coming from the international and retail business should drive margins higher for the remainder of the year. If this shift comes in conjunction with continued progress on rightsizing the cost structure, it's reasonable to expect further expansion in margins.

The current weakness in the wholesale channel is an anomaly that doesn't reflect a long-term underlying trend. Ralph Lauren has strategically reduced shipments in the wholesale channel in order to realign supply with demand and regain pricing power, reduced sales to off-price channels and so on. Considering that these deliberate actions accounted for 20 points of the 27% decline in the wholesale channel (per management), we can expect this downward pressure to soften already in the next quarters, as the company is already halfway through the planned "closures" in the wholesale channels and should complete all of them by the end of the year.

In adjusted terms, we could say the channel is declining 7%, basically in line with retail performance (measured in comps growth). This kind of decline (high-single digits) is consistent with the recent comps in North America and Europe and is confirmed by the management's guidance for the remainder of the year, as the management's expects revenue to decline 8%-9% YoY.

While there is still weakness in the top-line and on the comps front, we have seen that margins and other retail metrics show an improving situation. In all the geographic segments (North America, Europe and Asia) the company's reduction in discount rates and rising AUR were followed by expanding gross margins and operating margins. The turnaround plan is having a good effect on margins, and the main doubt remains on the company's ability to stimulate new demand for its products and finally reverse the negative trend in comps. Store closures shouldn't continue at a high pace, while the reduction in wholesale exposure should be completed in less than 3 quarters. Therefore, the real point now is whether Ralph Lauren as a brand can resonate with customers' needs/taste and drive comps into positive territory.

Solid Balance Sheet, Fair Multiples

The positive outcomes from the implementation of the turnaround plan are also evident when we look at the balance sheet. Inventory declined 31% to $860 million versus last year, against a 13% decline in revenue, reflecting improved buying processes. The balance sheet is rock solid, with a current ratio of 2.5 and a 0.73 debt-to-equity, while cash and equivalents cover more than 140% of current liabilities.

With the addition of a very high FCF that largely covers the dividend, RL's financial position is more than solid. With TTM adjusted EPS of $5.76, the stock is currently trading at a P/E a bit below 15. If it was another apparel company, we could forget to see the stock trading at 15 times adjusted earnings while the top line was declining at this pace. Don't misunderstand me, Ralph Lauren does deserve a premium - there is significant value in such an old and geographically diversified iconic brand. The strong cash flows and the relative easiness with which the company has been able to improve margins in spite of declining sales show the brand has value in the eyes of the customers.

Anyway, we can't say the stock is dirt-cheap, but not overvalued either. This looks like a fair entry point for investors who want some exposure to the apparel industry and are willing to wait for RL to work on its products/ brand attractiveness and re-establish top-line growth. The risk is that the company might fail to resonate with younger customers, a concern that has been raised often in the past quarters.

From a financial standpoint, it's clear that Ralph Lauren is a solid company that generates plenty of cash flows. Management has been clear when it stated how these cash flows will be used:

Within that context, our first priority for cash is to invest in our business and lay the foundation for future profitable growth. Our second priority is to return capital to shareholders, with a commitment to maintaining our dividend. Excess cash flow beyond current and future investment and dividend needs will be considered for future potential share repurchases.

Management seems to be positive on the margins side, expecting further expansion in the near future. Nonetheless, they are not able to indicate a point in time where the company is supposed to be back to growth (see Q1 2018 results link above):

As we look longer-term, I think you've heard Patrice very, very clearly and passionately state, we are looking to balance efficiency with getting back to growth, but it has to be sustainable, profitable growth. And, at this time, we're not ready to call the inflection point precisely. That is the question. We do think that we're building a plan that will return us to growth, and we'll come back and give you more specifics on the timing as we move forward.

Ralph Lauren's brand power is clear. The company generates good cash flows, is solid and pays a decent dividend (2.3% yield). It's also showing improving margins and the negative effects of the store closures and the reduction of supply to the wholesale channel will start to soften soon. If the company manages to push comps growth in positive territory, then the current price will end up being an excellent entry point.

Ralph Lauren has a good following spread across different demographic groups, but gaining market share among millennials will be very important for the company's future. I am moderately bullish on the stock because at this valuation I think the pros are more than the cons, but I am waiting for an additional confirmation that the top line can improve, which will give us some signs that the company is able to attract new customers and not rely only on its aficionados.

