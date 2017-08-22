Jazz Pharmaceuticals Can Ride High In 2017 On Its Sleep Drugs' Success

The year 2017 has unfolded miraculously for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). It seems all of the company’s worries are being put to rest, while new efforts continue to be generously rewarded.

WallStreet seems to have taken notice and has projected a 12-month target price of $185, implying a return on investment of around 29%. Based on its solid fundamentals, I strongly believe that Jazz is capable of even surpassing this target price.

In this article, I will explain in detail my rationale for strongly recommending Jazz Pharmaceuticals as an investment opportunity in 2017.

But first take a look on the 2017 financial guidance provided by the company. All the numbers seem pretty solid, highlighting the strong business of Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has been going all guns out to protect Xyrem from generic competition

Accounting for $570 million of the company’s total $770 million revenues in first half of 2017, Xyrem is undoubtedly the most important short-term growth driver for Jazz Pharmaceuticals. However, since 2010, this drug indicated for narcolepsy patients with cataplexy, has been facing the heat, thanks due to ANDAs filed by multiple generic players such as Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceutical, Allergan’s (AGN) Watson Laboratories, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, and Par Pharmaceuticals. Jazz Pharmaceutical filed litigations against all these generic players in accordance with Para IV certification criteria. The latest to enter this patent war has been Ascent Pharmaceuticals, in June 2017 (linked above). Jazz Pharmaceuticals filed patent infringement lawsuit against this company in late July 2017. (linked above)

On April 05, 2017, Jazz Pharmaceuticals finally breathed a sigh of relief as it managed to enter into pay-fo-delay agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Currently, Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ Roxane Laboratories is the only company with an FDA approved generic version of Xyrem. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has been the first-to-file ANDA applicant for generic Xyrem and hence also enjoys the 180-day marketing exclusivity.

This agreement has managed to stall competition from Hikma till January 2023, after which the latter will be allowed to sell authorized generic version of Xyrem under the drug’s own REMS program. In return, Jazz will receive royalties and payments related to manufacturing of the generic.

While this settlement is yet to secure approval from U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice, it has nevertheless helped in delaying immediate competition for Xyrem. If more of the fighting companies follow suit, Jazz may just manage to hold on to its Xyrem fort for more years to come.

And Jazz Pharmaceuticals is leaving no stone unturned to further boost market penetration of Xyrem.

While Jazz Pharmaceuticals had to reduce its full year 2017 Xyrem revenue guidance range from $1.22 billion - $1.25 billion to $1.20 billion - $1.23 billion (linked above) mainly due to reduce government-sponsored patients, the company has not yet given up on its efforts to revive demand for the drug. The Medicare D patients hitting the donut hole and hence discontinuing therapy is a small patch on Xyrem’s growth trajectory in 2017.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has its business more geared towards commercial payers and is determined to make the most out of its strong relationships. The company has been striving hard to increase the market penetration of Xyrem in its current indication by increasing awareness for narcolepsy and focusing on physicians with highest volume of narcolepsy patients, and low Xyrem use. The company has also been helping to increase diagnosis of the disease. While physicians may be prone to prescribe the drug, often they are discouraged by onerous payer requirements. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is also trying to reduce these constraints by helping out physician offices through its expanded field reimbursement team.

Xyrem is getting ready to explore opportunities in the pediatric narcolepsy segment

In the context of these efforts, Xyrem volumes are expected to return back on track in second half of 2017. Jazz Pharmaceuticals expects Xyrem to record low to mid single digit volume growth in 2017.

And then the company is also trying to secure approval for the drug in pediatric narcolepsy patients with cataplexy. The Phase 3 trial for Xyrem in the pediatric indication has shown that withdrawing from the drug for two weeks results in worsening frequency as well as severity of cataplexy attacks and deterioration on the Epworth Sleepiness Scale. The safety and tolerability of the drug in pediatric population has also been seen to be more or less similar to that seen in adults. As Jazz Pharmaceuticals remains on track to file sNDA for the drug in the pediatric indication in Q4 2017 (linked above), we can very well expect a label revision for Xyrem in 2018.

