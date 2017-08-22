An Unjustified Sell-Off Makes Brunswick A Buy Again

I don't really know how to explain this:

source: finviz.com

Brunswick Corporation (BC) is a cyclical stock in a market that's doing pretty well, even including the past few sessions. In early 2015, as the company reported full-year 2014 adjusted EPS of $2.42, BC traded near $55 and at well over 20x earnings. Two and a half years later, BC raised 2017 EPS guidance to $4-4.10 - and it trades below those early-2015 peaks and at less than 13x the midpoint of that guidance.

Fundamentally, there seems little reason for the multiple compression. EPS is guided to increase about 67% over those three years. Brunswick has made acquisitions, notably in its Fitness business. But it's not as if this is now some hugely levered roll-up: net cash was ~$2 per share at the end of 2014, and that figure has fallen to basically zero as of Q2 2017. Gross debt actually has fallen, albeit minimally.

There's an argument that BC's multiple should have compressed over the past 30 months, if only because it is a hugely cyclical stock, and as such should see some level of multiple compression as the economy nears a cyclical peak. But it's not as if the market is assigning near-peak multiples to other consumer (or industrial) cyclicals, and a 9-10 turn compression in the P/E multiple seems a bit extreme.

Maybe there's some concern about the boating industry - secular worries about "Uber for boats" taking over, or a belief that millennials will prefer stand-up paddleboards to outboards:

Certainly, Marine Products (MPX) aside, boating stocks haven't done quite as well over the past three years as one might expect given the macro and equity environment. MCBC Holdings (MCFT), which I'm also long, is up just 8.4% since its 2015 IPO. Malibu Boats (MBUU) has outperformed the S&P 500, but over a three-year upswing, these kinds of stocks should outperform broad indices - and perhaps by a bit more than ~350-400 bps a year. I can understand why BC might have lagged peers of late: those peers are smaller, and some investors might not be as interested in Brunswick's Fitness business. But the gap between BC and peers has been huge, particularly of late:

Brunswick itself hasn't done anything out of line. EPS is growing, with the company exceeding its original EPS target for 2016 and in line with expectations under a new three-year plan for 2018. Depending on how one views the data, there may have been some slight share losses in the engine business for Brunswick over time, but currency impacts against Yamaha (OTCPK:YAMCY) in particular have been a recent headwind. The Q2 report wasn't quite as good as a headline beat suggested, but the concerns there were around the edges: the core boat and engine business continues to perform well, growing revenue and expanding margins.

There's really no reason why BC should trade at $51 at the moment. That's why I've again taken a long position in BC - and it's also the biggest risk to that position.

A 'Good Enough' Earnings Report At $51

As noted, the Q2 report beat consensus - and, expectations aside, the numbers look pretty good. Revenue increased 8.8%, and 7.1% on an organic basis. Adjusted operating earnings rose 6%, implying a modest amount of margin compression. Adjusted EPS jumped 16%, aided by a lower share count (thanks to buybacks) and a dip in the effective tax rate.

Looking closer, there are a couple reasons for concern, though they look more like concerns of real import at $70-$75 rather than $51. Gross margin declined, led by mix in the Fitness segment and warranty adjustments in the sterndrive boat business. Retail unit sales for the marine businesses were a bit softer than expected, with retail units actually down 2% in the US in the quarter. On the Q2 conference call, CEO Mark Schwabero said that the company's expectation had been that US unit sales, as reported by industry association NMMA, would be revised upward after Q1. That hasn't turned out to be the case, and sterndrive sales were even weaker than expected, even after years of declines in that category.

In Fitness, US revenue has been flat so far this year, per the Q2 earnings presentation. On the call, Schwabero cited "slowing investments" from traditional health clubs as a short-term headwind. There is a risk that the explosive growth of low-price chains like Planet Fitness (PLNT) is boosting overall demand to a point that may not be sustainable - particularly if what looks potential overbuilding in that space reverses. Fitness is guided to high-single-digit revenue growth this year - with help from acquisitions - but with operating margins coming down, even with stronger performance expected in the second half. Mix shifts have impacted margins more than management projected, but Schwabero said the business was set up to return to margin expansion next year.

To be honest, I'm a bit skeptical on that front. I would hardly be surprised if what Schwabero called "short-term challenges" at traditional clubs persist into the back half. Mix shift similarly may last longer than management thinks. But Fitness will generate ~20% of EBIT this year. The stock is trading at 13x EPS and ~15x free cash flow guidance. The Fitness business may not hit long-term goals of mid-single-digit revenue growth and mid-teen margins. But it's not as if BC is priced for anything close to that as it is.

