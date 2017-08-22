DSW: The Death Of Footwear

We are watching shares of DSW Inc. (DSW) rally hard today after its just reported Q2. Sentiment was pretty bearish heading into the report as we all know that retail has been decimated, and footwear names have been hit or miss. In fact, we have heard the term "death of footwear" tossed around. The overall selling pain has moved all around retail, with athletic footwear and retail names getting hit in the latest smackdown. We at Quad 7 Capital have been very closely watching all things related to retail and footwear, with one of our largest positions being in Foot Locker (FL), which we are now taking a bath on following its worst quarter in a decade. There were concerns that the deluge in traffic would hit other retailers, including DSW, but today's' just reported results show DSW has structured itself accordingly to protect its brand. It clearly does not face the same challenges as Foot Locker, or other related names, though it shares some traffic related concerns, and a somewhat fickle consumer.

That said, the numbers from DSW far exceeded our expectations, as well as consensus analyst expectations. In Q2 2017, the company reported net income of $28.6 million ($0.35 per share). On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.38 per share and absolutely crushed estimates by $0.09. Truly well ahead of expectations. Digging deeper, we see that some of the key indicators reflect the changing consumer, as we saw with Foot Locker. Same store sales is a prime example which had been great for many quarters up until the last year or so. What is going on? For DSW they were actually up slightly, rising 0.6% year-over-year while revenue generated at these stores fell 3.3%, to $680.4 million in Q2. What is more, this beat estimates by $15 million (given the way this quarter has been for most retailers, we thought this was going to be far worse). Profit remains strong, with reported gross profit rising 50 basis points. This was due to strong cost controls (operating expenses as a percent of sales fell 10 basis points), lower markdowns and getting their internet game on point. Commenting on the quarter, Roger Rawlins, CEO stated:

"We were pleased to report our first positive comp quarter since 2015. This resulted in a healthy increase in regular priced sales and improvements across all selling metrics. With our mission to inspire self-expression, these results demonstrate how our strategic direction is resonating with the DSW customer. We are deepening our customer connection with unique product and meaningful experiences that will define Designer Shoe Warehouse as the trusted authority for all things footwear. The current retail consolidation provides significant opportunity to acquire market share, and in the next 12 months, we will unveil several exciting new initiatives that will inspire emotional loyalty with the DSW brand. At the same time, we are building the infrastructure to mobilize inventory across all of our brands and enable us to better serve our customers. We are confident these initiatives will grow sales, cash flow and profitability long-term."

We love what we see here. Management acknowledges what is happening and plans to step up and take market share. The company acknowledges that it has loyal customers (something we believe Foot Locker has as well). From a shareholder perspective, we have to be pleased as well with the results. The company has also declared a $0.20 quarterly dividend, and based on a $19 share price, the company yields 4.2%. In addition, the company will be buying backs shares as it has authorized a $500 million buyback because it views its shares as undervalued at 12 times trailing earnings. Finally, the balance sheet is respectable, as it is cash rich with limited debt. It has cash and cash equivalents of $271 million, rising from $244 million last year. Non-current liabilities are at $178 million, while current liabilities improved to $287 million from $314 million last year.

Bottom line? Footwear isn't dead. We all still walk, right people? Retail is changing, but is far from dead. It shows that while Foot Locker did have some issues with innovation and lower demand, that actions from management, proper building of loyalty, and a strategic online plan can make all the difference. We are bullish on DSW.

