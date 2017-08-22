Chipotle: $50 Billion Value By 2027

However, this should not bother long term investors because the stock is trading on emotion rather than rational financial analysis.

The last few weeks have pretty difficult to watch for Chipotle (CMG) investors. I myself own a large position relative to the size of my portfolio and as of this writing I am down nearly 25 percent, even after adding more stock at a reduced price. The only thing that bothers me about that is the fact that other investors who buy the stock now will earn a better return. Going by the argument that I said out in my initial article (which I still believe, by the way), people who buy stock now can expect a compound annual return of 18 percent over the next decade or so.

Normally I would not keep revisiting my investments, especially when I have addressed just about every argument against buying the stock. But because of the latest decline's depth and speed, as well as a caustic comment on another article wondering if I would ever follow up, I feel compelled to respond to recent events. Here I will explain what makes Chipotle a long term winner, even for those who bought at $500 a share, and why I think the stock is trading more on emotion than fundamentals.

Chipotle Declined 25 Percent…Now What's for Dinner?

When it comes to huge declines that have little to do with fundamentals, Charlie Munger said it best:

If you're not willing to react with equanimity to a market price decline of fifty percent…you're not fit to be a common shareholder and you deserve the mediocre result you're going to get compared to the people…who can be more philosophical.

To me, a 25 percent decline is really small potatoes, considering that I once watched my first stock purchase, an investment in Apple (AAPL), drop 50 percent in value. By the time that whole fiasco was over and my shares regained their value, I sold out for a slim profit just because I was so sick of the negative headlines and fearmongering.

That turned out to be a terrible mistake. If I still held those shares today, then I would be sitting on a compounded annual return of nearly 15 percent. I could have doubled my money by now, but I let emotion get in the way and instead got a big fat zero.

Like Apple in 2012, Chipotle stock rose into the stratosphere three years ago largely on unfounded euphoria. Yes, the chain was producing monster earnings, but even a fast-growing company often finds it difficult to sustain a multiple of 50 times earnings. It takes just one negative event to pop the bubble, which of course happened when news of various disease outbreaks rocked the company in 2015.

But just as irrational exuberance produces overpriced assets, irrational fear can result in undervaluation. Sometimes the doom and gloom is warranted, as with the dot-com bubble, where Silicon Valley threw itself a huge party for several years while producing nothing of value for investors. Other times, the extreme pessimism is just as silly as unbounded optimism. Take McDonald's (MCD), another restaurant stock which rose to more than 80 times earnings during the Nifty Fifty craze of the early 1970s. After that bubble popped, McDonald's stock cratered 70 percent over the next two years.

And yet, those who bought at the low point have earned an incredible 24,000 percent return over a 43-year time period. Even people who bought at the peak smashed the broader market with an 8,000 percent gain. Despite a large national presence, a raft of competitors, and occasional scandals and setbacks, McDonald's continued opening restaurants all over the country and developed competitive advantages of ubiquity and familiarity. I expect that the Chipotle story will follow a similar path, and that the current crisis will be nothing more than a curious footnote by the year 2040.

A Note on Valuation

Chipotle stock has collapsed nearly 60 percent since the crisis began, but the P/E ratio has actually gone up because the denominator has decreased more than the numerator. Indeed, shares were valued at 156 times earnings last year when the company was not making much money, but as soon as earnings recovered somewhat, the P/E ratio dropped like a rock to 66.

What is going on here? As I explained in previous analyses, investors who expect sales and earnings to recover to pre-crisis levels should value the company accordingly. Under that assumption, Chipotle is probably valued below 20 times normal earnings at present market value. That is a very reasonable multiple for a company that has virtually no international presence and plans to double unit count in the United States alone over the next decade.

Of course, the key to this thesis is that sales and profits will actually recover. There are some out there who think the brand is irreparably damaged. I disagree because that would be a big deviation from what we have seen historically (e.g. the 1982 Tylenol murder scare, the 1993 Jack in the Box E. coli incident, the 2000 Ford/Firestone tire scandal, etc.)

Conclusion

Even as the paper value of my Chipotle stock continues to fall, I am comfortable with the price that I paid and the rate of return that I expect over the long term. As study after study has shown, stock prices in the short term are totally random, so there is no point in worrying about what might happen tomorrow. I sleep well at night knowing that Chipotle still generates decent earnings, has no debt, and is sitting on $570 million in cash.

To be sure, not all of the company's recent moves have been wise. I am dubious about the value of giving away free food, for example. But responses to difficult situations are rarely perfect, and there are many future possibilities that should excite investors. About four years ago Chipotle tested breakfast burritos and coffee in its airport locations, where it was contractually obligated to open early in the morning. As recently as last year, CEO Steve Ells stated that the possibility of breakfast was still on the table.

Although Chipotle has long resisted the all-American concept of the drive-thru, execs now seem more open to the idea, and the chain is currently testing a pickup window at an Ohio location. More imminently, Chipotle is moving toward rolling out queso and dessert nationwide after an extensive testing phase.

I would urge investors who still hold the stock not to sell. Right now the entire company is selling for $9.8 billion, and I reckon the chain could be worth $50 billion in a decade, which gives Chipotle a present value of $37 billion at a 3 percent discount rate. Not bad at all for a company that sells burritos.

