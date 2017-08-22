Tencent: Strong On Mobile Gaming, Undervalued On Long-Term Earnings Growth Prospects

Last Wednesday, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), China's biggest gaming and social media company by revenue, released its 2017 second quarter financial results, which blew past analysts' estimates by a large margin. Compared to previous year's figures, total revenue in the second quarter grew 59 percent to RMB 56,606 million and non-GAAP net profit increased 45 percent to RMB16,391 million.

“During the second quarter of 2017, we delivered strong revenue growth from multiple businesses, which enabled us to reinvest in innovations and new technologies in an increasingly competitive industry. While our games business continued to grow, we have stepped up our effort to ensure users play games in a healthy manner. Successful licensed drama serials and self-commissioned variety shows boosted user engagement and advertising revenue for our video platform. Our payment business continued to make everyday life easier for Internet users, with increased adoption of Weixin Payment for offline transactions. We have also been increasing our investment in cloud services and AI technologies, which will enable us to serve our users and business partners even better into the future.” – Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO

Number of active users rose to a new record

In the second quarter of 2017, combined MAU of Weixin and WeChat increased 19 percent year-on-year to a new record of 963 million. The number of MAU for QQ and Qzone totaled 850 million and 606 million, respectively. Even though both platforms recorded year-over-year decreases of 5.4 and 7.0 percent in this key success metric respectively, Tencent's user base now counts more than 2.4 billion people. This is a sizable chuck of the overall social media platforms market and is still growing at a rapid pace. Currently, the only social media company that has more monthly active users is Facebook (FB).

Source: Slideshare.net

Mobile gaming standing strong

One of the key drivers of Tencent's revenue growth during the latest quarter were online games, which accounted for 42 percent of value-added services segment revenue, representing 65 percent of Tencent's total revenue. Specifically, the company experienced the greatest progress in mobile gaming, which revenue grew by 54 percent year-over-year and surpassed PC client games revenue for the first time. This was primarily a result of Tencent's new blockbuster - Honour of Kings - downloaded by more than 200 million people. With five new titles such as the China version of Contra Return, Dragon Nest Mobile and Legacy TLBB Mobile released this quarter, there is still a lot of untapped monetization potential ready in the foreseeable future.

A stock Peter Lynch would buy

Based on Peter Lynch's earnings line, a famous valuation technique that helped the legendary investor to achieve an annualized return of 29 percent and the best 20-year return rate of any mutual fund in history, Tencent's shares seem to be currently significantly undervalued. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with 35 percent adjusted operating earnings growth assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of FY2022 is forecasted to reach $135.6 USD, which implies almost 25 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential. Under the free cash flow based forecasting valuation line with 30 percent annual growth assumption, the intrinsic value is lower – $104.3 (18.8 percent Tot Ann ROR upside potential) – but still very attractive.

Source: Fastgraphs.com

The bottom line

To sum up, Tencent is riding an incredible wave of momentum which is not likely to fade in the upcoming years. With Tencent's still fast-growing user base and accelerating monetization efforts, the business is only going to get bigger and capture a larger share of the global internet market. Finally, Tencent's shares offer a superior return potential with respect to proven growth at a reasonable price valuation technique.

Author's note: To bring similar articles to your attention, please consider subscription of my SA feed by clicking on the ''Follow'' button at the top of this page.

Additional disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion and do not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investors' circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.