There are about 3,500 diagnosed pediatric narcolepsy patients in USA and 2,600 physicians working with these patients. It should be remembered that there has ben hardly any spontaneous use of Xyrem in this indication due to pushback by the payers related to age restrictions. The company has also been reaching out to only half of the target physicians. Hence, though the addressable market here is not huge, it is definitely a sizeable growth opportunity for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Low sodium versions of Xyrem may further help expand Jazz’s target market

While Xyrem has shown commendable efficacy in reducing cataplexy attacks in narcolepsy patients, it nevertheless comes with a big drawback. A 9mg dosage of Xyrem delivers almost 1,640 mg of sodium, higher than the daily intake of 1,500 mg per adult patient recommended by the American Heart Association. In this context, physicians treating patients with cardiovascular comorbidities are reluctant to prescribe Xyrem, given the strong association of sodium with coronary heart diseases and strokes.

To overcome this problem, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has been exploring lower sodium versions of Xyrem, JZP-507 with 50% less sodium, and JZP-508 with 90% less sodium. JZP-507 has been found to be bioequivalent to Xyrem in a pilot BE study, and Jazz expects to file NDA for this investigational drug in 1Q18. The company has already commenced Phase 3 trial for JZP-508 and expects to submit NDA in 2019.

While still in earlier stages of development, Jazz Pharmaceuticals is also exploring deuterated, low sodium drugs that can be administered once every night to narcolepsy patients.

Now all these narcolepsy research programs will definitely take away some more heat from Xyrem generic threats. If these drugs enter the market, there is a high chance that patients would prefer them over Xyrem. And hence, generic erosion will be limited to only those patients who still continue on branded Xyrem.

Further, the settlement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals does not extend to Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ low sodium programs. However, if Xyrem’s sales drop at a much faster pace, we may see Hikma entering the market much before January 2023.

JZP-110 is also close to entering the narcolepsy market

In the 31st Associated Professional Sleep Societies annual SLEEP meeting, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presented positive data from three Phase 3 trials, TONES 2, TONES 3, and TONES 4, demonstrating the efficacy and safety of its investigational drug, JZP-110 in obstructive sleep apnea and excessive sleepiness in narcolepsy patients. Results were found to be highly dose dependent in these trials. Based on this data, the company is getting all prepared to file an NDA for this drug in later part of 2017.

JZP-110 has a market potential of 325,000 – 450,000 excessive sleepiness patients in USA, spread across indications such as narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea, and parkinson’s disease. Majority of these patients will be those who will get weaned away from stimulants or wake-promoting agents due to efficacy or safety issues. It should be noted that JZP-110 is also being studied in phase 2 trial for parkinson’s disease patients with excessive sleepiness.

But certain company-specific risks cannot be ignored by the retail investor.

While all the usual risks such as failure to secure regulatory approval and impact of generic erosion may affect Jazz Pharmaceuticals at some or the other stage of its lifecycle, there are certain risks very specific to the company’s business model.

Few of the risks to the Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ highly touted JZP-110 research program, which is expanding the company’s reach to treat excessive sleepiness in patients suffering with OSA, parkinson’s, or narcolepsy. Majority of prescriptions for wake-promoting agents and stimulants for narcolepsy patients are prescribed by pulmonologists, neurologists, and sleep-focused PCPs. However, for OSA patients, bulk of the prescriptions are written by psychiatrists and sleep-focused PCPs. Hence, while Jazz Pharmaceuticals already has a trained sales force to reach out to prescribers for narcolepsy patients, the company has to prepare sales force team to reach out to presciber community for OSA patients. This may prove to be a challenge for the company.

It should also be remembered that the payer constraints, rebates, discounts pose a very serious risk to revenue growth of upcoming drugs in this segment, which is dominated by commercial payers. In 2012, peak sales of wake promoting agents such as modafinil/armodafinil were projected to be $2.1 billion. However, by 2016, the number was reduced to $810 million. If this can happen once, these issues can also recur and affect JZP-110’s sales prospects.

On risk-adjusted basis, I believe Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy opportunity

I expect that majority of the risks for Jazz Pharmaceuticals can materialize in long term future. However, for the next one year horizon, I find this stock to be seriously undervalued. Hence, I consider this to be a long opportunity for 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.