Trans World Entertainment's (TWMC) CEO Michael Feurer on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trans World Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:TWMC)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 22, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael Feurer - Chief Executive Officer

John Anderson - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Hoffman - Chief Merchandising Officer

Analysts

William Meyers - Miller Asset Management

Michael Hertz - Hertz Investments

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Feurer, CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Michael Feurer

Thank you, Brenda. Good morning. Thank you for joining us as we discuss our second quarter results. On the call with me today are John Anderson, our Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Hoffman, our Chief Merchandising Officer.

Before John reviews our financial results, I’d like to provide highlights from the quarter. Total Trans World revenue for the quarter increased 59% driven by etailz. The increase in revenue highlights the digital diversification of the company. We continue to focus on the growth potential of etailz, the reinvention and stabilization of the FYE brand and the synergies afforded by the combination of the two. For the acquisition of etailz and the on-boarding of shared tactical creative merchandizing and marketing talent, we are developing a relevant next generation 360 degree consumer model.

Sales for the etailz segment were up 48% as compared to the same period last year and acceleration from the 39% increase during the first quarter. etailz contributed 42% of total revenue for the company. In our FYE segment we experienced expanded margins, a 7% decline and inventory per square foot and a double-digit growth in our livestock categories. We improved our comp sales result from the first quarter. Comp sales were down 3.6% versus a decline of 9.4% in the first quarter. However, July sales were impacted by physical media declines and the weak summer box office, both of which will continue headwinds into the second half of the year.

Now, John will take you through financial highlights for the second quarter.

John Anderson

Thanks, Mike. Good morning everyone. Comparisons to the prior year for the etailz segment represent unconsolidated performance of etailz for the three calendar months ended July

31, 2016. For the second quarter, our net loss was $5.6 million or $0.15 per diluted share as compared to a net loss of $4.7 million or $0.15 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2016.

Total operating loss for the quarter was $5.4 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.5 million last year. The FYE segment recorded an operating loss of $5.5 million. etailz adjusted operating income, which excludes $646,000 in acquisition related amortization and compensation expense was $744,000, a 9% increase as compared to the second quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter as presented in Note 1 of our earnings release was a loss of $2.3 million as compared to a loss of $2.9 million last year. Total revenue for the quarter was $102.5 million, an increase of 59% compared to last year. In the FYE segment, revenue declined 8.4%, in the etailz segment revenue for the second quarter was $43.5 million, a 48% increase as compared to the second quarter last year. Total gross profit for the quarter was $35.2 million or a 34.3% compared to the $26.7 million or 41.5% last year. In the FYE segment, the gross margin rate improved to 42.5% compared to 41.5% last year. Total SG&A expenses for the quarter were $37.2 million or 36.3% of revenue compared to $29.6 million or 46% last year.

In the FYE segment, SG&A expenses decreased $1.4 million or 4.6% for the second quarter to $28.2 million. On a rate basis, SG&A expenses in the FYE segment were 47.9% compared to 46% last year. The increase in rate was primarily due to the comp sales decline and expenses to support the upgrading of the company’s digital and data capability including the re-platforming of fye.com. Depreciation and amortization for the quarter was $3.3 million versus $1.6 million last year. The increase is primarily due to the amortization of intangible assets related to the etailz acquisition. Interest expense decreased to $59,000 for the quarter from $172,000 last year. The reduction in interest expense was due to the amendment of our credit facility executed this past January.

Now, let me touch on our results for the first half of the year. Total revenue for the first half increased 46% to $204.4 million compared to $140.1 million for the same period last year as $80.5 million in revenue from etailz more than offset of $16.2 million decline in FYE revenue. Net loss was $2 million or $0.16 per diluted share for the first half compared to a net loss of $4.6 million or $0.15 per diluted share for the same period last year. During the first half of 2017, the company recorded an $8.7 million gain on insurance proceeds from the company owned life insurance policies.

