Cisco: On The Way Down

Moving Substantially To The Downside

This author identified Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) as a short in an article published April 7, 2017, on Seeking Alpha. On that day, Cisco closed at $32.96. The stock has since reached as low as $30.37, a 7.9% decline. Significantly more of a fall is anticipated. For further detail regarding the original rationale for shorting Cisco, see:

With the passing of time, additional facts have emerged to realize the prediction that Cisco is in the process of moving substantially lower. Significant among these developments were Q4 earnings. GAAP net income fell 14% to $2.4 billion, with a seventh consecutive quarterly decline in revenue.

As to specific markets served, Q4 earnings showed switching was down 9%, data center fell 4%, service provider video slipped 10%, NGN routing dropped 9%, and collaboration slid by 3%. Q1 forward guidance pointed down by 1 to 3% y/y.

Abandons Exclusive Brand Business Model

This sorry earnings report was the latest manifestation of an ongoing saga of woe for Cisco. Previously, the Q3 earnings announcement contained poor forward guidance and prompted a drop in share price of 10.2%.

There have been years of layoffs, cost cutting, loss of market share, massive security breaches of its products, and restructuring as the company was hit by waves of market evolution away from its high priced, exclusive brand strategy and toward software-defined networking and generic switching equipment.

As a result of this change in demand, Cisco was obliged to abandon its exclusive brand business model to compete on price, dropping its insistence that customers use only its costly hardware. The ramifications of these enforced changes are now playing out in Cisco's quarterly earnings reports.

I made mistakes during my time as CEO. Cisco was too slow to react to a fast-changing market." -- John Chambers, former Cisco CEO

Eroding As A Result Of Market Evolution

Companies like Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have prospered through offering lower cost generic networking solutions, while Cisco suffers as its customer base erodes.

Among others, Cisco's customers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have placed growing portions of their business with Arista. Additionally, Cisco customers Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook are developing their own networking capability.

Arista first became established by offering high speed switching to Wall Street trading networks, a niche market worth just $50 million. Arista has since grown to $1.13 billion in revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2016.

Damaged Cisco's Reputation

Also seeking to claw networking customers from Cisco are rivals Juniper Networks, Inc (NYSE:JNPR), Huawei, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Because we see companies that get disrupted, you can disappear in a hurry in today's world."

-- Chuck Robbins, present Cisco CEO

Two separate disclosures of major security breaches of Cisco's products damaged the company's reputation as the leader in the cyber security market. In one situation, over 300 of Cisco's products were proven to be a security risk.

In the other, Cisco's ASA (Adaptive Security Appliance) firewalls, an IP router with a combination of firewall, intrusion preventor, antivirus software and a VPN, were systematically breached on a large scale. Cisco has stated that over one million ASAs are in use. For further information on these major security breaches, see Seeking Alpha:

With Cisco chairman John Chambers having sold more than $26 million of the company's stock in the past eight months, traders would do well to share his sentiment.

Conclusion

Cisco's share price is anticipated to fall significantly further as these fundamental considerations play out, and is a short when risk-reduced entries present themselves.

