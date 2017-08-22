Nike - No. 1 Retail Stock

Even though Nike has performed really well over the last few years, we see that lower retail sentiment is dragging the stock down.

In this article, I will explain why I believe that Nike (NKE) is the best retail stock. This will be based on leading retail indicators and Nike's strategy that allows the company to fully benefit from retail growth.



Source: Nike

Retail Outlook & Sentiment

One of the most important things to do before going in depth is analyzing the industry a company operates in. In this case, we need to look at the retail industry. I use two indicators to show the growth outlook in this industry.

Those two are the Michigan consumer confidence and the ISM retail industry sentiment. The ISM retail industry index is a leading indicator that shows you the 12 month totals of all monthly reports. These monthly ISM reports tell us how the retail industry is performing compared with other non-manufacturing reports. If you add these numbers together, you get a graph that perfectly displays growth sentiment as you will find out going further into this article.

What we see is a very strong sentiment rally after the recession. The growth outlook had been raised over and over again despite the confidence dip in 2011. In 2015, we saw something interesting. The ISM retail trade index peaked and has not recovered since. This also seems to have plateaued consumer confidence.

Now, let's look at the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) and Nike's stock price. We see that retail started to peak a few months before Nike failed to reach new highs.

There is no denying that Nike has not gone anywhere since the summer of 2015. This means two years without capital gains while major indices have gone from all-time-high to all-time-high. One thing is clear: the retail and consumer environment has entered a period of slower growth expectations, and that is a big drag on companies like Nike.

However, Nike's stock price is the only thing that is doing poorly. In June, the company finished its fiscal year 2017 which saw 6% higher sales and 16% higher earnings per share.

In Western Europe, sales grew 12% which is still 2 points below the 14% revenue growth in emerging markets. Chine saw even higher growth sales at 17%.

Nike's strong sales performance continues to support further stock gains in a rather weak environment as far as I'm concerned.

Exploiting The Retail Business In Times Of A Changing Customer

One of the things Nike has made clear is the challenge they face in providing products to a changing customer. Nike mentioned three major customer trends.

The consumer appetite for newness and choice Unlimited access to new products More versions of things they love

Consumers want brands that lead with elevated service and new experiences Brands that engage and make personal connections

Consumers want the latest products faster

All of this is part of Nike's consumer direct offense to align with consumers on products, design, and categories in key cities.

Aside from the fact that Nike is very well positioned when it comes to identifying (potential) customers, I have to say that I am impressed by Nike's efforts to benefit from retail growth in every segment and market.

In the US, for example, the company is executing a new pilot collaboration with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) with a limited Nike product assortment. This is still in its early stages, but it is aiming to provide a better customer experience and using the online environment to grow further.

Nike is also working together with Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to offer a dedicated Nike page on Nordstrom's app. The same has already worked out in Europe where Nike uses Zalando (OTCPK:ZLNDY) for better product placement and customer outreach.

It gets even better in China where Nike provides a premium experience on Tmall, which is the world's largest platform and reaches 500 million users. On this platform, Nike is the biggest sports brand which is absolutely key in a high growth market like China.

Source: nike.world.tmall.com

Conclusion

What we are seeing hear is a very interesting situation. Overall sentiment in the retail and consumer business peaked in 2015 and that has pulled almost every consumer stock down.

However, Nike does not face the problems many brick and mortar companies are facing. Nike is able to benefit from the ongoing online trends by offering its products on major platforms in all key regions. That's in addition to the ability to serve the ever demanding and changing customer in ways that only highly flexible consumer brands can.

My strategy is to wait for stronger retail sentiment before buying this stock. If you add strong fundamental growth to this increasingly outperforming business model, you get a stock that will crush competitors.

