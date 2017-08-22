Here's Why Warren Buffett Is Buying Synchrony Financial

Written by Nick McCullum for Sure Dividend.

Warren Buffett is one of the most insightful and successful investing minds of our time.



So, when he buys a stock, I tend to pay attention.



Fortunately, investors have access to Warren Buffett’s portfolio of high-quality stocks. Buffett – and other institutional investment managers with more than $100 million in assets under management – are required to file their holdings in a periodic 13F filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.



This means that investors can ‘piggyback’ off of Buffett’s investing acumen by looking to his stock portfolio for investment ideas.



This quarter, one of the more interesting findings from Buffett’s 13F filings is his $520 million investment in Synchrony Financial (SYF), a large administrator of third-party private-label credit cards.



This was one of Buffett’s only new stock holdings, along with STORE Capital (STOR), a REIT.



This article will analyze Synchrony Financial’s business model, growth prospects, and competitive advantages in detail to determine why the Oracle of Omaha decided to invest Berkshire’s capital into this specialized credit card issuer.



Business Overview



Synchrony Financial is not nearly as well-known as many of the businesses that we cover on Sure Dividend.



This is because the business has a very short history as a publicly-traded company. For most of its existence, Synchrony Financial operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of General Electric (GE).



This ended in 2014. On July 31, 2014, General Electric sold 125 million shares of Synchrony Financial to the public at a price of $23 per share. The initial public offering raised $2.88 billion for General Electric, which retained an 85% stake after the transaction closed.



General Electric’s significant stake in Synchrony Financial was short-lived – the industrial giant spun-off the company as part of a deliberate effort to reduce its financial exposure and concentrate on its pure-play legacy industrial operations, so it is unsurprising that General Electric sold of most of its remaining stake in the years following the initial public offering.



Today, asset manager Blackrock is listed as the largest shareholder of Synchrony Financial, with a stake of 6.3%.



This brings us to Synchrony Financial’s current business model. Synchrony Financial is a retail finance company with expertise in issuing private-label credit cards for retailers and other finance partners.



The company operates in three segments:



Retail Card (74% of 2016 revenues)

Payment Solutions (13% of 2016 revenues)

CareCredit (13% of 2016 revenues)

Clearly, the vast majority of Synchrony Financial’s current business comes from partnering with other corporations to administer their third-party private-label credit cards.



Recent Financial Performance



On July 21, 2017, Synchrony Financial reported earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2017.



The company’s performance was characterized by sluggish net income growth, but more rapid growth on a number of metrics that are specific to the financial sector.



More specifically, company-wide net income of $496 million increased 1.4% from the $489 million recorded in the prior year’s period.



Synchrony Financial also launched a new partnership with zulily, an e-Commerce company headquartered in Seattle. Synchrony has entered into a multi-year contract by which it will provide payment solutions and the underlying financing for zulily’s first-ever private label credit card.



And, Synchrony Financial continues to allocate capital in a very shareholder-friendly fashion.



The quarter saw Synchrony announce 15.4% increase to its quarterly dividend payment (to $0.15 from $0.13 previously) and a new $1.64 billion share repurchase authorization, which amounts to ~7% of the company’s current market capitalization.



Additional details about Synchrony Financial’s performance in the most recent quarter can be seen below.



Source: Synchrony Financial Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 3



The headline net income figure in Synchrony Financial’s 2017 second quarter is unlikely to impress many investors, as it represented very modest growth from the prior year’s period.



With that said, much better progress was made on a number of finance-specific operating metrics.



Loans receivable increased by 11%, credit card purchase volumes increased by 6%, and the company’s average number of active accounts increased by 5%. Interest and fees on loans also increased by 12%, partially boosted by an increase to the company’s net interest margin thanks to a rising domestic interest rate environment.



Source: Synchrony Financial Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 4



Unfortunately, Synchrony Financial’s asset quality metrics (which measure the risk of the credit cards that it is underwriting) deteriorated in the most recent quarter.



