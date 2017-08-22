Novavax: The Case For Going Long

Market confidence in Novavax evaporated in 2016 after the failure of an RSV vaccine trial in the elderly population; investors remain dubious about the prospects of the ongoing maternal trial.

I'm like the man from Texas. You see, the man from Missouri always says, 'You've got to show me.' But the man from Texas says, 'You've got to put it in my hand.'" —Jack London

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a clinical-stage biotech company with an enviable pipeline, including a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a disease that afflicts millions of people around the world. Novavax's maternal RSV vaccine candidate is in the Phase III clinical trial stage. Novavax's work toward a viable RSV vaccine won the backing of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2015, including up to $89 million in grants to support the development and clinical trials of a maternal vaccine.

Novavax's story goes well beyond just one vaccine, with other prospective drugs in the pipeline, including vaccines for the Zika virus and Ebola, as well as a novel nanoparticle flu vaccine that utilizes the company's proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant.

This would all seem to add up to an exceptional story. Unfortunately, there is a very serious hitch: In September 2016, the Phase III clinical trial of Novavax's RSV vaccine for elderly patients, dubbed “Resolve”, laid an egg. The trial failed to meet both its primary and secondary endpoints. The market reacted as one would expect, with Novavax's share price taking a more than 83 percent dive overnight. Since then, the stock has slipped further and now trades around $1.00 per share. That is a far cry from the $8.34 per share posted the day the Resolve trial results were announced.

The massively depressed price ought to perk up interest in any investor with an eye toward exploiting market overreactions. After all, the company still has cash runway and is already deep into its Phase III maternal vaccine trial, dubbed “Prepare”, that will run until 2020 and slated to report interim findings in the second half of 2018. Yet the market is evidently skeptical of whether Prepare will be any different from Resolve. If Prepare fails, Novavax will have to fight for survival. However, failure isn't likely given solid Phase II trial results for the maternal vaccine, as well as the unlikely recurrence of environmental factors that very possibly undermined, or at least negatively impacted, the results of the Resolve trial. Furthermore, recent post-hoc analysis has shown some interesting positive outcomes from the supposedly failed Resolve trial, in specific elder populations at least.

Investors looking at Novavax today have to answer a two-part question: Will the maternal RSV trial produce a better result than last time and, even if so, can Novavax carry the trial across the finish line before it runs out of cash (or is forced to undergo punishing dilution)?

Let's take a closer look at Novavax's ongoing maternal RSV trial, its upcoming catalysts, financials, and funding options going forward to see if we can answer that question with confidence.

Race for a Cure

Each year, in the United States alone, RSV is responsible for the hospitalization of 57,000 children and the deaths of 14,000 elderly people. Thousands more die across the developing world, where access to acute medical care is limited. Currently, there is no vaccine for RSV.

The market pinned high hopes on the results of the Resolve trial and, when it flopped, many concluded that Novavax's vaccine wasn't up to snuff.

Novavax is now working to prove that conclusion wrong, through its Prepare maternal vaccine trial and a new, more targeted Phase II trial of older adults. Interim results should be available next year, and Novavax anticipates reporting positive topline data at that time. The Prepare results will likely determine the fate of Novavax, and there is good reason to be confident, beyond management's evident enthusiasm. For one thing, the Resolve trial was negatively impacted by a low attack rate season, meaning the trial results were quite likely thrown off. Low attack rates make any assessment of a vaccine's efficacy far more challenging, and can lead to erroneous results. Novavax's Prepare trial, on the other hand, is insulated from the risk of low attack rates that plagued Resolve, thanks to a more sophisticated trial structure involving a multi-season program spread across numerous geographies. That should prevent the skew in results that may well have unjustly doomed Resolve.

Furthermore, despite its failure to prove the efficacy of the RSV vaccine for the older adult population, the Resolve trial may not have been a complete loss after all. In-depth analysis of the full dataset has revealed that the vaccine was actually quite effective within a subset of the elder population. Specifically, Resolve's results showed a 61 percent reduction in hospitalizations caused by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) among those treated with the vaccine. The aforementioned targeted Phase II study will explore this result and how Novavax's RSV vaccine can benefit elderly sufferers of COPD.

