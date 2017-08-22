Viacom: Trophy Media Company With 150% Upside

Introduction

Viacom (VIAB) shares are currently trading under $30, with a market cap of about $11.5 billion. The stock has declined by ~20% YTD, over fears of weak performance in an increasingly changing media environment as viewers nowadays have altered the way they consume content. I believe that Viacom is undervalued, with an intrinsic value of $80, representing a good margin of safety. Fears about the company's future are out of tune with the true nature of the business in which Viacom operates. Declines in the company's performance are simply not sustainable long-term for reasons described below.

Viacom’s Business

Source: 10-k

Viacom operates as a media brand company. Its business model relies on the creation of content and the monetization of that content. The company consists of 2 main segments: Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. Media Networks makes up the majority of the company’s revenue stream, with 79% of the total revenue coming from this segment, while Filmed Entertainment makes up the residual 21%. The bread and butter of the company has been from advertising and affiliate revenues generated from its Media Networks content. This content includes both domestic and international brands that can be considered trophy assets:

Source: 10-k

Where Viacom excels is in its ability to generate unique content that is geared towards a targeted, niche demographic. For example, Nickelodeon is the market leader in content consumption for kids ages 2-17. BET is a leader in providing content geared towards African American consumers. Logo is a leading LGBTQ inspired network. The creation of content that draws niche viewers is what makes Viacom’s strategy an effective one. The business thrives on the huge demand that is generated through niche demographic targeting for networks and in turn is able to extract value and monetize this demand through ad space and distribution of this content.

A Changing Landscape

Innovative technology has created new ways through which consumers view content. Companies like Amazon and Netflix are taking market share away from typical cable providers as more consumers “cut the cord”. What this means from Viacom’s perspective is a shift in the number of platforms through which content is reaching the consumer. Consumers now have more options than ever before when it comes to choosing how they wish to view content. This is a fundamental weakness in investing in a 'platform' business. Streaming services have weakened the moats of large television and cable providers by providing consumers with an alternative to viewing content. The alternatives tend to be cheaper for consumers (Netflix is $10 per month versus cable providers which average $23.79 per month in costs to consumers). The fact that technology has enabled sprouting streaming companies to steal market share away from well-established providers of content leads to lower margins for all competitors in the industry. This business environment rewards consumers the most, as they benefit from the most options available than ever before and creates pricing equilibrium. It becomes more difficult for platform providers to outperform each other given there’s not much that’s unique or proprietary among each competitor (aside from original content which I will get to).

The Case for Viacom

Catalyst #1 - Streaming

Viacom’s product is the content itself. It’s naturally proprietary. It’s arguqably much more challenging to compete on content creation than on the delivery of that content. Now, new streaming services are coming up with their own content. Netflix Originals such as House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, and even Marvel’s The Defenders are being consumed by a large number of viewers. Additionally, Disney has announced it’s pulling all of its titles out of Netflix and launching its own streaming service (Netflix Losing Disney and Pixar Movies: No Big Deal?), which begs the question surrounding just how safe is the “moat” around Netflix’s business model if content providers as large as Disney can enter the streaming space as a competitor with so much original content. If implemented correctly, Disney’s streaming service could be detrimental to Netflix’s competitive position considering Disney’s trophy content library of Disney originals, Pixar films, and their ownership of the Marvel Comics Franchises. Viacom’s position is similar to Disney in that it has a wealth of original content and can easily justify going the same route of forming its own streaming service, which I believe to be a potential catalyst for Viacom shares. For now, the company derives most of its revenue the traditional route, through television and theatrical releases. But the barriers to entry in the streaming space seem very low, as to be proved by Disney who is risking pulling all its content from Netflix to go the streaming route. This is a very telling sign that Disney sees more value in making the switch, so why not Viacom? Even if the streaming route isn’t necessarily the way to go, take into consideration the ever increasing amount of streaming companies that pay for content. With so many more platforms that are searching for content to list and provide for viewers, there’s an increase in the bargaining and pricing power on the part of Viacom, who owns original content.

