Polo Ralph Lauren: Low Growth Ahead

The shares of Ralph Lauren (RL) are down around 24% since peaking in November 2016, and in my view the pain is only starting for investors here. I think it would be wise for investors to get out of this name and for prospective investors to avoid it like an overly perfumed bar fly. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing on the financial history, and the low growth dividend.

Financial Snapshot

The first word that comes to my mind when reviewing the financial statements at Ralph Lauren is “volatile.” Revenue and net income are both rather choppy and often have only tenuous relationships to each other.

Management has been quite diligent about rewarding shareholders, but I’m reminded that any virtue taken to an extreme can become a vice. In this case, management has raised the dividend and dropped share count significantly, even while the business was facing some challenges. Although I’m obviously a fan of dividend increases, and share buybacks, I like evidence that they’re sustainable. In my view, this may not have been the most prudent use of cash.

Turning to the capital structure, the level of debt here looks fine, as the amount of cash on the balance sheet easily dwarfs the amount of long term debt. The problem is the other significant commitments the company has (like lease improvements, inventory purchase agreements etc.). Fully 59.8% of these are due before 2020, suggesting that either debt will have to go up to cover, or the company will have to generate a great deal more cash flow. A debt raise is more likely to happen, so I see some risk to the balance sheet going forward.

Modelling The Dividend

The past here has been chequered, obviously, but investors are concerned more about the future for obvious reasons, and for that reason I must spend some time on a reasonable forecast here. Whenever I forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables constant but the one that I consider to be the most significant “driver” of value. In this case, the dividend is my focus.

As I stated earlier, the days of the relatively low payout ratio are gone in my view (or at least there’s no evidence of their return yet). For instance, over the past 27 months, the company has generated about $4.14 in EPS and paid out about $4.50 in dividends. That’s obviously not sustainable, and for that reason I’m modelling only 1% dividend growth over the coming four years. When I perform this forecast on Ralph Lauren, I infer a compounded return of only about 3.3% a year for the next four years. This is way too low a return, in my view, to invest in any business, let alone one that is in transition.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for RL would turn bearish with a daily close below $84.00. This would signal a breakdown from a Descending Triangle Pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares falling to the $74.00 level over the next three months.

Today we will buy RL put options, which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage on our short trade (for details on the option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $88.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

Investing is a relativistic process and we’re always trying to buy the highest payoff for the least amount of risk. In my view, investors in this company are taking on way too much risk for limited upside.

The “Way Forward Plan” is progressing, and because restructuring charges are down significantly, the company managed to eek out a small profit during the most recent quarter relative to the same period last year. The success or failure of this plan is largely inconsequential to an investor in August of 2017 in my view. The fact is that it creates uncertainty and that, by definition, represents higher risk. In my view it would be wise to look into this name again once we have some proof that plans have actually paid off. If you buy now, you’re rolling the dice. If you buy after proof of a turnaround has fully emerged, you’re investing. The returns may not be as spectacular (either spectacularly good or spectacularly bad), but the risk will be dramatically lower. I reiterate my advice: avoid Ralph Lauren.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in RL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.