Operating loss for the first half was $10.6 million compared to an operating loss of $5.2 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA on non-GAAP measure was a loss of $3.4 million for the first half compared to a loss of $2.1 million last year.

Cash and cash equivalence at the end of the second quarter were $14 million compared to $79 million last year. The primary uses of the cash were the acquisition and operations of etailz and investments in new and remodelled stores in fiscal 2016.

Inventory including $26 million from etailz was $127 million at the end of the second quarter versus $120 million at the end of second quarter last year. Excluding etailz, inventory per square foot was $67 at the end of the second quarter or $72 last year, a 7% decline. We ended the quarter with 269 stores and 1.5 million square feet in operations, versus last year's 290 stores and 1.7 million square feet.

Now, Scott will take you through our merchandize sales highlights.

Scott Hoffman

Thanks, John. Good morning. Comparable sales for the FYE segment were down 3.6% versus last year for the quarter. As Mike mentioned, although still negative our comp sales trend did improve from the first quarter. In our lifestyle categories comp sales increased 19% for the quarter, we are focused on identifying, creating and delivering merchandize that differentiates our customer experience and brand. These categories represented 37% of our business for the quarter compared to 29% last year.

For the quarter, electronics comp sales increased 13%, electronics represented 11% of our business for the quarter compared to 9% last year. Media category sales declined 17% for the quarter and represented 52% of our business compared to 62% last year. As mentioned, etailz sales were up 48% for the quarter, the combination of etailz technology and FYEs relationships are now adding incremental dollars which we expect to accelerate in the second half of the year.

Now, I’ll turn it back over Mike.

Michael Feurer

Thanks, Scott. To achieve our overall growth we must combine the best of physical and digital experiences in new ways that matter to the customer. Trans World is improving shopping experience and reaching through the following. Upgrading our digital foundation to provide our customers with a frictionless shopping experience, collaborating with entertainment partners to offer our customers experience with a sense of community, investing in technology and talent to drive sales using smart data and predictive analytics and immersing into the vibrant digital market place. Embracing the direction of the New American consumer model and aggressively repositioning the organization to better serve our customers and partners. Through etailz and the ongoing transformation of the FYE segment, we will maximize the tools and capabilities we've constructed, acquired and are developing to create a next generation 360 degree consumer model.

I’d like to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from the line of William Meyers with Miller Asset Management. Please go ahead with your question.

William Meyers

Hi, thanks for taking the question. I'm taking that you’re not breaking out video and music separately anymore. But could you just give a little bit of color on how video did versus music?

Michael Feurer

During the quarter, the video business was down 15%, where the music business was down 19%. So, since they had similar results, we just looked at those as a combined category at this point.

William Meyers

Okay. And would you say this is normal for the situation we’re in or was there anything in particular that either drove sales or caused sales to decline more than usual?

Scott Hoffman

Hi, this is Scott. It was fairly normal in terms of for this year, last year, what we were up again and what the release calendar looks like.

Michael Feurer

It was a slight improvement from the first quarter and music in the first quarter we were down 21% and video we were down 17%.

William Meyers

Okay, thank you. That’s all for me.

Operator

Our next question is from Michael Hertz with Hertz Investments. Please go ahead with your question.

Michael Hertz

I wanted to ask if you guys are considering doing any kind of stock buyback or something like that with your excess cash. It seems like the stock has been down quite a bit since the etailz acquisition?

Michael Feurer

We reported the cash balance of $14 million at the end of the quarter. We do have some restrictions in our credit agreement, where if we’re borrowing it anytime during a six month period we’d be prohibited from doing any type of dividend or stock buyback.

Michael Hertz

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

I would like to turn the floor back to management for any closing comments.

Michael Feurer

Okay, thank you Brenda. I would like to thank you for your time today. We look forward to talking to you about our third quarter 2017 results in November. Thanks.

Operator

And it concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And thank you for your participation.