Overall, the outlook is quite excellent for the Prepare trial. Secured against seasonal fluctuation, it should demonstrate the efficacy already witnessed across multiple Phase II studies and, in the absence of any alternative vaccine on the horizon, even mildly positive results will be seen as a triumph.

All the Little Catalysts

The big catalyst that dwarfs all others is the interim results of the Prepare trial, which will be reported in 2018, probably in the second half of the year. This catalyst will be what ultimately sinks or saves Novavax, since its success will fast-track a vital vaccine worth billions of dollars and its failure could force brutal dilution, and maybe even the dissolution of the company. That is hardly the position a promising biotech company with a remarkably fecund pipeline wants to find itself in, but Novavax has to play the cards it has.

While there is one overriding near-to-mid-term catalyst in the form of the interim RSV vaccine results, there are other significant catalysts that could move the share price before then, as well as improve the company's financial position.

The first of these smaller catalysts is NanoFlu, the fascinating nanoparticle flu vaccine mentioned briefly at the start of this article. NanoFlu was a star of the second quarter earnings call, capturing the attention of several analysts. In preclinical animal trials, NanoFlu showed superior outcomes compared to existing flu vaccines. The vaccine has now progressed to the Phase I/II clinical stage, and management say they will have immunogenicity data to report in the fourth quarter of 2017 and that they intend to hold the end-of-Phase II meeting with the FDA in the first quarter of 2018. With Novavax forecasting revenue of $375 million from NanoFlu alone in 2022, It's easy to see why analysts would be enamored with this biotech's newest toy.

But 2022 is a long way off, and Novavax will be fighting for survival well before then. That doesn't mean NanoFlu won't help get the maternal RSV vaccine finish line. Indeed, the immunogenicity data and negotiations with the FDA at the end of 2017 and start of 2018 could help shore up the share price as investors become more aware of the other valuable drugs in the company pipeline and don't fixate quite so myopically on RSV, as important as that vaccine is. NanoFlu also has the strong potential to bring in non-dilutive capital, such as funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). On the most recent earnings call, CEO Stanley Erck stated that he was working to get further BARDA partnership funding and support. A formal announcement of a partnership or funding arrangement would undoubtedly buoy the share price upward.

The second smaller catalyst is Novavax's Zika vaccine candidate, which is currently in the midst of primate trials. Positive results from animal trials should drive further attention to Novavax's pipeline candidates beyond RSV, and topline results from preliminary human testing of the Zika vaccine in the first half of 2018 should also give a welcome boost to the share price.

There is a range of other positive catalysts likely to emerge over the next year, including partnerships with government agencies and drug companies to develop pipeline candidates. Novavax is giving every indication of being on the hunt for partners, and these would bring both much-needed cash, and positive attention to the company during the run-up to the major binary catalyst.

Dilution's Dirge

So far, we have only covered positive near-term catalysts, but there are a few negative catalysts that could also materialize. For example, any of the aforementioned results-based catalysts for pipeline candidates could turn out negative. Fortunately, so little attention is currently being paid by the market that negative results would likely have marginal impact on share price, at best.

The real fear that keeps Novavax investors up at night doesn't have anything to do with the subsidiary catalysts that may boost the share price over the next several months, or fail to lift it. What terrifies them is the threat of dilution. Novavax has not shied away from using at-the-market (ATM) sales to bolster its cash position, but, with the stock price so low, any significant capital raise would be catastrophically dilutive to current shareholders.

Thankfully, the chances of serious dilution in the near-term are low. It is highly improbable that Novavax would announce a major stock issue with the price so depressed. The temptation may grow as various positive announcements inch the share price upward, and as speculators further raise the price through accumulation in anticipation of the interim RSV vaccine news in 2018.

Rational managers will anticipate that the share price will rise in the run-up to a major results announcement. So, if Novavax plans to dilute in advance of the Prepare results, it would likely act to raise dilutive capital close to the catalyst date. Of course, since it will be Novavax reporting those interim Phase III findings, a significant pre-announcement offering would probably be looked on with quite a bit of suspicion by the market. The most likely action would be to raise funds only after announcing those results. However, a discretely limited capital raise in the second quarter of 2018, for the defined purpose of ensuring that the company has enough cash to keep the lights on and reach the final conclusion of the Prepare trial, would probably be looked on without too much suspicion or disfavor. Novavax management will have to walk a fine line in mid-2018 as they map their path forward.

