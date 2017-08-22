Hurricane Harvey, Energy Markets And Other Commodities

In our last post on Seeking Alpha a few weeks ago, I addressed the likelihood of a cool August for U.S. natural gas areas and the likelihood of overall bearish weather fundamentals for U.S. grains. With the advent of better seed hybrids, GMO's and herbicides, it is not as surprising as many feel that the USDA threw a shocker to the grain market in early August (click here).

The Midwest drought has pretty much ended and now grain traders will try to determine if corn (CORN) and soybean (SOYB) yields will not be as robust as the USDA says. Usually, cool August weather maximizes crop yields, but the summer has featured weather extremes. South American farmers are holding onto beans and U.S. demand is strong offsetting some of the bearish weather fundamentals

Natural gas prices (UNG) have been extremely choppy, trying to gauge bearish U.S. cool weather versus friendly EIA numbers and a slow drop in domestic production.

U.S natural gas production is coming down. An active hurricane season is likely due to cooling at Nino 3.4 and a possible weak La Nina. However, due to shale production the last number of years, typically any hurricane related move in natural gas is usually only very short-lived.

Hurricane Harvey and a Quick History of Texas Storms

I think the 2017 hurricane season will end up being stronger than many think. The season could actually extend well into October due to cooling in the eastern Pacific. El Nino is all but dead. Its demise is one reason sugar prices (CANE) have taken it on the chin due to a rebound in global production.

For more information about the cooling Pacific and why Harvey may be quite a storm, please visit here.

We are seeing models show an unusual track of Harvey along the southeast Texas coastline and "possibly" back out into the open Gulf waters on Sunday and Monday. This is very rare. The frequency of hurricanes along the Texas coast is about once every six years. Since 1929, the longest hurricane free period in Texas was from 1989-1999.

Tropical storms and hurricanes can actually be a benefit. With 122 storms chronicled in a recent Texas survey, 11 are credited with alleviating drought conditions. However, Harvey could cause problems to cotton (BAL) crops in the south. The orange juice market has taken it on the chin the last two days as it has become more obvious that no direct Florida hit is in the offing.

The first recorded Texas hurricane was in November 1527 (this makes me a little under 500 years old. No wonder I lost all my hair) The worst Texas hurricane was in Galvaston in 1900

What may become hurricane Harvey, has a 35% chance of taking a similar tack to RACER, back in 1837. Storms were not named tropical cyclones or hurricanes back then. Naming came around after the Galvaston storm of 1900

If Harvey takes a similar track to Racer then a greater market impact on both crude oil (OIL) and natural gas would occur. The effects would be more of workers leaving rig platforms for several days The impact on crude oil and natural gas supplies are normally muted during these storms given huge U.S. shale production and OPEC's continued swift production pace. The pre-Katrina, pre-shale production years, were a lot easier to trade hurricane strikes in the energy market.

Nevertheless, some short-term trading opportunities may ensue later this week in the crude, natural gas and cotton markets depending on Harvey's track and strength.

More of a glimpse into our fall hurricane season forecast can be found here.

Source of map--WSI Corp. (Comments, Jim Roemer)

