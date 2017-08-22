SAExploration Holdings' (SAEX) CEO Jeff Hastings on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 22, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Ryan Abney

Thank you, Tatiya. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us today. Our speakers today will be Jeff Hastings, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SAExploration; and Brent Whiteley, Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel of SAE. Also with us today is Brian Beatty, Chief Operating Officer of SAE.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some statements made during the course of today's call maybe forward-looking within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as beliefs, estimates, expects, intends, anticipates, projects, plans to, will, should and variations of these words or similar words. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding SAE's financial condition, results of operations and business, and SAE's expectations or beliefs concerning future periods and are subject to risk and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially.

These results and uncertainties include fluctuations in the levels of exploration and development activity in the oil and gas industry, intense industry competition, a limited number of customers, the need to manage rapid growth, delays, reductions or cancellations of service contracts, operational disruptions due to seasonality weather and other external factors, crude productivity, the availability of capital resources, high levels of indebtedness, substantial international business exposing SAE to currency fluctuations and global factors including economic, political and military uncertainties, the need to comply with diverse and complex laws and regulations, and other risk incorporated by reference to SAE's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Certain risks and uncertainties related to SAE's business are or will be described in greater detail in SAE's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from SAE's expectations or described under risk factors, and cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements and SAE's Form 10-K filed on March 15, 2017 for the period ended December 31, 2016 and as in its Form 10-Q filed on May 5, 2017, for the period ended March 31, 2017.

The information discussed today should be taken in light of such risk. Except as required by applicable law, SAE is not under any obligation to and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff Hastings, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SAE.

Jeff Hastings

Thank you, Ryan. Thanks to each of you for participating in today's call. I'll start with some initial comments on this past quarter and then Brent Whiteley, our CFO will review the financial results for the second quarter and first six months ended June 30, 2017. After that we'll turn the call over for questions.

The second quarter was a very difficult period for SAE, we maintained our superior level of execution on the projects we performed but continue to be hampered by sparse activity, limited visibility and tighter pricing. Despite seeing the dip in activity beginning in the fourth quarter of last year, and despite benefiting from a dependable winter market in Alaska and a large scale Ocean-bottom cable project in West Africa during the first quarter of this year, replacing our backlog at a more consistent rate has proven to be a difficult task in this environment.

Furthermore, the lack of activity in the international markets has been exacerbated by heightened competitive pressure leading to less favorable pricing on the new projects we secure. Although it appears that 2017 will prove to be our most challenging year yet, we are encouraged by the level of dialogue and the interest surrounding opportunities in 2018 and beyond.

This optimism is supported by our ability to recently add projects in Alaska and Colombia to our backlog for 2018. One constant that cannot be inherently changed is the perpetual need to find new sources of hydrocarbons to replace existing production and consumption. Only producing from existing reservoirs without replacing the depleting assets is not a sustainable long-term strategy.

As we continue to progress through the second half of 2017, we expect to be active primarily in Colombia, largely supported by our multi-year agreement with Hocol, while also running crews in Canada.

Additionally, we are pleased to announce that our hard work and long hours requesting and seeking the issuance of our remaining tax credit certificates from the State of Alaska has resulted in the receipt of an additional $16 million of tax credit certificates. We will continue to aggressively seek ways to monetize the $26 million of tax credit certificates we currently have on-hand, while awaiting the issuance of the remaining $43 million of tax credits currently being processed, which we expect to be issued during the remainder of 2017.

After months of inaction and uncertainty that caused potential buyers of tax credits to pause future purchase decisions, the state legislature finally reached a compromise on the new tax legislation that recently passed that included certain amendments that could re-open the secondary market for monetizing the tax credit certificates.

However, we believe further regulatory action is needed to formalize the new legislation, which may take some time. Additionally, we believe the State of Alaska will continue to minimize funds allocated in future budgets to a degree that effectively eliminates any near-term potential for the monetization directly from the State of Alaska.

We have also been working hard towards our goal of preserving liquidity and maximizing our financial flexibility. In recent weeks, we have been successful at converting our restricted cash through exchanging our Nigerian Naira into U.S. dollars and we expect to exchange the remaining Naira by the end of the third.

Additionally, we are pleased to announce that we entered into an agreement with all of our lenders under our senior note term loan facility due January 2018 to extend the maturity of approximately $29 million of principal outstanding until 2020. This agreement will also amend certain terms and features of the original senior term loan facility including but not limited to, the interest rate to make whole provision, and the call schedule.

Further details will be provided in additional disclosures upon successful closing of the contemplated transaction. We view this agreement as a major cause of development for SAE, and one step towards our larger goal of optimizing our capital structure to ensure our company is more competitive in this market environment.

With that, I'll turn the call over to our CFO, Brent Whiteley to discuss the financial results for the second quarter and the first six months ended June 30, 2017. Brent?