As for the sterndrive business, those sales already are pretty minimal - they've been declining for years. Sterndrive revenue was just 9% of the Engine segment's total last year. Brunswick also had legal expense relating to a patent fight with Cobalt (now owned by Malibu) and warranty adjustments, again in inboard/sterndrive.

Around the edges of the quarter, there are some concerns - of the type that led me to exit my position in BC above $60 earlier this year. But, again, BC trades at $51, not $61. And that matters, particularly because for the other 75%+ of operating profit, both Q2 and the first half look rather solid, even below the headlines. In the US, unit sales may not look particularly impressive, but first-half revenue increased 8% in the marine businesses. Unit retail sales were impacted by production constraints at suppliers, who couldn't keep up with demand - hardly the sign of a struggling business. Brunswick is selling more and bigger engines, which helps both from a dollar and margin standpoint. International sales have improved, with Europe up 10% YTD and Canada, which has struggled of late, up 7%.

In the Boat segment, wholesale revenues have increased 8% on a unit basis - and 14% in dollars, as customers there trade up. A business that not that long ago was close to a loss leader for engines posted a 6.3% operating margin in the quarter, up 10 bps year-over-year despite the aforementioned legal and warranty issues. Guidance on the Q2 call suggests margin expansion over the full year as well. The figures suggest that Brunswick continues to take market share in boats, a trend that has lasted since the financial crisis, and that has come despite the company's share in the declining sterndrive category.

Growth in the Engine business is a bit lower than in boats, but Brunswick still is guiding for mid-single-digit and another year of margin expansion. An effort to build out a parts and accessories business continues with some success (M&A in both P&A and Fitness is designed in part to offset some of the cyclicality in the marine businesses). Fitness probably will have a weaker performance this year than expected a quarter or two ago, but Brunswick is cutting costs in that business which will benefit margins in Q4 and into 2018.

Full-year guidance does include a bit of a back-half acceleration, which might raise some headline risk around the Q3 and Q4 reports. But as management pointed out on the Q2 call, the comparison from a market standpoint is much easier. Meanwhile, cost-cutting in both Fitness and sterndrive manufacturing should help in Q4. On the Q2 call, Schwabero expressed confidence in 2018 targets - which are for EPS of $4.55-$4.95 and suggest an ~11x forward P/E at the midpoint. (For what it's worth, analysts are at $4.62, toward the lower end of the range, but still implying double-digit growth year-over-year.)

Even accounting for some modest concerns in the first two quarters, this has been a solid year for Brunswick. In fact, it's been a solid decade. Yet the strength shown over the past two quarters and the last few years simply is not reflected in BC's stock price. The question is why.

Valuation

Essentially, the market is pricing BC as if its earnings are going to peak in the next two years. Certainly, that's possible, at least from a cyclical standpoint. But I don't put much credence in the secular concerns around the industry. The "Uber for boats" model doesn't make much sense; in most markets, boat usage is heavily concentrated on summer weekends, and it's not as if there aren't boat rental options already. The idea that millennials won't be as interested in boats as previous generations may have some truth; but retiring Boomers still will show some interest and current boat sales remain well below historic levels:

source: Brunswick June presentation

I don't necessarily believe that Brunswick deserves a 20x+ multiple at this point in the cycle. But - again - we're at $51. The fact that a price near $100 in twelve months seems like a reach doesn't exactly negate the bull case here.

And that bull case is intact - and in fact, has been strengthened by the results so far this year. The weakness in sterndrive is unsurprising, and largely out of Brunswick's control. Fitness has some questions, but ~one-third of revenue in that business comes from outside clubs (government, hospitality, and rehab) and Brunswick at the least owns top-tier brands. The core marine business is running nicely, and a management team that has kept its promises for years now is projecting a solid 2018.

Boat stocks as a whole have had a weak run of late - but it's BC that's been hit the hardest (down 14% over the past month). And there's simply no real short-term news to drive that decline, and no change to the mid- to long-term case. Obviously, there's substantial cyclical risk here, and I think the space as a whole deserves a discount as a result. But BC is priced for basically zero growth despite the fact that it's executing well, has leading market share, and serves an industry which still has some room to rebound from a disastrous post-crisis period.

Intuitively, based on recent multiples and 2018 targets, there's a case for 40% upside in BC without a huge amount of help. Solid execution, continued macro strength, and multiple expansion to ~15x gets BC to $70 (37% higher than current levels). And, that's basically just normal expectations here. It's not as if there's some huge restructuring coming, or Brunswick's new products need to take 3 or 5 points of market share. If Brunswick just keeps doing what it has done for years now, and if the market responds as it has on and off over the past few years, BC hits $70. It might be a simple bull case - but that's kind of the point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BC, MCFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.