Social Security 'Maximum Income': Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Since the inception of Social Security in 1940, average lifespans have increased by two decades, yet the government’s “normal retirement age” has risen by just two years in that time, from 65 to 67. That 1:10 ratio is a bit out of whack, wouldn’t you say?

No, I’m not here to suggest a retirement age in your late 80s, now that men on average can expect another 22 years of life after turning 65 and women another 24 years. Rather, after having discussed sequence of returns issues in our last two articles (here and here), I think we should look a bit at longevity, the other key factor in retirement planning, specifically as it relates to Social Security, which remains the lynchpin of Americans’ retirement.

For a long time, a majority of Americans have been claiming Social Security at the earliest possible time – at age 62 – despite the lower payout that entailed. Workplace incentives relating to pension liability and perhaps cultural factors favoring leisure have been likely causes.

However, recent research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College has found that the tide of early claiming is turning. The research cites the move from defined benefit to defined contribution plans as the key factor, but also health and longevity gains as additional reasons for Americans to gradually delay taking Social Security.

As recently as 1996, 56% of men claimed Social Security at age 62, whereas in 2013 that figure fell to 35.6%; the average retirement age has increased by 18 months. This is a welcome trend, given the difficulty of financing retirement. As a means of possibly furthering it, I’d like to share an insight that may be helpful to Americans deciding on a claiming strategy.

The idea is not mine. (With great regret I cannot remember who once suggested it to me so that I could give proper credit.) In any event, somebody (likely an expert in either Social Security or behavioral finance) told me that Social Security’s employment of the term “full retirement age” anchors people’s thinking about when retirement is supposed to take place. It has been assumed by a generation of Americans that age 65 = retirement. To nudge people in a helpful direction, my interlocutor, therefore, suggested the quite brilliant new framing of “maximum income.” No one wants to be the sucker leaving free money on the table. If financial advisors or Social Security administrators are instead building a conversation around how to maximize the financial benefit, that can help people to claim benefits at a later age, and thus boost personal financial solvency.

Increasing longevity and growing economic pressures are making age-65 retirement harder to swing for average Americans. Delaying benefits, and thereby increasing monthly payments, will help people make the stretch.