Brent Whiteley

Thanks, Jeff and good morning to everyone. I'll take a few minutes to review our financial results for the second quarter and the first half of the year and then we'll turn the call over for questions.

Total revenues in Q2 decreased 76.2% to $13.6 million from $57 million in the second quarter of 2016, primarily due to a decrease in number or size of projects in Alaska and North America when compared to the same period last year. For the first six months of 2016, total revenue decreased 32.3% to $99.7 million from $147.2 million in the first half of 2016. Activity levels at all jurisdictions continue to be impacted by poor market conditions due to a sustained low commodity price environment and continued uncertainty regarding the outlook for the oil and gas industry.

By Geography, approximately $10.7 million or 79% of our revenues for the second quarter were generated in South America followed by North America at $1.4 million or 11% of our revenues and Southeast Asia $1.4 million or 10% of our revenues. For the first six months North America generated approximately $47.8 million or 48% of our revenues followed by West Africa at $35.2 million or about 35% of our revenues. And South America and Southeast Asia at $12.5 million and $4.3 million respectively or about 17% of revenues combined.

Our gross margin for Q2 was $1 million or negative 7.5% of revenues compared to a gross profit of $16.4 million or 28.7% of revenues in the second quarter of 2016. Gross profit for the first half of the year decreased 43.6% to $24.1 million or 24.2% of revenues from $42.8 million or 29.1% of revenues in the first half of 2016.

Gross profit for Q2, 2017 and Q2, 2016 included depreciation expense of approximately $2.9 million and $4.2 million respectively. Gross profit excluding depreciation expense, or adjusted gross profit, which is a non-GAAP measure was $1.9 million in Q2, 2017 or 14.2% of revenues compared to $20.5 million or 36% of revenues in Q2, 2016.

Our gross profit for the first six months included depreciation expense of $6.2 million compared to $8.4 million of depreciation expense including our gross profit for the first six months of 2016. Adjusted gross profit for the first half of 2017 was $30.3 million or 30.4% of revenues compared to $51.2 million or 34.8% of revenues in the first half of 2016.

SG&A expenses during Q2 decreased 11.9% to $6.4 million or 46.9% of revenues compared to $7.2 million or 12.7% of revenues in the second quarter of 2016. For the first six months, SG&A expenses decreased 70.8% to $12.9 million or 12.9% of revenues from $14 million or 9.5% of revenues in the first half of 2016. Our SG&A expenses in Q2 and first half of 2017 include approximately $0.7 million and $1.6 million respectively of non-recurring or non-cash expenses compared to $1 million and $1.2 million in Q2 in the first half of 2016 respectively.

Loss before income taxes during Q2 was $17.4 million compared to income before income taxes of $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2016. For the first half of 2017 our loss before income taxes were $6.8 million compared to income before income taxes of $20.9 million during the same period of 2016. In 2017, the increase in loss before income taxes was larger due to much higher than other expense. During Q2 2017, other expense included, among other things approximately $8.6 million of interest expense, of which, approximately $5.3 million was non-cash amortization of loan issuance costs and $2.3 million was interest that was paid in-kind.

Similarly, during the first half of 2017, our other expense included, among other things approximately $16.9 million of interest expense, of which approximately $10.5 million was non-cash amortization of loan issuance cost and $4.5 million of interest that was paid in-kind. Additionally, included in other expense during the first six months of 2017 was a $1 million foreign exchange loss compared to $2.4 million foreign exchange gain in the same period last year.

Net loss attributable to the Corporation during Q2 was $17.9 million or $1.91 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Corporation of $0.3 million or $1.97 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2016. Net loss attributable to the Corporation during the first half of 2017 was $11.1 million or $1.18 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Corporation of $14.5 million or $112.9 per diluted share in the first half of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure was a negative $3.8 million in Q2 or negative 27.9% of revenues compared to $14.3 million or 25.1% of revenues in the second quarter of 2016. In the first half of the year, adjusted EBITDA was $18.9 million or 19% of revenues compared to $38 million or 26.1% of revenues in the first half of 2016.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2017 were $0.1 million, compared to $0.5 million in Q2, 2016. Our capital expenditures in the first half of the year were $2.2 million, compared to $0.7 million for the same period in 2016. Given the state of the industry and the significant reduction in oil and gas activity, any significant investment in capital expenditures by SAE particularly in large equipment purchases is highly unlikely until the broader market demonstrates a consistent sustainable recovery. Therefore based on current market conditions we expect total CapEx in 2017 to be under $5 million.

On June 30, 2017, our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $25.4 million, which included $5.1 million of restricted cash that was primarily related to exchange control regulations in a West African country, where we completed a deepwater ocean bottom marine project during Q1, 2017. Also on June 30, 2017 our working capital was $26.7 million, total debt at face value, excluding net unamortized premiums or discounts was $119.7 million and our total shop stockholders equity was $30 million.

