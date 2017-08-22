Updated PIMCO UNII And Earnings - July

We given an overview of the sector they are most exposed as it related directly to NII.

We continue to watch the PIMCO monthly earnings for signs and direction on our top three holdings in the Core Portfolio. We wanted to issue a 'primer' on these funds in addition to the typical analysis of the monthly report.

The PIMCO funds have diverse investment strategies but the top holdings in the Core are situated as a play on non-agency MBS.

So what are non-agency MBS?

A mortgage backed security (MBS) is a pool of mortgages that are packaged up and sold to investors. They come in two flavors: Agency and non-agency. Agency MBS are issued by a government (quasi-government) agency including Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. These securities typically have higher-rated "prime" mortgages pooled together. The risk of default from these securities is very low.

A non-agency MBS is typically issued by a bank of mortgage originator and consists primarily of mortgages that do not qualify to being acquired by one of the quasi-government agencies. Many of these securities were issued between 2001 and 2007 during the "housing bubble". Very little new issuance has been created since the Financial Crisis.

Many of these non-agency MBS were sold to pension funds and other institutional investors prior to 2008 since they were billed as investment grade-rated by the ratings agencies. However, following the subprime bubble bursting, the ratings agencies downgraded them to 'junk' status forcing many of the pensions to sell their stakes, often at fire sale prices.

In stepped many distressed debt hedge funds and other fixed income money managers like PIMCO scooping up these securities, many of which were yielding more than 25%, at very cheap prices (some as low as 5 cents on the dollar). The market bottomed in 2010 and since then, as the housing market recovered, so too have these non-agency MBS.

PCI and PDI both have large allocations to these strategies. As a mortgage in the pool gets refinanced, the mortgage gets pulled out of the pool at 'par' increasing the valuation of the MBS (while lowering the income production). This continues to help increase the 'mark' or NAV of the CEFs that own these securities.

The size of the non-agency market is down to approximately $515 billion, which is a relatively small size compared to most other sectors. As the housing market continues to recover, and borrowers are finally able to refinance their mortgages- some after a decade or more- we should see more marks-to-market of these MBS and higher NAVs on the PIMCO and other non-agency MBS funds.

There two main drivers for the prices of these securities:

Housing prices High yield credit spreads

Housing prices are a key determinant of these prices along with credit spreads. These are classified now as un-rated securities but were downgraded to non-investment grade before that. So they can show correlation to the high yield debt market.

Case-Shiller home prices continue to move higher and have in many markets surpassed their 2007 peaks. Many are calling it another bubble like the chart below:

But as the home prices recover, it helps underwater homeowners refinance their loans and move out of the market. Without much in the way of new issuance, the supply ("float") of the non-agency market continues to shrink. The $515 billion float today is down from $2.2 trillion in 2007 (most were issued between 2002 and 2007) and will continue to shrink due to refinancings and sales. Given the trends in the space currently, the opportunity currently available has roughly another 5-7 years to go, all else being equal.

Credit spreads can influence the prices of these securities just like any debt instrument. Below is the Merril Lynch US HY option-adjusted spread and the price of PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI). You can clearly see the inverse relationship- as the HY spread widens, the NAV of PDI is in most instances declining pulling down the price of the fund.

Simply looking at the chart, we can clearly see that we are near five-year lows in spreads (as we've discussed many times), meaning we may be reaching a top in the momentum realized since late 2014. We noted in our January 2017 newsletter that going forward we may soon be just coupon clippers from here forward as the NAV gains from lower spreads dissipates.

So what will PIMCO do once this trade fades? Well, they have been opportunistic in the marketplace benefiting from their size and scale to purchase large blocks of these securities. The main sellers of these securities today have been the distressed debt hedge funds that bought them right after the financial crisis. These funds now see the securities as outside of 'distressed debt' and are moving on to other trades.

In order to assess the decline of the sector, we can follow PIMCOs monthly releases of their holdings and we will see how the trade is holding up if the percentage of their holdings in non-agency starts to fade. Again, we think there is several more years for this to run. Without another similar opportunity, it is likely that NAVs and distributions in these funds will suffer. But many things can change between now and when the 'trade' is no longer applicable.

PIMCO Closed-End Funds

Net investment income trends:

The most glaring item on the above chart is the really low amount of net investment income generated on both PDI and PCI. But the low production on net investment income is not isolated to those two funds but also PCM, PKO, RCS, and PGP. What is the one common trait of all those funds? It is the fiscal year end. All of those funds have a fiscal year end of June 30.

What does it mean? Clearly there is some portfolio management going on whereby the manager is realizing as much income as they can in the month prior to the end date in order juice up the numbers a bit. This is a bit concerning if that is indeed what is happening.

UNII trends:

UNII trends are likely to be more valuable in assessing their performance (but still not as good as NAV data). In this case, PTY shows the worst performance with a -$0.18 UNII balance, down 7 cents in the last month and 12 cents over the last two months. PCI had a 9 cent move lower and 10 cents over the last two months. PDI showed better results with UNII flat in the last month and down just a penny over the last two. PFN/PFL still have decently strong UNII balances, despite coverage ratios now in the 80% area.

Coverage ratios:

Coverage ratios are a simple mathematical formula based on GAAP accounting rules. The formula is simply NII compared to the distribution. But funds today have new *tools* that they can invest in and are not simply structures with a bunch of bonds in them. The NAV trends, below, can incorporate all those different tools as all securities have to be marked-to-market by the fund custodian (usually State Street Bank).

NAV trends:

The NAV increases hold a lot more information than does the coverage ratios or even UNII balances. For example, PDI saw its NAV increase by 74 cents over the last two months, net of the distribution while PCI is up 67 cents net of its distribution. That is a tremendous outperformance despite lower net investment income generation.

Most investors in closed-end funds invest in them for the yield and the CEF marketplace has adapted over the last couple of decades to accommodate them. There is no doubt about the typical investment mentality of why most investors select closed-end funds for their yield. A cut in the distribution would certainly cause a negative reaction to the price of the fund.

But given the trends in the non-agency MBS sector, any cut, even as much as 15%-20% to the distribution, would likely be offset by the NAV in just a few months. The initial price correction would likely be fierce but a bottom will be found after a few days and the NAV would only see improved momentum.

Conclusion

The PIMCO funds showed weak coverage but we believe that is a function of their investment strategy and the GAAP accounting requirements of the monthly earnings releases. Annual financials will be out in a few months that will show more information about NII and total gains being earned. Until then we only have this information to go by.

NAVs have increased significantly in the last two months as well as YTD, with PCI posting over $4.20 of NAV increases gross the distributions, which totaled $1.15. That extra $3+ can be used for the distribution as well. Should we sell just because the distribution could go from $0.1641 to $0.14, a cut of 2.4 cents per month, when the NAV increased over $3.00 net of that distribution?

While we do not have a crystal ball or all the information other than bits and pieces, its those bits and pieces that allow us to produce an estimated guess of what is going on. The sector holdings along with the NII yields and commentary provide us with their overall investment strategy. Still, a distribution cut would not be the end of the world and should be put into the context of a rising NAV.

While the returns of the last year (+33%) in funds like PCI are likely over, and NAV gains should moderate from here, the trade is still valid. There are few other options out in the marketplace today as we generally believe the CEF universe to be fully valued outside of maybe a dozen positions.

