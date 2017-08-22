Foot Locker Down 33% In 5 Days - Is There Any Hope?

The stock is cheap, but investors might still be better off avoiding Foot Locker.

By Bob Ciura

The past week has been a nightmare for Foot Locker (FL). Consider how far the stock has fallen. On Aug. 16th, Foot Locker closed at $48.57; on Monday the stock closed below $32.

FL Price data by YCharts

Foot Locker's dramatic decline was all due to the company's poor second-quarter earnings report, which badly missed expectations. Making matters worse was a less-than-reassuring outlook from management.

On the surface, Foot Locker might now look appealing to dividend and value investors. The stock is dirt cheap, and offers a nearly 4% dividend yield. Plus, Foot Locker has increased its dividend for seven years in a row. With three more annual raises, it will join the list of Dividend Achievers, a group of 265 with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

However, an attractive dividend yield and cheap valuation are little consolation if the underlying business is deteriorating. This article will attempt to assess the damage of Foot Locker's second-quarter report.

Business Overview

There is no way to sugarcoat Foot Locker's second-quarter earnings report, it was a disaster across the board. Revenue came in at $1.7 billion, missing expectations by $100 million and representing a 4.4% year-over-year decline. The biggest shock from the quarter was comparable sales, a key measure for retailers that shows sales at stores open at least one year. Comparable sales declined 6% for the quarter, a huge drop from the 0.5% increase in the previous quarter.

The steep decline was not expected, as Foot Locker had been very successful at producing revenue growth over the past several years. Coming into 2017, sales and earnings-per-share had increased for seven years in a row.

Source: 2016 Annual Report, page 5

In addition to the big sales drop last quarter, margins also deteriorated. Overall, earnings-per-share declined 59%, to $0.39. Even after excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings-per-share still declined 34% from the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings-per-share of $0.62 missed analyst expectations by a whopping $0.28.

The retail industry is clearly slimming down, after years of steady expansion. The e-commerce boom has revealed that the U.S. is over-retailed. Foot Locker itself appears to be in a difficult position. It has more than 3,300 stores, which are primarily mall-based.

Conditions are changing rapidly, and Foot Locker has fallen behind. Because of heightened competitive threats, the danger going forward is that the company incurs permanent damage to its earnings growth prospects.

Growth Prospects

Not only was last quarter a dud, but Foot Locker doesn't foresee much improvement over the remainder of the year. Expectations are for comparable sales to decline at a 3%-4% rate in both the third and fourth quarters. And, gross margins are expected to decline by 230-250 basis points in the current quarter, and 150-170 basis points in the fourth quarter.

There is a great deal of uncertainty as to whether Foot Locker's long-term growth is still intact. Foot Locker is a retailer, which essentially means it is a middle-man between product manufacturers and the consumer. The rise of e-commerce retailers like Amazon.com (AMZN) has put enormous pressure on brick-and-mortar retailers like Foot Locker. Amazon.com offers shoppers the convenience of at-home delivery and lower prices, all without ever having to leave home.

In order for a brick-and-mortar retailer to be successful in this new environment, it must offer shoppers a reason to continue going there. Retailers need to be differentiated in some way, otherwise consumers will keep gravitating to online shopping. Foot Locker could be facing a structural decline, as it does not enjoy many competitive advantages.

Competitive Advantages and Recession Performance

Foot Locker offers little in terms differentiation. All of the footwear and apparel products it sells could easily be found online, often for lower prices, and with much more convenience. Add to this the heavy reliance Foot Locker has on a single supplier, Nike (NKE). According to Foot Locker's 2016 10-K, approximately 68% of all merchandise purchased in 2016 was from Nike.

Manufacturers have plenty of reason to cut out the middle man and sell directly to consumers. This is likely why, along with its most recent quarterly earnings results, Nike announced a partnership agreement with Amazon. Going forward, Nike will begin selling a limited assortment of footwear, apparel, and accessories on Amazon. This is good news for Nike, as its direct-to-consumer sales increased 18% in the most recent fiscal year, to over $9 billion. But at the same time, it's terrible news for Foot Locker.

Separately, Foot Locker is not a recession-resistant business model. Its financial performance during the Great Recession is as follows:

2008 earnings-per-share of $0.67

2009 earnings-per-share of $0.54

2010 earnings-per-share of $1.10

Foot Locker's earnings recovered significantly in 2010 after the recession ended. Nevertheless, investors should expect the company to be negatively impacted, if another recession were to occur going forward.

Valuation and Expected Total Returns

Value investors might find Foot Locker to be a bargain. After its punishing sell-off, the stock now trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of just 6.7, based on 2016 adjusted earnings-per-share of $4.82. This is the lowest price-to-earnings ratio Foot Locker has had in the past five years. In turn, the dividend yield is at a five-year high.

FL PE Ratio (ttm) data by YCharts

The stock seems to be deeply undervalued, but a mid-to-high single-digit multiple is fairly common in the retail industry, particularly when it comes to specialty retailers.

Foot Locker's price-to-earnings ratio is as low as it is, because the market is anticipating a significant decline in future earnings capacity. There is a great deal of headline risk for Foot Locker. The stock could regain a higher valuation multiple going forward, but the company needs to prove that it has a plan to fend off the competitive threat from Amazon.

Aside from changes in the valuation multiple, Foot Locker's total returns will be generated from earnings growth and dividends. With a forecast for a 3%-4% sales decline and falling margins, Foot Locker will likely not grow earnings this year. As a result, it seems prudent to take a cautious view of long-term earnings growth.

If Foot Locker can return to revenue growth over the long-term, the stock could generate positive total returns of approximately 8%-10% per year, when cost cuts, share repurchases, and dividends are factored in. However, there is a high level of risk that Foot Locker's fundamentals could be permanently impaired, from direct-to-consumer sales and e-commerce, and that earnings will decline going forward.

Final Thoughts

Foot Locker shares have fallen so far, so fast, that investors looking for deep-value may be intrigued. Foot Locker has a nearly 4% dividend yield and a very low price-to-earnings ratio. But, in order for turnarounds to be successful, there must be catalysts on the horizon. When it comes to Foot Locker, none seem to exist.

Foot Locker needs to show investors exactly how it plans to retain market share, in an environment in which its most important supplier could potentially cut it out entirely. Until then, investors may be better off avoiding the stock.