Lastly our contracted backlog on June 30, 2017 was $58.8 million on the same date our bids outstanding totaled $131.6 million. The entire backlog was comprised of land based projects, with 64% in South America and remainder in North America. We currently expect to complete 53% of the projects in our backlog during the second half of 2017 with the balance expected to be completed in 2018.

At this point I'll turn the call over to the operator and open for questions.

Glenn Tongue

Good morning. I just had a couple of questions about some of the disclosures you made. First, I'm a little confused about the tax certificates. We have $26 million now in hand and an additional $43 million to be issued is that the sum total of everything?

Jeff Hastings

That's correct?

Glenn Tongue

Okay, so $69 million. What percentage of face do you monetized those at when you finally monetize them?

Jeff Hastings

We have been able to monetize at -- in the high 90% to-date.

Glenn Tongue

Okay. That's good. You obviously realized the stock has had virtually no support in the market for some period of time now. Can you let us know why you cancelled the earnings release and then putted out two weeks later sort of further exacerbating the lack of support?

Brent Whiteley

This is Brent Whiteley. If you’ll notice in the bottom part of the release, we wanted to take care of getting the finalized term sheets on the term loan that's coming up in January. So, it was really negotiating that out and getting that done. So we found that to be a very important task and we thought that delaying the earnings release a little bit just to accomplish that was vital to the company. So that…

Glenn Tongue

Yes, actually I agree with you on that and to the extent that that helped you get that accomplished that's great. Maybe I am just speaking as a frustrated shareholder just like I'm sure all of you are. So the backlog now is $58 million, 53% in the second half of this year, so, does that mean that I should expect basically $30 million of revenues for the second half of the year?

Brent Whiteley

Well, I mean that's part of the math you can do, but we also have projects particularly smaller projects that will pop up in Colombia and also Canada, that’s an active season for Canada. And so those projects will happen during the quarter and you won’t see them in backlog. So, other than those projects you can do that math that way for sure.

Glenn Tongue

All right. All of those are my main questions. Good job, get in the financing done and let's hope business follows at some point.

Brent Whiteley

I agree. Thank you.

Evan Templeton

Hey guys. Just wondering if maybe you can touch a little bit more on some of the tax credit certificate issues, namely I think you mentioned certain legislation passed that may reopen the secondary market maybe a little bit more detail on that, what exactly that is? And then you also mentioned, further regulatory action needed, is there something in the pipeline there? And if so, maybe little color on that and what a perspective timeline might look like? Thanks.

Jeff Hastings

Sure, Evan. Good morning, this is Jeff. So, the legislation passed Evan was HB 111. In that filed, there had been two previous advisors that came from the Department of Revenue State of Alaska. One of which said that the -- said that you could not use that a secondary purchaser somebody that we would transfer the credits to could not use those tax credits for previous year’s taxes. This new legislation allows that to happen provided there is no administrative proceeding against the particular tax liability that a purchaser would use transferred tax credit against.

So, that is one of the advisor bulletins which was 2016-01 that came from the DOR that kind of froze the market on it. In terms of the regulatory comment that I made near the end of the presentation, as with all legislations, there is a regulatory -- they have to write the regs around the legislation, that process actually starts this morning in acreage, and it's typically the whole new divestment is typically a three to four months process to write the regs around the legislation. This could happen sooner than that.

There is a lot of pressure being put on the Department of Revenue in the state right now to get this cleared up so people can start moving forward.

Evan Templeton

That's great. And then also just at the last, you mentioned I think eliminates any near-term potential from monetization directly from the State of Alaska. What is the status there then?

Jeff Hastings

So, when you look at the -- when you look at what's happen with the State of Alaska in the last call it 30 months, Evan, you had governor veto the first $400 million and then turnaround and veto another $200 million the next year. And each time they have been required to put in what's called the statutory minimum, which is basic formula that's used in I think last year it was $72 million and this year is somewhere between $72 million and $77 million.

And that’s based on the revenues coming back into the state through their oil and gas royalty or the payments they're getting on production tax. So with the commodity price and its current level the comment was targeted specifically to say commodity prices don't increase we don't expect the state to increase the amount of money that they're putting in the budget or payment of those tax credits directly from the state.

Evan Templeton

And the tax credits themselves, if they're not being paid, do you receive any interest on that or is that just the figure stand as it is?

Jeff Hastings

The figures stands as it is, there is no interest payment.

Evan Templeton

Okay. Thanks a lot guys. Appreciate it.

Jeff Hastings

You bet.

Jeff Hastings

Thanks Tatiya, if there are no further questions, I'd like to thank you all again for joining us today. We appreciate your support and we look forward to speaking with you in the next quarter. Have a good day.

