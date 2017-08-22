Nvidia Suggests Nasdaq Turbulence May Be Closer Than Many Fear



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares have been on absolute fire this year, surging by more than 200% in the last 12 months. It has been one of the most Bullish stocks leading the relentless surge higher in these late stages of this Nasdaq Bull run.



Nvidia is not the only technology company with stellar performance this year. Many Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) stocks appreciated by more than 100%. QQQ itself is up roughly 30% over the last 12 months. Highflyers such as Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), as well as many others are up over 100% in relatively short time periods.



Nasdaq Cracks Becoming More Apparent



Significant cracks have been forming beneath the surface of the Nasdaq as of late. This phenomenon is most evident in some of the bigger FANG stocks. Companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), appear to be breaking down somewhat, fundamentally as well as from a technical basis. In addition, NVDA shares have been performing terribly over the past 2 weeks, suggesting that Nvidia's recent performance could be implying that this high-flying tech rally may see a few significant speed bumps ahead



NVDA Technical Performance



The NVDA chart indicates that shares surged roughly 85% over a 4-month period. Levels of RSI, and CCI ran extremely high during this rally, indicating that severe overbought conditions occurred periodically.



The RSI, CCI, full stochastic, volume and moving averages are extremely important to evaluating a stock's technical well being. RSI of near 70 or above indicates that the stock is very overbought and may face a correction soon.



When CCI goes below 200 it is considered an oversold indicator, and vice versa when CCI goes above 200 it indicates that the stock may be overbought.



Full stochastic measures momentum. When the full stochastic goes above eighty and then turns downward, this is considered a bearish signal, indicating that momentum may be turning negative.



Volume is also important. A higher volume on up days can suggest strong interest in the stick and may indicate the rally will continue. However, diminishing upside volume may signal that buyers are losing interest, and increasing volume on down days may indicate that investors are starting to unload shares and prices could go significantly lower.



The reason I bring up all these points is because many of these time tested technical indicates are sounding off alarm bells in not only NVDA but in other prominent Nasdaq names such as the companies listed above.



(Stockcharts.com)



However, the chart appears to be turning negative, as of 2 weeks ago when NVDA hit an all-time high of $175. Decreased volume, worsening RSI, CCI, and full stochastic readings appear to be suggesting that momentum may be headed downward.



The 50-day moving average is the first important point of resistance, If the stock closes bellow $155 for a few days, this could be concerning from a technical level. It appears NVDA could fall as much as to the low $140s, before receiving any significant technical support.





Nvidia/Intel (INTC)



Market Cap: $96 billion/$164 billion

Revenue: $8.34 billion/$61.7 billion

Quarterly Revenue growth: 56%/9%

Net Income: $2.29 billion/$12.7 billion

Price to Sales: 11.5/2.66

Price to Book: 15/2.46

Price to Earnings: 55/15.2



The NVDA Market Correction Trade



Obviously NVidia is not the only company that trades at such multiples, many companies in the Nasdaq 100 have very few earnings. Moreover, future revenue growth is projected according to optimistic forecasts, and endless growth may not last indefinitely.



However, since NVDA is such an innovative, rapidly expanding and disruptive company we feel that its unique qualities and dominant market positioning warrant a higher multiple than almost all other companies. Therefore, NVDA shares become much more attractive between $120-$130, at these prices NVDA would be trading closer to a p/e ratio of 40. Such prices could easily approached during a broader market correction of $3-5%, where we would gladly accumulate NVDA shares around these levels.



FANG Performance: It's All Connected



Companies such as Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Nvidia, and a few others have been the main drivers behind this explosive Nasdaq rally. Some would argue that NVDA, being up roughly 20% in the past month has been the true spearhead of this rally in Nasdaq stocks.



However, just as NVDA is beginning to show signs of fatigue the traditional FANG stocks that have largely been responsible for propelling the NASDAQ higher appear to be facing some trouble of their own. The importance of the following FANG charts illustrates the fragile stage that the NASDAQ appears to be in. Many of these stocks are trading near major support and if that support snaps stock prices pertaining to FANG stocks, Nvidia and many others may experience significant declines from current levels.



The following FANG charts are extremely important because if they buckle, so will NVDA and many other technology companies.

Facebook - 6 Month Chart



Facebook appears to be topping out here as momentum along with buying enthusiasm seems to be drying up. It is possible for FB to fall as much as 20% from its all-time highs of $175. in a broader 5%-10% Nasdaq 100 correction shares of FB could come down to a bargain price at around $140.





Amazon - 6 Month Chart



Amazon appears to have completely broke down, and is on the verge of key resistance at $950. A decisive break below this level could signal a more prolonged downtrend may be persist, thus stock could go much lower.





Netflix - 6 Month Chart



Netflix illustrates that it has significantly lost momentum since reaching a decisive top 6 weeks ago. However, it is currently testing a very important 50 day moving average support level and has high potential for a short-term bounce in the near future. Nevertheless, in a direr correction, shares could easily fall by 15%-20% within days.





Google - 6 Month Chart



Google’s stock is illustrating a similar broken-down image. If the stock falls below $920 it will almost definitely strive to fill the gap at $890, approximately 5% lower from current levels. However, if the Nasdaq selloff intensifies, even shares of Google can decline by 10%-15% in a matter of days.





The Takeaway



Political uncertainty, high valuations, geopolitical conflict, and FED tightening are just a few of the underlying reasons that may cause stock markets to finally start feeling the shocks of volatility. World tensions have been high as of late and the VIX has been atypically active lately, indicating potential conflict and uncertainty may impact NVDA and other prominent Nasdaq names in the near future.





Trade Strategy: Sell September 22nd call options with a strike of $200 in NVDA and wait for a much better entry point to invest in the stock for the intermediate and long term. Shares could come down to around $120-$130 if the NASDAQ declines by an additional 5% or so.



Important Note: Even though we are short term negative concerning NVDA shares, due to very high valuations and overbought market conditions. Our strategy is to wait for a correction and buy NVDA at around $125 if we are lucky enough. We expect the correction to occur within the next 2 months.



However, we are very constructive on NVDA shares long term, due to their unique market positioning and competitive advantage. Our 12 month price target for NVDA is $225, (excluding recession or any unforeseen economic disruptions to global markets).

Disclosure: I am/we are short NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short NVDA via sale of call options