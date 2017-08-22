Tesla's Build Quality Improved Significantly

Investment Thesis

During the 1Q16 earnings call, Tesla (TSLA) management declared that "Tesla is going to be hell bent on becoming the best manufacturer on earth." In response, I recently proposed that investors track Tesla's warranty expense as a percentage of revenue in order to keep Tesla management honest as the company continues its production ramp. Please read my original article on this topic, Tesla's Warranty Expense And What It Means To Its Future, as a prelude to this article.

Tesla provided us with 2Q17 warranty expense information in its From 10-Q, and the recent data shows Tesla is continuing on its path to accomplishing its goal. This article presents the supporting data, an up-to-date graph showing the improving trend, as well as the shortcomings of this simple analytical tool.

Shortcomings of this metric

As with every financial analysis tool, this one must be used with caution. Readers must first understand its shortcomings throughly before implementing it as part of their investment process.

Its primary shortcoming is that it relies in part on management's "estimate of the projected costs to repair or replace items under warranty." In other words, it has a high risk of being manipulated by management for earnings management. Although there is a way for investors to mitigate this risk in the longer term, as I will explain below, it is practically impossible to spot earnings management as it relates to warranty expense from quarter to quarter.

The secondary shortcoming of this tool is that warranty coverage varies significantly among manufacturers, and from time to time for the same manufacturer, and it's important for investors think through how major changes would impact both the numerator and the denominator.

2Q17 Update

In my original article on the topic, I included the following paragraph:

Since the Model X debacle, Tesla has seen its warranty expense decline as a percentage of its revenues, which is the most commonly used metric when comparing warranty costs among competitors.

2Q17 data shows even further improvement as I explain below the following table included in Tesla's latest Form 10-Q:

Readers should take away the following two observations:

Even though Tesla's quarterly revenue (i.e. denominator) grew by 120% from the year-ago period, provision for warranty (i.e. numerator) grew by only 35%. This represents a very significant improvement in warranty expense accrual per car, which was the subject of many articles in 2016 throughout the Model X debacle (surprisingly, those authors are now silent). Even though Tesla's fleet grew significantly from 2Q16 to 2Q17 (likely by more than 50% according to my estimate) and the average age of its fleet also increased, the actual warranty cost the company incurred in 2Q17 was nearly unchanged from the year-ago quarter at ~$25 million. This is an important observation, and as I indicated, this figure represents the actual warranty expense incurred, which is not a management estimate.

The following graph illustrates the continued long-term improvement in Tesla's warranty expense as a percentage of its revenue:

Source: Tesla Investor Relations, SEC Filings, Form 10-K and 10-Q

How did other companies fair in 2Q17?

Unfortunately, I was not able to update other companies' graphs that I included in my original article, as Tesla is the only company that provides this level of detail each quarter.

Bottom Line

Warranty expense, although heavily reliant on management estimates based on historical experience, is important, because it inversely affects gross margin and flows through the income statement all the way to the bottom line.

Tesla has come a long way since the Model X debacle and is now up against its most important test thus far: achieving volume production for the Model 3. If the company can continue improving the build quality of its cars, the company's margins will improve and its future will look even brighter.

