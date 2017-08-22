Control4: Applying Federal Tax Would Yield 30% Downside To Sell-Side EPS Estimates And Targets

Control4 Corp (CTRL) appears to be a controversial stock. The bulls like it because of leverage to secular growth in the home automation market. The bears believe it’s about to be disrupted by Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), among others, with their popular do-it-yourself devices/connectivity, and it seems every week these companies are introducing new features to make their consumer appeal stronger, all at much lower price points (and without Control4's dealer installation). However, this article is not going to address either of the bull/bear debates, but rather focus on analytical and valuation errors by sell-side analysts around the company’s NOL, which I estimate overstates consensus EPS estimates, and in turn, target prices, by ~30%, all else equal.

So what are sell-side analysts doing wrong?

Simply put, most sell-side analysts are valuing CTRL on untaxed EPS, all while adding back untaxed intangible amortization and stock-based compensation. This makes little sense, in my opinion, as either the domestic NOLs will be utilized over the next few years or the company may remove the current valuation allowance against its domestic net deferred tax asset. In turn, by setting a price target based on a P/E multiple applied to untaxed EPS, analysts are effectively capitalizing the tax benefit despite it having a finite life (meaning sometime in the future, CTRL will be a federal tax payer). A quick accounting note: by having a valuation allowance, the benefits of the NOL are being recognized as a reduction to income tax expense on the income statement, causing CTRL to have an immaterial amount of income tax expense (or sometimes even a tax benefit).

Let’s take the analysis a little deeper.

Per CTRL’s June 30, 2017, 10-Q filing:

CTRL has nearly $60m federal NOLs: “As of December 31, 2016, our net operating loss (“NOL”) carryforward amounts for U.S. federal income and state tax purposes were $59.5 million and $61.0 million, respectively.”

“As of December 31, 2016, our net operating loss (“NOL”) carryforward amounts for U.S. federal income and state tax purposes were $59.5 million and $61.0 million, respectively.” The effective tax rates differs from the statutory rate due to the domestic valuation allowance offsetting most of the statutory rate.

The company has significant judgment in recording the valuation allowance.

Removing the valuation allowance would bring the effective tax rate to closely approximate the statutory rate of 34%.

Below is the section from the 10-Q substantiating the above, as shown on pages 16-17, located here (EDGAR Filing Documents for 0001558370-17-005930):

Income tax expense was $0.2 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively, or approximately 6% and 24% of income (loss) before income taxes, respectively. Income tax benefit was $2.5 million and $9.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively, or approximately 115% and 362% of income (loss) before income taxes, respectively. The effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, differs from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 34% primarily due to the domestic valuation allowance offsetting most of the statutory rate, offset by the partial reversal of the Company’s valuation allowance due to the deferred tax liability that was recorded as part of the Triad acquisition, primarily due to the differences between the book and tax basis of the acquired intangible assets. The rate is further increased by foreign income taxes, state income taxes or taxes in states for which net operating loss carryforwards are not available, the U.S. federal alternative minimum tax and the impact of incentive stock options as well as other permanent differences. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s NOL carryforward amounts for U.S. federal income and state tax purposes were $59.5 million and $61.0 million, respectively. The NOL carryforwards will expire between 2017 and 2034. In addition to the NOL carryforwards, as of December 31, 2016, the Company had U.S. federal and state research and development credit carryforwards of $7.1 million and $2.8 million, respectively, which will expire between 2017 and 2034.

Significant judgment is required in determining the Company’s provision for income taxes, recording valuation allowances against deferred tax assets and evaluating the Company’s uncertain tax positions. In evaluating the ability to recover its deferred tax assets, in full or in part, the Company considers all available positive and negative evidence, including past operating results, forecast of future market growth, forecasted earnings, future taxable income and prudent and feasible tax planning strategies. Due to historical net losses incurred and the uncertainty of realizing the deferred tax assets, for all the periods presented, the Company has a full valuation allowance against domestic deferred tax assets. To the extent that the Company generates positive income and expects, with reasonable certainty, to continue to generate positive domestic income, the Company may release the valuation allowance in a future period. This release would result in the recognition of certain deferred tax assets, resulting in a decrease to income tax expense for the period such release is made. In addition, the effective tax rate in subsequent periods would increase, and more closely approximate the federal statutory rate of 34%, after giving consideration to state income taxes, foreign income taxes, tax credits, the effect of stock-based compensation windfalls or shortfalls, and exercising incentive stock options.

