Helmerich & Payne: Down Over 40% Year To Date; Is The 6% Dividend Worth The Risk?

While HP's dividend carries some risk, at a 6.5% yield it is looking attractive.

The company did not explicitly guarantee the dividend would be maintained in a worst-case scenario, but investors should already understand the realities of the oil industry.

However, HP is investing heavily for the future, by developing high-spec rigs and its acquisition of MOTIVE.

By Bob Ciura

Rig counts have risen sharply in 2017. It seemed, after a long and painful downturn, the oil industry was finally on the road to recovery. But oil prices have not been able to climb above $50 per barrel and stay there for any length of time, which has taken down oilfield services stocks as a result.

For example, Helmerich & Payne (HP) has lost 44% of its value year to date. Revenue has increased significantly so far in 2017, but the company continues to lose money. Analysts have even called into question whether the dividend is sustainable.

Due to its plunging share price, HP’s dividend yield has risen to 6.5%. HP is one of 400 stocks with a 5%+ dividend yield.

And, HP has a long history of dividend growth. It is a Dividend Achiever, which have raised dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

HP’s high dividend yield is attractive, but won't be sustainable if the company keeps posting losses. Fortunately, there are reasons to be optimistic about the dividend going forward.

Business Overview

Helmerich & Payne is a contract driller. It provides oil rigs and related drilling equipment. The company has three operating segments:

U.S. Land (79% of revenue)

International Land (13% of revenue)

Offshore (8% of revenue)

HP’s most important segment is its U.S. land business, in which it is an industry leader. Helmerich & Payne’s U.S. Land segment is the core of the business, comprising the vast majority of its global fleet.

Source: JP Morgan Energy Equity Conference, page 6

2015 and 2016 were very poor years for oilfield services companies like HP, as the low price of oil caused rigs to be taken offline. But 2017 has seen a notable recovery. As of August 18th, the Baker Hughes rig count rose by 455 rigs from the same point last year.

In turn, HP has seen its revenue improve as the year has progressed. Last quarter, HP’s revenue increased 36% from the same quarter last year. The problem for HP is that it has not yet returned to consistent profitability. HP reported a net loss of $105.7 million over the first three quarters of 2017, due to higher operating costs, compared with a $16 million profit in the same period last year.

Growth Prospects

The good news for HP is that the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the underlying trend within the oil drilling industry. That is, the shift from vertical to horizontal drilling. HP has seen a notable shift in the type of well being drilled. As of June, according to HP, vertical wells accounted for only 9% of U.S. activity.

More complex well designs require more complex rigs, and HP is set up well to service new demand, with its lineup of super-spec FlexRigs. HP’s market share in U.S. land drilling is strong, and its market share in Active AC drive rigs is even better, at nearly 30%.

Source: JP Morgan Energy Equity Conference, page

Through the first three fiscal quarters of 2017, HP increased its active fleet by 98 rigs, 86 of which were super-spec upgrades. This is a positive catalyst for HP, because higher-spec rigs carry higher pricing. Stronger pricing led to a 13% increase in average rig margin per day last quarter.

Another growth catalyst is technological advancement. HP strengthened its technological advantages by acquiring MOTIVE Drilling Technologies for $75 million.

MOTIVE makes technologies that significantly increase the quality of drilled wells. MOTIVE makes software that makes bit guidance easier, which improves well drilling, and also helps reduce labor costs by increasing the use of automation.

HP is a leader in oil rig drilling technology, and its acquisition of MOTIVE earlier this year will help it stay ahead of the competition.

Competitive Advantages & Recession Performance

As previously mentioned, HP’s competitive advantage is its advanced technology and dominant position in land rigs. As of June 2017, HP held a nearly 20% share of the U.S. land rig market.

Source: JP Morgan Energy Equity Conference, page 7

Since HP is the strongest operator in U.S. land rigs, it will likely be among the biggest beneficiaries of continued recovery in oil rig activity.

Another competitive advantage for HP is a strong balance sheet. The company has a total-debt-to-capitalization ratio of 10%, far below that of its competitors. A strong balance sheet gives HP the ability to invest in growth initiatives.

Source: JP Morgan Energy Equity Conference, page 4

A strong competitive position helped HP perform surprisingly well during the last recession. Earnings per share are shown below:

2007 earnings per share of $3.60

2008 earnings per share of $4.23 (17.5% increase)

2009 earnings per share of $3.32 (21.5% decline)

2010 earnings per share of $2.66 (20% decline)

HP remained profitable throughout thanks to its competitive advantages.

Dividend Analysis

With a 6.5% current dividend yield, HP looks very attractive for income investors. However, sustainability is equally important. HP’s dividend could be a significant driver of future returns, but not if the dividend is cut. Investors seem to be concerned about a potential dividend reduction, given HP’s massive share price decline over the course of 2017. HP continues to post quarterly losses. A company can only lose money for so long before a dividend cut becomes necessary.

Adding to the uncertainty is that HP management did not explicitly guarantee the dividend. On last quarter’s earnings call, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio said:

As mentioned in the past, it is unlikely that the company would issue additional debt with the sole purpose of sustaining or increasing current dividend levels.

He went on to state that, in short, the company intends to continue paying dividends, with the expectation that operating conditions would improve. Indeed, revenue has increased significantly this year, which bodes well for the dividend, provided HP can get its costs under control.

Capital expenditures rose by 37% in the first nine months of 2017, to $300 million. For the fiscal year, capital expenditures are expected at $400 million, compared with $257 million for 2016. HP is investing aggressively in its next-generation rig technology, which is weighing on its fundamentals in the short-term, but could pay off over the long run.

Management did not guarantee the dividend would be secure if oil prices kept falling, which should not surprise investors. In a worst-case scenario of significantly lower oil prices over a multi-year period, investors should expect HP, or any other company, to do what it needs to in order to protect its long-term future.

Final Thoughts

The oil business could be characterized as a boom-or-bust industry. Investors should price in at least the possibility that HP’s dividend could be cut, if oil prices decline further. Management made it clear that they would not jeopardize the long-term financial health of the business just to continue paying the dividend.

That said, if oil prices can get above $50 per barrel and stay there, HP’s dividend is likely to survive. Free cash flow should improve next year, from continued revenue growth, a large backlog, and the flexibility to cut capital spending. As a result, while HP’s dividend is riskier than the average stock, the 6.5% yield could reward investors willing to take the risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.