Keeping the Lights On for the Big One

The overriding worry for Novavax is whether it will have the cash to see things through to its major catalysts without having to resort to ruinous dilution beforehand. In the previous section, I stated that the only major negative event in the foreseeable future would be a dilutive capital raise. Furthermore, I made the argument that this would be unlikely given the likely violent market response it would provoke.

Sometimes a company has no choice but to go to capital markets, whether it's dilutive or not. As of now, Novavax sits in the position wherein its cash pile should, barely, be enough to carry it through the announcement of the maternal RSV vaccine interim results. If it can report the interim results by the start of the third quarter of 2018, then Novavax can wait until after the announcement to take advantage of more buoyant expectations and raise capital on favorable terms. However, if there is much delay, Novavax will find itself running on financial fumes.

Novavax reported a net loss of $44.5 million for the second quarter of 2017, leaving $187.3 million in cash reserves. At the anticipated burn rate, Novavax has about four quarters' worth of cash. That should be sufficient to get to the near-term finish line. Once the company can prove the efficacy of its RSV vaccine, even with interim results, Novavax shares will pop mightily, leaving plenty of room for equity financing in 2018, should it prove necessary or desirable. With solid efficacy results, the RSV vaccine should lure plenty of suitors that might well make dilution wholly unnecessary.

Investor 's-Eye View

For a time, the market was clearly of two minds when it came to Novavax. On the one hand, the share price has traded so low that virtually any sign of positive news could pump the stock up, such as in July when management announced that it would host a conference call a week later to update shareholders on both the new Phase II trial for older adults and the Phase III maternal trial. The announcement was innocuous, yet the share price spiked from $1.14 at the time of the announcement to a close of $1.51 on the day of the conference call. Yet after the update, despite it being exactly as advertised and not holding any surprises, the share price fell back to $1.10 the next day, and has since tracked down further to hover around $1.00.

That return to the depths represents the “other hand” of the market's outlook. While the hint of positive news could move the price up, the lack of concrete results meant the price hike couldn't sustain itself. The market now seems to have settled into the view that, barring genuine positive data, Novavax isn't going anywhere. Burned by the shambolic Resolve results, the market is not satisfied with being told, or even shown. It will need to hold the results in its hand before it will believe in Novavax again.

What that means for investors who see value in Novavax, its RSV vaccine, and its pipeline is that they should not expect any major moves until the results from trials start to change market perceptions. And while the stock price will likely rise on accumulation and favorable news in the run-up to the Prepare trial's interim results, it won't regain anything like its pre-crash heights until after the Prepare trial bears out unequivocal final results.

Superlative trial results and/or partnership announcements for high-potential candidate drugs in the pipeline may still play a role in boosting Novavax stock in the meantime. The sheer number of trials in action should give investors confidence that good news will be cycling through and that Novavax is back in the game.

At the same time, there is unlikely to be significant bad news to drop Novavax back towards its old bottom near $0.70. While it is not impossible that Novavax management would announce a dilutive capital raise in 2017, it is highly unlikely given the current share price. Dilution represents the only credible negative catalyst over the near-term, yet management will likely take the prudent course, namely to wait for positive interim results (and an attendant leap in share price) from the Prepare trial in 2018, if possible, or to raise only enough to comfortably reach that catalyst. Novavax's current cash, plus grants and limited ATM actions, should see the company through to that turning point.

With positive catalysts far more likely than negative ones in the run-up to the announcement of Prepare's interim results, investors sitting on the sidelines risk losing their ideal entry point. The stock could run away from them in the relatively near-term. The power of positive news to launch this $1 stock has been witnessed very recently, after all, even if it was only fleeting. Any tangible positive, from news about NanoFlu to the Zika vaccine, or about partnerships with companies or with government agencies like BARDA, will send the stock price up significantly.

The final verdict for investors, then, must come down to an assessment of near-term risk and of the likelihood of the maternal RSV vaccine's ultimate success. It appears the issues that may have undermined the previous Phase III trial for the older adult population have been corrected. The science is good, and the Phase II results are good. The evidence favors a positive expectation toward the Prepare trial. Once it clears that hurdle next year, Novavax will slough off the market skepticism currently pinning its share price to the floor.

Investors willing to cope with some uncertainty over the next few quarters should reap the rewards of patience and calculated risk in the long run.

