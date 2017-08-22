Microsoft Earnings Model Implies A 27% Upside

From now to year-end 2018, Microsoft's (MSFT) stock could gain 27%.

Continued growth in the productivity and business processes segment, along with the "intelligent cloud" segment shows real promise and should remain a key driver of revenue for years to come. These two segments have been forecast to produce $64bln in revenue and grow 12% in 2018.

Each segment Microsoft reports has multiple products listed within that segment. The productivity and business processes segment consist of:

Office Commercial, including Office 365 subscriptions and Office licensed on-premises, comprising Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (“CALs”).

Office Consumer, including Office 365 subscriptions and Office licensed on-premises, and Office Consumer Services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive.

LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, and Premium Subscriptions.

Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics ERP on-premises, Dynamics CRM on-premises, and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based applications across ERP and CRM.

Source: Microsoft IR

Microsoft segments look healthy, except for one

Microsoft has slowly shifted away from their old business model. The new model offers the opportunity to capitalize on the issuance of software products through a subscription. Although Office 365 has been around for a few years, people are now only just getting on board. Microsoft 365 Business has also been announced.

The subscription model encourages users to purchase the software and pay a small monthly fee, rather than the full amount; thus, resulting in less piracy.

Microsoft's intelligent cloud is a segment that has shown strength. These segments will be the key revenue drivers of the company in just a few years, if growth continues as it has in this sector.

(All line charts below have estimates included)

The cloud computing sector has some fierce competitors, one of the main being Amazon's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services. I have written about Amazon web services before. It is evident that strong growth in this industry is set to continue, and Microsoft is set to benefit.

Although I highlighted that the majority of focus should be on the two segments mentioned above, Microsoft's more personal computing division remains a dominant force for revenue (40%). However, looking at trends and forecasts for more personal computing, the data sadly implies further declines.

Out of these three profitable segments, the company generated $96.6bln (ttm). The total revenue is often dragged down by a third segment, this segment is corporate and other. This losing division on average losers roughly $1.2bln per quarter, and approximately $6.7bln annually (ttm); dragging total revenue down to $89.9bln.

Model projections (up until second quarter 2018) show that Microsoft will still be operating at a loss with its corporate segment. The data gets harder to model the further out you forecast. However, with current trends, it could be possible that this segment starts to produce positive revenue by 2021.

Earnings model

As you can see above, a buy recommendation has been issued, with a target of $92.00.

The earnings model includes several factors that could fluctuate. We would then need to recalibrate the model, the model currently assumes:

(all assumed at 2018 year-end)

Microsoft buys back on average a minimum of 0.3% of shares outstanding every quarter; 2018 est 7.57mil.

Revenue of $36.7bln from productivity and business processes, growing at 20%.

More personal computing revenue has been modeled to remain relatively flat, with an implied decline of 0.7%. Est $34.4bln total revenue for 2018 year end.

Microsoft's "corporate and other" segment to lose no more and $4.5bln.

A proposed total combined revenue of $101.8bln.

Gross margins to be no less than 63%. Operating margins no less than 28%. Net margins no less than 23%.

Research and development should be no greater than 15% of total revenue. Any numbers we see higher than this would require model recalibration.

Microsoft's report LinkedIn revenue; $1.1 billion for Q4

Although LinkedIn pulled in $1.1bln, they also announced a $361mil operating loss for the same quarter. LinkedIn is an interesting new part of Microsoft. Many analysts are keeping an eye on LinkedIn due to the unsuccessful acquisitions of Microsoft's past. However, LinkedIn currently accounts for roughly 2.5% of revenue. Bear in mind LinkedIn's revenue is still growing at a rapid pace.

The increase in operating income was driven by higher gross margin and a reduction in impairment and restructuring expenses, offset in part by operating expenses related to our acquisition of LinkedIn. Operating income included an operating loss of $361 million related to the acquisition of LinkedIn, including $371 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets - Source: Microsoft Q4

Microsoft has not been content with acquisitions in the past, aQuantive and Nokia being legitimate examples. LinkedIn has been Microsoft's biggest purchase, at the cost of $22.2bln. As we are still in the early days of LinkedIn being under Microsoft's umbrella, it would appear (so far at least) that revenue growth for LinkedIn will remain on a positive trajectory.

The operating loss of $361mil drags down total operating income by 6 points, as Amy Hood, Microsoft CFO noted on the Q4 call.

Looking ahead at Q1-2017 estimates

Revenue forecasted at $23.1bln, with gross margins hovering around 65.4%.

The fundamental drivers for gross margins increase year-over-year are largely down to continued sales of higher-margin products, encouraged by strength in the commercial cloud.

EPS for the Q1 forecast is $0.71, with an expected share buyback of 0.3%. This would give Microsoft a ttm EPS of $2.91.

The model implies segment revenues for Q1 to come in at:

Productivity and business processes $7.9bln.

Intelligent cloud $7bln.

More personal computing $9.3bln.

Corporate and other still operating at a loss, I would expect to see no greater loss than $1.13bln as this area improves slightly.

Final note

Microsoft continues to be undervalued by the market and remains on a positive sales trajectory. Although not all of the company's segments are producing income, guidance by management as a whole remains robust. The current decline in the tech sector presents an opportunity to buy.

On the economic side, investors should bear in mind that Microsoft is a large and diverse global business, as everyone is fully aware. With Microsoft, investors are buying a piece of a diverse company that is well hedged, well positioned and well managed.