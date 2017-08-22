Amazon: Biggest Threat To The Stock Is Other Retail Giants

The market clearly hit peak Amazon (AMZN) to end July. The stock soared to a new high above $1,080, but the online shopping giant traded down to only $950 yesterday.

One of the biggest risks to Amazon is the continued emergence of Wal-Mart (WMT). The retail giant is aggressively moving into online ordering and most importantly delivery that threatens to cut off the benefits of Amazon and squeeze the long-term profit picture of the e-commerce leader.

The news of the week is that Wal-Mart has further expanded their grocery delivery pilot program to include the Dallas and Orlando markets. The program includes an option to pickup at the store or have the groceries delivered via an Uber (UBER) driver.

The biggest threat to the runaway retail giant are retail locations that already have in effect distribution systems closer to the majority of consumers that Amazon can't ever match. Within my square mile, both a Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market and a CVS Health (CVS) retail stores exist. At the time of ordering groceries, drugs or consumer products, Amazon can't physically have the items closer to my house.

The reason this matters is that Wal-Mart and CVS already are larger retail giants. The only way for Amazon to control the local delivery markets for grocery and pharmacy segments is for these retail giants to step aside and allow the take over.

CVS is testing delivery options, but Wal-Mart is aggressively moving into pickup and delivery for groceries. The company ended the quarter with 900 stores that offer online grocery ordering. The Q2 results for the retail giant highlight the biggest concern for Amazon investors expecting the online giant to produce unlimited growth and massive profits in the future.

Wal-Mart guided to weak margins going forward mainly due to digital initiatives. To that regard, the company grew e-commerce net sales by 60% in Q2. Walmart.com now offers more than 67 million SKUs, up over 30% from the roughly 50 million at the end of Q1. The company discussed how the majority of retail sales cover the top 1 million SKUs leaving Amazon with no real competitive advantage in the online world other than operational efficiencies offset by the growing delivery disadvantage of the physical stores of the top competitors.

For the quarter, Wal-Mart took a nearly 11 basis point hit on gross margin due to the growing e-commerce business and investments in price. The problem for Amazon is that the investment thesis relies on the e-commerce giant eventually not facing competitive threats, especially on price.

Amazon has closed the gap on operating income, but CVS and especially Wal-Mart generate far more profits from operations. This comes after the retail giant has spent the last couple of years investing in e-commerce since CEO Doug McMillon took over and changed the trajectory of the business for Wal-Mart.

The problem with owning Amazon here is that the stock has a massive valuation over $450 billion while facing one of the first real threats to its dominant online business. Wal-Mart appears unwilling to cede the online business to Amazon and the company has generated little in the way of profits over the years and in fact my previous research highlighted how the company will have zero cash after completing the Whole Foods Market (WFM) merger for $14 billion.

Even more importantly, Wal-Mart has the incentive to derail the growth rate of Amazon to cause the stock market to reconsider the investment thesis in the stock, thereby ensuring that Amazon has to shift focus to profitable growth versus growth at all costs. As well, the Wal-Mart investor base has started rewarding that stock for showing an effective ability to compete with Amazon by rewarding the recent shaky Q3 guidance with a stock still at all-time highs.

The key investor takeaway is that Amazon still trades at a massive valuation despite finally having a realistic threat to their growing empire. As long as Wal-Mart aggressively moves into online ordering and delivery utilizing store locations, Amazon is not an attractive investment at these levels and the lack of a profitable moat.