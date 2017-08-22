The Cheesecake Factory: Long-Term Value

Company’s execution on “diversified set of incremental growth opportunities” along with improvements in macro and weather-related conditions should drive future growth.

The Cheesecake Factory (NYSE: CAKE) stock has slipped more than 35% since its first quarter earnings in May 2017. The primary reason for the stock's fall is the softness in the comparable same-store sales growth over the last two quarters. The Cheesecake Factory had provided expectations of negative same-store sales growth for the second quarter in June itself. So, the lower second-quarter expectations were already mostly priced-in. What caused the stock to tumble further after the 2Q results was the guidance for the third quarter and the year.

The company provided guidance of EPS between $0.60 to $0.64 for the third quarter based on an assumed comparable restaurant sales decline of 1% to 2%. Similarly, the company expects ~1% fall in comparable restaurant sales for the year 2017. The company attributed the expected fall to broader industry trend that caused a softer start to 3Q.

Source: Company reports

The Cheesecake Factory's comparable same-store sales growth was negative for the first time after 29 quarters of positive growth. The company cited "more economic focused consumer" and unfavorable weather, especially in the Southeast, the Midwest, and Northeast, as the primary reasons for the decline.

Notably, the company's argument was supported by a research by Baird analyst David Tarantino, as reported by CNBC. According to Tarantino,

"Most chains that cited a modestly unfavorable impact have greater exposure to the Midwest."

The CNBC report provided a good graphical representation of the impact on the casual dining segment in a chart, reproduced below for reference.

Source: CNBC

As the chart highlights, the casual dining segment witnessed a decline in same-store sales from the beginning of the year up to May 2017.

On the financial front, the company's revenue and operating income growth in the longer-term remains stable, as the below graphs show.

Source: Company reports

A comparable sales decline based mostly on macro or weather-related issues highlights the relatively stable performance of The Cheesecake Factory over the longer-term. This is one of those stable performing company that's impacted by external factors and will in highest probability improve as these conditions improve.

The company principally relies on word-of-mouth publicity. It has not shown an inclination to grow rapidly in terms of scale. Rather, it focuses on customer retention and long-term relationships with customers as the primary growth avenue. I think it's precisely this philosophy of the company that allowed it to grow EPS at an average rate of 16% over the last ten years. And I believe that it'll continue to do so in future as well. There is no specific reason to believe otherwise. There are no food safety issues nor are there any issues relating to The Cheesecake's Factory's pricing, quality, or others.

The company continues to take mini-steps to boost growth. David M. Overton, CEO, described these during the company's 2Q call:

"At the same time, we are working on further improvement to our to-go process, including online ordering capability, which could be in pilot by the end of the year. Given the strong affinity for The Cheesecake Factory, we have discussed the opportunity to further leverage the power of the brand in the consumer packaged goods channel. We now have The Cheesecake Factory cupcake and cookie mix for sales at Walmart Stores nationwide as well as the cheesecake mix at Walmart and a number of other grocers. Initial consumer response has been very strong, and we have additional products slated to launch later this year and into 2018."

Let's see where its current valuation stands.

Source: Yahoo finance

Valuation

The Cheesecake Factory's PE stands currently at 15x. That's lower compared to an average of 20.6x for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI), Bloomin' Brands (NYSE: BLMN), Texas Roadhouse (NYSE: TXRH), and Brinker International (NYSE: EAT). In fact, apart from EAT, the other three companies are currently trading at higher multiples (average of 23.6x) than CAKE.

Thus, CAKE indeed looks undervalued. The issue is, the stock may continue to remain that way until it recovers on the comparable store sales growth front. To be fair, the mid-point of CAKE's EPS guidance for 2017 represents a 6% drop in EPS from 2016. This brings its average EPS growth rate lower to 13%. However, as the company records growth in 2018, its valuation should improve. This may take a couple of quarters, but the potential for a multiple expansion is huge.

At an EPS of $2.66 for 2017 (mid-point of management's guidance) and assuming a 20x multiple, the stock should reach to ~$53. That's a 24% upside potential from current levels. However, as I said before, this may start to play out only after a couple of quarters. That's why, it's an opportunity for those looking to enter with a longer time frame in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.