Catalyst #2 – International Growth

Historically, Viacom has seen a decline in top line revenue over the past 2 years, with revenue falling by 3.74% and 5.88% in years 2015 and 2016, respectively. But digging into the numbers tells a deeper story that not all streams of revenue are suffering from declines. Results from operations show that while Viacom has experienced a decline in domestic revenue, its international sales have been increasing. The company’s international portfolio consists of Channel 5 (NASDAQ:UK), Paramount Channel (Europe and LatAm), Colors (a Hindi-language channel), and J-One (Japanese animated programming). International Media Networks revenue for 2016 increased by 10% (before adjustments for negative impact of foreign exchange). The international side of the business is doing well, in spite of the trouble the domestic business is facing. Even though international revenues only make up 19% of total Media Networks revenue, I believe that Viacom management recognizes the opportunity for overseas growth, given the acquisition of Channel 5 in 2015. Continued growth internationally along with a stabilization of the domestic business (which is possible given reasons stated previously) provides an additional catalyst for shareholder returns.

Catalyst #3 – Share Repurchases

Source: 10-k

Viacom’s board is currently authorized to spend $20 billion on share repurchases. Historically, the company has been able to repurchase a large amount of shares and return a ton of cash to shareholders. A total of 61.8 million shares were repurchased in 2014 and 2015. The bad news: the company slowed down its share repurchase program and only bought back $100 million worth of stock in 2016. Additionally, Viacom has not repurchased any stock year-to-date for 2017, most likely due to the huge depletion in cash following the large amount of share repurchases. The good news: under Viacom’s $20 billion share repurchase program, there’s still $4.9 billion of authorization to buy back shares. This catalyst is twofold in the huge capacity to repurchase stock and Viacom’s cheap stock price of $30 per share. The company has shown it can get aggressive with share buy backs and if they choose to ramp up buybacks to historical levels, the stock will climb higher. It would also be beneficial to buy back stock at such low valuations. As cash balances ramp back up to higher levels, we could see share repurchases increase as well.

Valuation

Source: Author

So what is Viacom worth today? I ran a model with the following assumptions in order to determine intrinsic value:

-5% annual sales decline given that historically there’s been negative sales growth and, thinking pessimistically, this is assumed to continue over the next 5 years.

Gross margin of 46.5% in line with historicals.

SG&A (% of Sales) of 21.6% in line with historicals.

Depreciation & Amortization at 1.8% of sales in line with historicals.

Long term growth of 1.5% beyond the 5 years, given it’s more conservative than the typical 2%.

Exit EBITDA multiple of 8.8X, which is where Viacom trades at today.

Source: Author

The financial statements and assumptions on proforma numbers flow into the DCF side of the model which produce the results above. As for other assumptions, Capex was assumed to be more or less equal to D&A. The decline in sales in the projections causes NWC to dive the first year, but it’s not considered to be too material to the firm’s value. The perpetuity growth method produces an intrinsic value of $76 per share while the EBITDA exit method has $80 as the stock’s value. Either way, this base case shows an upside of at least 150% from where the stock is currently trading at. Let’s also remember that in the base case above, we assumed negative top line growth for the company. The market is offering us the opportunity to purchase a deeply discounted stock solely on the basis of declining revenue. The market isn’t even pricing in the catalysts mentioned earlier. The market has neglected the fact that Viacom owns a huge library of trophy content that will continue to be monetized, regardless of the shift away from traditional content distribution. Investors aren’t pricing in the growth in international markets or the $4.9 billion left in the share repurchase plan authorized by the board. Top line revenues were already up for quarter ended June 30 2017 to $3.36 billion, up from a year ago at $3.1 billion. Additionally, the nine months ended revenues ended June 30 2017 also increased to $9.9 billion from $9.3 billion the year prior. The 10-Q also highlighted increases across all international revenue streams.

Putting It All Together

Source: finviz.com (VIAB Viacom, Inc. Stock Quote)

VIAB stock is currently priced at $30 per share. That’s a market cap of roughly $12 billion. I calculate the intrinsic value of the stock at around $76-$80 per share, on the assumptions of a base case of decreasing revenue by 5% for the next 5 years and margins that are in line with historical levels. That’s a big margin of safety on a stock that hasn’t priced in growth overseas and potential for share repurchases. Additionally, the market is misinterpreting Viacom’s business model as weak given the headwinds in the television space when in fact the content itself is what is valuable, not the delivery of said content. And Viacom’s business primarily revolves around the former. These catalysts provide comfort in medium-term upside for shares trading at current levels. This thesis should be proved out with a time frame of 6-12 months.