What’s bizarre, in my view, is the way sell-side analysts are treating the NOL because it’s unusual for analysts to derive price targets based on paying little to no taxes, instead of being a full tax payer. In most cases, the present value of the NOL is valued separately, because it’s finite in length, and not capitalized using a price to earnings multiple, with the latter approach taken by most analysts. CTRL’s statutory federal income tax rate is 34% (per page 16 of the June 30, 2017, 10-Q filing). Applying the 34% tax rate to the $59.5m in federal NOL yields a value of approximately $21m, which theoretically would need to be discounted for the time value. My "corporate finance 101" class in college tells me this federal NOL may be worth around $1 per CTRL share. Analysts seems to be implying its worth $6-$7 per share assuming a ~20x P/E.

This will play out in one of two ways. First, based on future profits and/or improvement in profitability, the NOL will be utilized over time. For reference, below are the amounts of the declining federal NOL over time, which should accelerate given the improvement in gross margin and operating income in 2017:

2013: $77.4m

2014: $85.6m

2015: $78.1m

2016: $59.5m

The second way it could play out is the company could reverse the valuation allowance (which is a reasonable possibility given management's forecast of future market growth and future earnings), causing the effective tax rate to increase in subsequent periods closer to the federal statutory rate of 34%. Either way, both are likely negative outcomes for analyst’s P/E based price targets on untaxed EPS. Of the seven sell-side analysts who cover CTRL, five are basing their targets using a price to earnings multiple and one is using a DCF approach.

Another area worth pointing out is that a large percentage of CTRL’s net income is derived through add-backs of stock-based compensation and intangible amortization, both of which are untaxed. Per the company’s reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the 2Q17 press release (located here: Control4 Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2017 (NASDAQ:CTRL)), CTRL’s non-GAAP net income during the first six months of 2017 totaled $11.464m, or $0.44 per diluted share, with $6.163m from (untaxed) stock-based compensation expense and $2.551m from amortization. Here, the stock-based compensation and intangible amortization add-backs account for 76% of non-GAAP net income. Likewise during 2016, non-GAAP net income totaled $20.643m, of which $8.37m and $4.598m came from stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangibles, respectively. As a result, CTRL’s stock-based compensation is resulting in meaningful dilution to stockholders, as the 1H17 weighted average diluted share count of 26.024m is nearly 9% greater than the comparable 23.958m shares in the 1H16.

Also interesting to note is that non-GAAP net income during the first six months of 2017 ($11.464m) exceeds non-GAAP operating income ($11.142m). It's unusual that net income exceeds operating income, in my experience.

Hypothetically, if CTRL’s non-GAAP operating income were tax affected at the statutory federal rate of 34%, the resulting non-GAAP EPS would total $0.28 ($11.142m x (1-34% tax rate), divided by 26.024m) instead of $0.44.

Lastly, let’s review free cash flow followed by valuation.

2016 free cash flow, defined as cash from operating activities ($17.866m) less purchases of property and equipment ($2.862m) totaled $15.2 million. The $15.2 million of FCF is 26% below the 2016 non-GAAP net income of $20.643m. Similarly, free cash flow for the first six months of 2017 (cash flow from operations of $8.826m less purchases of property and equipment of $1.618m) totaled $7.2m while non-GAAP net income totaled $11.464, or 37% less.

CTRL is currently trading at 23.5x consensus 2017 EPS, calculated using the 8/21/17 closing price of $24.44 and the 2017 consensus EPS estimate of $1.04 shown here (CTRL Analyst Opinion | Analyst Estimates | Control4 Corporation Stock - Yahoo Finance). However, this is misleading in my opinion as the consensus EPS estimates factor little to no taxes. Adjusting for the federal statutory tax rate of 34%, I estimate the consensus EPS would drop to around $0.70 per share, and the P/E multiple on this basis increases to 35x. I believe this is a lofty valuation multiple should Amazon and Google solutions become popular with more upscale buyers or consumers balk at paying for higher priced Control4 controllers and dealer installation costs. If analyst sharpened their pencils around the NOL and deferred tax asset, they would see their targets, most of which are based on untaxed EPS estimates, are overstated by around 30%, all else equal.

Where could I be wrong with the above tax analysis? First, if the Trump administration lowers the federal tax rate, then sell-side EPS and targets would of course be less overstated. However, even if the federal statutory rate declines to 25%, this still represents a material amount of downside, in my view. Second, sell-side analysts could artificially increase their target P/E multiples to compensate for application of taxes in the future. The consensus target on CTRL is $24.83 (with a range of $22 to $28) currently, therefore implying a 24x target P/E multiple on consensus 2017 non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 (which as we've discussed, reflects little to no tax applied). Theoretically, analysts could justify their current price targets by saying CTRL is worth ~35x taxed EPS (calculated using the $24.83 consensus divided by ~$0.70 tax-adjusted EPS). However, such a change would just ultimately highlight what I see as an elevated valuation for the stock.