The company measures the risk of the credit on four primary metrics:



30+ days past due

90+ days past due

Net charge-offs

Allowance for loan losses

Each of these metrics is measured in millions of dollars, and their trends can be seen below.



Source: Synchrony Financial Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 8



Altogether, it was a slow-growth quarter for Synchrony Financial’s net income. Investors should be pleased by the company’s growth in fundamental financial metrics (such as loans receivable), and should keep an eye on the company’s deteriorating credit metrics.



Growth Prospects



Since Synchrony Financial’s spin-off from General Electric back in 2014, the company has been unable to deliver any kind of meaningful growth in its adjusted earnings-per-share:



2014 adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.78

2015 adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.65

2016 adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.71



It is likely that Synchrony Financial’s future growth will exceed its rate of growth since its spin-off.



Synchrony Financial’s future growth will be driven by two main factors.



The first is the continued move from cash payments to credit payments, both in the U.S. and worldwide.



As consumers move increasingly to cards and other non-cash payment systems, credit card companies (including Synchrony Financial) will benefit tremendously.



The second is the continued growth in Synchrony Financial’s partnership base.



The company is the largest pure-play issuer of third-party private-label credit cards, and benefits from expertise in this area. As the company’s partnership base grows, so too will its revenue, net income, and earnings-per-share.



Competitive Advantage & Recession Performance



Synchrony Financial’s competitive advantage comes from its size and entrenched relationships with a number of existing private-label issuers.



The switching costs of changing credit card issuers are significant. Accordingly, Synchrony Financial’s size gives the company an entrenched position as one of the largest participants in its industry.



Since Synchrony Financial has only been a publicly-traded entity since 2014, the company’s recession resilience can be hard to estimate because the company has not published public financial statements during any major economic downturn.



With that said, we can estimate the company will not be exceptionally recession-resistant because credit card debt is some of the worst-performing debt when disposable income becomes constrained.



This is because credit card debt is both revolving and high interest, two factors that make consumers less likely to meet their payments during economic downturns.



Accordingly, Synchrony Financial should not be seen as a defensive position in an investor’s financial portfolio.



Valuation & Expected Total Returns



One of the most appealing characteristics about an investment in Synchrony Financial is the company very attractive valuation.



Synchrony Financial is expected to report adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.70 in fiscal 2017 and the company’s stock is currently trading at $30.26 for a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2.



Here’s how Synchrony Financial’s current valuation compares to its average valuation since being spun-off from General Electric back in 2014:



2014 average price-to-earnings ratio: 9.5

2015 average price-to-earnings ratio: 12.0

2016 average price-to-earnings ratio: 10.7

3-year average: 10.7

While Synchrony Financial’s current valuation is above its average valuation since its spin-off, it is still an absolute bargain relative to the rest of the stock market. Keep in mind that the S&P 500 currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about ~24, which means that Synchrony is trading half as expensive as the rest of the market.



The company’s dividend yield should also appeal to the company’s prospective investors.



Synchrony Financial currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share which yields 2.0% on the company’s current stock price of $30.26.



Synchrony’s dividend yield is in-line with the average dividend yield in the S&P 500, but with a very low payout ratio (just 22% using 2016’s earnings).



Synchrony Financial’s low dividend yield means that the company has the ability to continue raising its dividend payments even if earnings stagnate for a few years.



All said, Synchrony Financial should deliver adequate total returns if the company can realize even ~6% earnings-per-share growth. Any earnings growth beyond this level will likely lead to Synchrony Financial outperforming the broader stock market thanks to its dirt-cheap valuation and solid dividend yield.



Final Thoughts



While we cannot be sure exactly why Warren Buffett bought into Synchrony Financial, there are characteristics of this investment that are similar to past Warren Buffett purchases.



The first is the company’s presence in the financial sector. Warren Buffett is notoriously overweight financials, primarily due to his significant stakes in Wells Fargo (WFC) and American Express (AXP). Buffett clearly likes the financials sector



For investors looking to follow Buffett into cheap financial sector exposure, Synchrony Financial appears to be a solid bet at current prices.

