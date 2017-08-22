The Big Bad Bond Bubble

As long as nominal growth trends lower, bond yields will continue lower as well - no bubble here.

Nominal growth has been falling for 35 years. That is what is driving lower bond yields - not a 'bubble'.

Lower For Longer

Lower for longer. Everyone has heard this phrase thrown around. Whether it is referring to the Federal Reserve and its slow path of interest rate increases, slow growth in the economy or bond yields, lower for longer is a very common term.

The real meaning of lower for longer, in my opinion, refers to nominal growth. Nominal growth is growth including inflation. Real growth is growth - inflation.

As we talk about the two most important factors, growth and inflation, nominal growth covers both of those points so nominal figures will be regularly used as opposed to real figures which everyone is more used to hearing. Real growth would only cover half the story, so think nominal growth unless otherwise specified for this analysis.

Most analysts, pundits, and gurus have been on the wrong side of bonds for the past 35 years. Since 1981, bond yields have basically done nothing except go straight down, yet each year, there is a call for the end of the 'bond bubble'.

Bond prices, the inverse of bond yields, have gone straight up and have been one of the best performing asset classes over the past 35 years and yet everyone still seems to hate them. Why would anyone hate an investment that has gone straight up for 3.5 decades?

It has been a strong month for long-term bonds (TLT), up 2.3% this month, especially when measured against the S&P 500 (SPY), which is down -1.6% this month.

Below is a long-term chart of the 10-year Treasury rate.

Interest Rates over Time: (YCharts)

As you can see, the 10-year rate steadily increased from the 1950s until 1981 where a sharp reversal was marked and the march to lower yields began.

As mentioned, the two most important factors for bonds are growth and inflation or, to put it into one metric, nominal growth.

It should come as no surprise given this information that the path of nominal GDP has been exactly the same as the 10-year Treasury rate.

From the 1950s until 1981, growth moved higher topping out at over 14%. Of course, much of this growth was inflation, but that is a component of nominal GDP and a driver of interest rates.

Nominal GDP Growth Over Time: (BEA)

Since 1980, we have had a series of higher highs and lower lows in the nominal growth rate of the US economy, the same path as interest rates.

When the two charts are placed together, the correlation between nominal growth and interest rates becomes very clear.

Nominal Growth & Interest Rates: (BEA, YCharts)

Nominal growth is what drives bond yields. The endless calls for the end of the 'bond bubble' all seem to miss this extremely basic and fundamental point. Nominal growth drives yields. Nominal growth has been trending lower, and therefore, interest rates have been trending lower.

There is no way that interest rates will rise substantially without nominal growth breaking out past its lower for longer trend line. This can come from increased real growth or increased inflation.

35 Year Secular Decline in Growth: (BEA)

Nominal growth needs to jump into the range of 6-7% to have a meaningful impact on bond yields. I'm not talking about a 5% correction in TLT, I'm talking about an end to the secular decline in yields. Nominal growth would need to rise past 6%.

It is seemingly impossible for nominal growth to reach 6% without some type of runaway inflation at 4% or greater. Since there is no reason to believe that inflation will rise to 4% in the immediate future, nominal growth will continue to trend lower as will bond yields.

This is the fundamental driver behind the long-term bullish call on TLT and why I do not think that the lows in interest rates have been made. Interest rates are likely to make a new all-time low in the next couple of years as real growth trends towards 1% and inflation trends towards 1% this year.

You can see for yourself the correlation between nominal growth and interest rates, but what has been causing the series of lower growth rates to occur?

The primary reason for slower and slower growth over the years is an increase in debt. Debt is deflationary as it pulls forward growth for the current year, at the expense of future growth.

Below is a chart of nominal growth and the total federal debt.

Debt Slowing Down GDP Growth: (FRED)

We are experiencing the effects of decades of artificially pulled forward demand that has come at the expense of today's growth. That is why the economy cannot grow over 2% on a real basis and why any sustained period of growth above 3% is nearly impossible.

The same picture of lower growth over time can be seen in the retail sales report that was released this past week.

On a nominal basis, growth ticked up slightly from last month, and this got many very excited. When you take a look from 30,000 feet, was that tick-up in growth meaningful in terms of the longer-term trend? No. It wasn't.

Nominal Retail Sales: (Census Bureau)

In the 1990s, retail sales growth was consistently above 6% and reached levels as high as 10%. That is strong growth. Today, the cycle highs in growth are roughly equivalent to the cycle lows of the 1990s. That should clearly signal a secular change in growth.

On a real basis, not including inflation, the path of retail sales makes today's picture look even worse.

Real Retail Sales (Smoothed CPI): (Census Bureau)

Growth in real retail sales has gone through its typical cyclical path and has now rolled over and trending towards zero.

It is important to look at this growth over the long run. We are at roughly 1% growth in real retail sales, hardly anything to get excited about and certainly not something that will cause the end of the bond rally.

Cyclically, lower growth can also be seen in another metric released this week, industrial production.

Many are touting industrial production growth at multi-month highs but again, is the current growth rate something that should scare the bond market? Growth is near its lowest level in 40 years.

Industrial Production Growth: (Federal Reserve)

Capacity utilization of all industries shows the same picture. Lower for longer...

Capacity Utilization: (Federal Reserve)

Flipping over to the housing data that was released, housing starts plummeted to -6% year over year. I have been a housing bear for a number of months now, and for that time period, I have faced much criticism over that position.

After the most recent data on housing starts, the mood is changing around real estate, as I thought it would.

Housing Starts: (Census Bureau)

What is more troubling and where the epicenter of this cycles problem lies is in commercial real estate and multi-family houses as opposed to residential.

Most multi-family houses are put up with the express purpose of renting them. In this regard, they can be looked at similarly to commercial properties.

Below is a long-term chart of the growth rate in multi-family housing starts.

"Crashing" is the only word to describe that.

Multi Family Housing Starts: (Census Bureau)

All of these data points, when put into context over the long run (multi-decade) point to growth that is more of the same, lower for longer. There is no bond bubble. Bonds yields simply follow the path of growth and inflation which can be clearly seen as lower.

Interest Rates Will Follow Growth & Inflation - No Bond Bubble Here: (BEA, YCharts)

While there is no bond bubble, a stock market bubble is another question. The valuation of stocks is near the highest level in history. Many will say 'well interest rates are so low'. My counter to that is in the following two charts.

The first is the stock market valuation relative to the size of the economy (Market cap to GDP), and the second is stock market valuation relative to the 10-year interest rate.

Both charts show stock valuations near all time highs.

Stock Bubble? (YCharts)

It is for these reasons why I am so bullish on bonds TLT and cautious on stocks. Having stocks in your portfolio is fine as you have bonds to offset the exposure in the event stock valuations do return to average levels or if nominal growth magically shoots up to 6%...

All in all, there is no reason to be afraid of this 'bond bubble'.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, SPY, IEF, MUB, GLD, SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short JNK